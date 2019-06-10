Register
19:45 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei Logo

    Digital Cold War? How Beijing's Striking Back Against US Crackdown on Huawei

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    180

    Beijing is ready to strike back against Washington's mounting pressure on China's tech industry, scholars say, commenting on Beijing's reported warning to American, South Korean and British companies over the Trump administration's restrictive measures against Huawei.

    The Chinese leadership allegedly summoned representatives of US high-tech giants and some other foreign firms operating in the People's Republic, warning them against adhering to Donald Trump's ban on sales of US technologies to China's companies, The New York Times reported last week.

    The purported move came on the heels of Beijing's announcement of putting together an "unreliable entities list" of foreign companies on 31 May and was seen as a response to Washington's blacklisting of Chinese telecom giant Huawei on 16 May.

    "The New York Times article is spot on. Huawei is flagship vanguard of China's semiconductor industry and its trump card on 5G. There is too much at stake for China to buckle. Hence China is hitting back", says Andrew Leung, an independent China strategist based in Hong Kong.

    The strategist highlighted that the countries' "supply chains have become intertwined globally", citing Chinese President Xi Jinping who warned against a decoupling of the US and China at the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    "Components and materials (like rare earths) are diffused and imbedded in one another that total segregation is almost impossible", Leung stressed.

    'Bipolar Digital World': China vs the US

    According to Professor Keith Richburg, journalist and director of the Journalism and Media Studies Center, at the University of Hong Kong, what is unfolding now resembles nothing but "a new Digital Cold War".

    "We have already seen Google is planning to stop its software support for Huawei and Reuters reported recently that Facebook will cease pre-loading its Facebook, Instagram and WhatAspp apps on Huawei devices", Richburg noted. "But in a sense, this new Digital Cold War has been going on for quite some time, since the Chinese government has longed blocked or restricted the top American tech companies, like Google, Twitter and Facebook, from operating freely inside mainland China".

    In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Huawei Responds THIS WAY After Pre-Installed WhatsApp, Instagram Apps Banned on Devices
    The professor suggested that countries would be forced to make a choice between the American and Chinese digital ecosystems "just like in the old Cold War days" when they had to decide whether to side with the US or the USSR.

    "It's not a choice many countries would want to make", he remarked. "But it may become increasingly difficult for countries to stay neutral and avoid taking sides".

    China Doesn't Have Many Cards Up Its Sleeve

    Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Court Motion: Does Huawei Have Any Chances to Nix US Ban as Unconstitutional?
    Despite China's warnings about "dire consequences" for American firms in case they adhere to Trump's technology ban, it appears that Beijing does not have enough leverage to deliver on its threats.

    Francesco Sisci, a Beijing-based Italian sinologist, author and columnist, presumed that "the tussle between US and China is going beyond trade" as "the US is threatening to isolate what US deems are China's most dangerous technologies like Huawei".

    At the same time, the columnist wonders as to how Beijing could prevent US tech giants from obeying Trump's orders.

    "How can US companies really not cooperate with their president? And if they do cooperate what can China do?" Sisci asked. "If Beijing kicks these companies out of China it loses a last leverage in the US and it isolates herself more, just as the Trump administration wants to do".

    According to the Italian sinologist, Beijing doesn't have many cards up its sleeve and "any choice it takes it will have a massive cost".

    Huawei Ban May Accelerate China's Tech Independence 

    China is pushing ahead with the production of its own chips amid the US technological crackdown. According to the Made in China 2025 plan Beijing intends to produce 40 per cent of the chips it uses by 2020 and almost 70 per cent by 2025.

    Mark Skilton, professor of practice in information systems and management at Warwick Business School, opined that Trump is betting that Beijing "will blink first" while tightening the screws on the Chinese telecom giant. However, what is at stake now for China is "national pride", he remarked.

    "While China is heavily locked into American semiconductor and cloud tech, perhaps 5 to 10 years behind in own supply capability,  this action to take punitive action against US companies and partner countries is hardly unexpected", he pointed out.

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    Trade War: Trump's Ultimatums to Be Ignored & Resisted by Beijing – Journo
    Skilton believes that Trump's assertive trade policies will prompt Beijing to accelerate China's "own technological independence faster rather than slower".

    "Unlike Brexit that has no clear outcome measure apart from large fines and slower economies, this self- inflicted economic war will likely drive China's back against the wall, no pun intended, and result in increased economic competitiveness of China that the president after Trump will have to clean up", the professor foresees.

    Meanwhile, on 10 June, Reuters reported that major tech companies, in particular Chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc, mobile research firm InterDigital Wireless Inc and South Korean carrier LG Uplus, had prohibited their employees from informal conversations with Huawei staffers on technological issues including the mobile network 5G standards.

    A Huawei company logo is seen at Huawei's Shanghai Research Center in Shanghai, China May 22, 2019
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Global Tech Giants Restrict Conversations, Access for Its Staffers to Huawei Employees - Report
    Following Washington's ban imposed on Huawei and its numerous entities on 16 May, American and foreign tech companies started severing ties with the Chinese telecom giant. ​Earlier, on 10 May, the Trump administration disrupted the Sino-American trade truce by imposing high tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods after the US-China trade talks had ended up with nothing.

    Days after Huawei was blacklisted, Google Inc. suspended the telecom company's access to its Android operating system updates, while Qualcomm, Intel, and Microsoft immediately halted cooperation with the Chinese firm. To tackle security and maintenance issues the US Commerce Department granted American producers a 90-day waiver on 20 May to finish their businesses with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

    Washington kicked off its anti-Huawei campaign in 2018 citing the company's alleged links to the Chinese government and conducting surveillance on its behalf, something that Huawei vehemently denies. The Trump administration banned the company from participating in government contracts and building 5G network infrastructures with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and some other US allies following suit. Additionally, in December 2018, Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada, at the behest of US law enforcement officials over the alleged breach of anti-Iran sanctions.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Global Tech Giants Restrict Conversations, Access for Its Staffers to Huawei Employees - Report
    White House Acting Budget Chief Seeks to Delay Implementation of Huawei Restrictions - Report
    Huawei's Plan to Build HQ in UK in Peril as Scholars Warn of Likely Damage to Historic Site – Report
    Huawei Talks Real 'National Security Discussions' That Are Separate From Trade - Mnuchin
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, semiconductors, chips, ban, Cold War, Huawei, Google, Facebook, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse