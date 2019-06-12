Register
03:42 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Jong Nam arrives at Beijing airport in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 11, 2007. Picture taken February 11, 2007

    Details Regarding Kim Jong Nam’s Alleged Links to CIA Unlikely to Surface

    © REUTERS / Kyodo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Details regarding allegations that Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother who was assassinated in 2017, was an informant to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), are likely to remain scarce, Emanuel Pastereich, a professor and the founder and director of The Asia Institute, told Sputnik.

    “I seriously doubt that [we] are going to find out what exactly happened … CIA is such a broad term. Who exactly in the CIA [was connected to Kim Jong Nam] and for what purpose [are] equally important [questions that need to be asked],” Pastereich told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. 

    “It is clear that there have been large parts of the apparatus in North Korea that have worked with elements outside of North Korea for various purposes. Why this [allegation] came out today [is something that needs to be considered].”

    ​“And as a footnote to that, I would say there was a story in the Daily Mirror today [titled] ‘Kim Jong Un executes general by throwing him in piranha-filled fish tank.’ So, I got to say, whatever they say in the media, I have to take with a grain of salt these days,” Pastereich added.

    According to one anonymous source who recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal, "there was a nexus" between the CIA and Kim Jong Nam. However, the details of Kim Jong Nam's alleged relationship with the CIA are unknown. In addition, the source revealed that US intelligence officials were relieved that Kim Jong Nam's connection to the CIA was not revealed following his assassination. 

    People watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Lim Se-young/News1
    North Korean Leader’s Murdered Half Brother Was CIA Informant - Reports

    Kim Jong Nam's alleged link to the CIA is also discussed in "The Great Successor," a book written by Washington Post reporter Anna Fifield and published June 11. Fifield similarly cites “someone with knowledge of the intelligence who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

    Kim Jong Un "would have considered [Kim Jong Nam] talking to American spies a treacherous act," Fifield writes in her book, “but Kim Jong Nam provided information to them, meeting his handlers in Singapore and Malaysia." According to Fifield, during Kim Jong Nam’s last trip to Malaysia in 2017, he was seen on hotel security footage in an elevator “with an Asian-looking man who was reported to be an American intelligence agent."

    Former US officials who also spoke to the Wall Street Journal said that Kim Jong Nam was "almost certainly in contact with security services of other countries, particularly China's." However, both Chinese officials and the CIA refused to corroborate this information to the outlet. 

    Kim Hyok Chol, North Korea's special representative for U.S. affairs, leaves the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi
    © REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha
    North Korea’s US Envoy Executed Following Failed Trump-Kim Summit - Report

    The North Korean leader's half brother was killed in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February 2017, when two women smeared the nerve agent VX on his face. The two, a Vietnamese woman named Doan Thi Huong and an Indonesian woman named Siti Aisyah, were both charged with Kim Jong Nam's murder.

    In April, Doan pleaded guilty to "voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means" and was released from prison in May. The court dropped the charges against Aisyah in March. Both women claimed that they believed they were a part of a prank for a reality TV show when they attacked Kim Jong Nam.

    Related:

    ‘Repressed’ North Korea Ex-Nuclear Envoy Seen with Kim Jong Un
    Trump Distances Himself from Bolton on Iran, North Korea
    North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff
    North Korea Fires 2 Suspected Short-Range Missiles – South Korean Military
    North Korea Urges UN Chief to Take Action Over Ship's Seizure by 'Gangster' US
    Tags:
    spying allegations, North Korea, CIA, Kim Jong-un, allegations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse