Register
20:36 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the front door of 10 Downing street in central London on May 24, 2019. Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to announce today when she will resign, according to reports, following a Conservative Party mutiny over her remaining in power.

    Academic on Conservative Party Leadership Race: My Bet Would Be on Boris Johnson

    © AFP 2019 / Tolga AKMEN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Michael Gove has announced that a small extension to Article Fifty would not be the end of the world, in stark contrast to his rival for Party leadership and the role of British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. But is a further delay to Brexit inevitable, even after Theresa May leaves office?

    Sputnik spoke with Dr Connal Parr; Lecturer in history at Northumbria University for more.

    Sputnik: Will Brexit finally happen on the 31st of October?

    Dr Connal Parr: I think Brexit is nailed down now for Halloween, so technically when that would be enforced, that's when the EU has kind of said, that's now set in stone.

    It's now a case of whether the UK leaves with a deal, or without a deal, as has always been the case, I don't think that there's going to be any deviation or alteration in that.

    READ MORE: UK MPs Savage Dominic Raab Threats to Shut Down Commons to Force No Deal Brexit

    Sputnik: Who do you think will become the next British Prime Minister?

    Dr Connal Parr: The bookie's favourite seems to be the one who I think will win; Boris Johnson, because I think that the way the Conservatives are looking at it, and the way that they've always been looking at these things in recent years really, is who is the best person who can win an election? Rather than necessarily who is the best person who can deliver Brexit, and who is the best person who can deliver the nation sort of out of a bit of a difficult period that it's going through.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures on an open topped bus while on the European Election campaign trail in Sunderland, England, Saturday, May 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / PA / Danny Lawson
    As Brexit Party Set to Get First MP Farage Plans Trade Delegation to US - Report
    What the Conservatives believe is that Johnson; who some people say is more on certain issues, on the left of the Conservative Party, socially liberal say, is going to be the best person to come up against Corbyn, while also representing certain kind of old style Conservative values, but also having that media ability, and ability to communicate with people, so I think Johnson is the most likely.

    At the same time; The Conservatives are well known for choosing leaders sometimes, I'm thinking here of the choice of Iain Duncan Smith, the choice of John Major even, who was not the favourite to succeed Margaret Thatcher, unquestionably Michael Heseltine was believed to have been the frontrunner for that particular time, so it is possible that the Conservatives could spring a surprise as well, but my bet would be on Boris Johnson.

    READ MORE: Frontrunner Johnson Vows to Deliver Brexit, 'Deal or No Deal', In Campaign Video

    Sputnik: Will the Brexit Party be able to maintain their popularity after the UK leaves the EU?

    Dr Connal Parr: It used to be said with the Green Party; who also had quite a good set of election results in the local and the European elections, that it was a single issue party, now the Brexit Party is more even than the Greens, I think that was a way of dismissing the Greens and this is perhaps a way of dismissing the Brexit Party, but it is a single issue party as in the maximum possible political capital that the Brexit Party can make, is in this exact window between now and the 1st of November, between now and when the UK leaves the EU, and It is likely to succeed quite strongly in that window.

    My guess would be that when this period comes to an end; and some form of Brexit is delivered, which I think is now almost certain, that its political mileage, its political capital will run out quite badly.

    Boris Johnson at the podium during a Vote Leave event during the 2016 Brexit referendum
    © AFP 2019 /
    Tories Face 'EXTINCTION' if Brexit Delayed, Boris Johnson Warns
    They are a bit of a UKIP mark two in many ways, they are very built on Farage's personality, personal votes, they've got a bit of Trump about them in terms of some of the literature around Mike Green, some of the reporting around Mike Green in Peterborough, and he's a former businessman, secret millionaire, he's got sort of two fingers up to the establishment, two fingers up to the established certainties in British politics, so they are quite clever in terms of who they are recruiting, they've got a bit of a Trump "drain the swamp" quality about them, and my belief is that after Brexit they will evaporate as fast as UKIP has in many ways. I may be wrong; about that, but I think that's the way it is heading.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    UK Conservative Party, United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse