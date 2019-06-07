Register
14:57 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    BRICS 30.05.2019

    SPIEF: 'People’s Diplomacy is Playing One of Key Roles' – Head of Global Projects in BRICS Forum

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (24)
    0 10

    Rishabh Sethi, Head of Global projects in BRICS International Forum, told Sputnik about the role of public diplomacy in the processes taking place in large international associations, such as BRICS.

    He also outlined plans of the organisation’s participation in events on the eve of the BRICS summit in Brazil this year, as well as next year’s summit to be held in Chelyabinsk.

    Sputnik: What are your impressions from this year’s St. Petersburg forum?

    Banknotes and coins of the United States
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Russia and Its BRICS Partners Gradually Abandoning Dollar in Mutual Trade
    Rishabh Sethi: First of all, I’d like to introduce myself. I’m Rishabh Sethi; I’m the Head of International Projects from BRICS International Forum, India. I’m very much happy and excited to be here, the second time at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). I participated last year as a speaker here; and this year I’ll also be a speaker at some of the stations regarding sustainable development goals.

    This year we are expecting more participation from various countries across the globe as compared to last year. And recently India had elections, so Prime Minister Modi is in power again with a lot of support from the people of India. Russia and India are like very close friends from the time of freedom of India.

    READ MORE: Brazil: BRICS on the Brink of Dismantlement?

    And in terms of the BRICS platform, we are doing a lot of multilateral projects as well as bilateral projects (India-Russia) in terms of defence cooperation, education system and many more.

    Sputnik: Your project mainly works, at this moment it comes from both India and Russia; what about other BRICS members? Is there any participation perspective from South Africa, wider participation from the Chinese and from Brasil; because I know it’s difficult times for BRICS in terms of these countries being part of it?

    US dollar
    CC0
    Greenback Losing its Share in World Market Amid De-Dollarisation Drive - Russian Economy Minister
    Rishabh Sethi: If we talk about China, so China is having some political issues with the United States and the Western countries; but in terms of the BRICS platform China is very much actively doing a lot of business things with Russia. As far as South Africa is concerned, they also recently had elections, so Mr Cyril Ramaphosa is also in power again and he is also supporting the BRICS idea very much as last year there was a BRICS summit in South Africa; and this year 2019 there is a BRICS summit in Brazil, in São Paulo.

    So, Brazil is very much actively working upon the BRICS summit. And India is doing so many projects on the BRICS platform with these countries. As far as China is concerned, it’s [India’s] neighbour country, we are doing a lot of electrical business with China.

    Sputnik: How important is people’s diplomacy for the BRICS ideas?

    Rishabh Sethi: People’s diplomacy is playing one of the key roles because even the government is working behind the closed doors so nobody can enter; but if we talk about people’s diplomacy, people-to-people dialogue, it’s like an open platform for people related to government, non-governmental, private or public people; so, everybody is free to come and share their projects, ideas and businesses, develop more relations, trade and economy growth among the countries.

    Sputnik: Are there any particular plans and projects, and maybe events that you are launching this year, maybe next year? What are your plans?

    Gold bars
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Bezrukikh
    'Bye, Greenback?': Malaysian PM Suggest Creating Gold-Backed Currency for Trade in East Asia
    Rishabh Sethi: Last year we started the International Forum in India called Vision for Future; in March this year there was the second forum, and next year we’re going to hold the third edition which will be dedicated to the BRICS summit that is going to happen in Russia. The main core agenda of this theme is to achieve sustainable development goals by digitalisation, by international cooperation.

    READ MORE: Is Latin America Already Part of the New Silk Road?

    Sour main focus will be a maximum of countries to participate, this year 18 countries participated, including all the BRICS countries, SCO countries, CIS countries, G20 countries, European Union, Eurasian Union and African countries. So, we are very much actively working among all these countries across the globe; and we represent more than 60+ countries presently in the world.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Rishabh Sethi and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

     

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (24)

    Related:

    Is Latin America Already Part of the New Silk Road?
    Russia and Its BRICS Partners Gradually Abandoning Dollar in Mutual Trade
    Russia Does Not Agree With Western Attempts to Enforce Values on Others - Putin
    Tags:
    forum, diplomacy, SPIEF, BRICS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse