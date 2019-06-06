Register
19:51 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollars

    US Speeds Up Fall of Global Dollar System by Attacking Iran – Economic Analyst

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 61

    Iran dismisses Washington's calls to "talk" as a waste of time since Tehran is fighting for true economic autonomy and independence from the Western-led dollar diktat, says Pye Ian, an American economic analyst and private equity executive, explaining why US efforts to confuse and scare the Islamic Republic don't work.

    Washington's flip-flops on Iran shows that the US administration is growing impatient while trying to coerce Iran. Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain on 5 June, President Donald Trump dropped the hint that there's "always a chance" of the US taking military action against the Islamic Republic, adding however, that he'd rather not. At the same, the Trump administration has started signalling willingness to hold a dialogue with Iran:  "We're prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions", Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told journalists on 2 June. However, Tehran dismissed this signal as "wordplay" amid the ongoing US military build-up in the Persian Gulf region.

    Pye Ian, a Los Angeles-based senior economics analyst, private equity executive and commentator at Newsbud.com, explains why Tehran has turned a deaf ear to the Trump administration's game of threats and offers and what's at the core of Washington's persistent attempts to tame Iran.

    Sputnik: Following the introduction of a new "pressure campaign" targeting Iran's energy sector by the Trump administration, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signalled on 2 June that the US is willing to talk with Iran "with no preconditions". What's behind this apparent change of heart in your opinion?

    Pye Ian: The neoconservative-hatched quasi-plan of confronting Iran militarily was meant to scare Tehran — just as such a quasi-plan was meant to scare North Korea — into coming "voluntarily" to the supposed renegotiation table.  Such a tactic worked for North Korea, considering the — at the least — positive optics for Trump of shaking Kim Jong-un's hand on camera and thereby projecting a profile of global strength and decisiveness. Iran didn't fall for it, however, and on principle, refuses to negotiate with Washington, because it would inevitably prove futile, just as did the JCPOA non-pact, which Washington unilaterally pulled out of despite Iran holding religiously (literally) to the deal's proclaimed statutes for nuclear non-proliferation.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, top center, reviews army troops marching during the 37th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Ex-US Official on Why Trump's 'N Korea Playbook' Doesn't Work With Iran
    Washington is now a rushed carrot-and-stick routine with Iran because there are very few other strategic options being weighed by the US or its tightest allies, as "reading" Iran is very difficult for the West, considering the restricted nature of retaining sustainable resources within Iran who can report back reliably on true motivations and intentions.  Hence, Washington-London-Tel Aviv-EU neocons must routinely guess while trying to simultaneously confuse and scare Iran into Western-preferred policy choices with regard to Iran's influences across West Asia, firm and growing alliances with Russia and China, and monetary collaboration with the latter Eurasian powers in circumventing global dollar hegemony for energy pricing, trading, and reserve receipts recycling.

    On the latter point, Iran is working diligently toward divorcing completely from the international petrodollar energy pricing standard set between a Henry Kissinger-led Washington, London, and Swiss finance, King Fahd and Sheik Yamani of Saudi Arabia, and eventually, the rest of OPEC back in the early to mid-1970s. 

    Undated photo of gold ingots in the strongroom of the Swiss national bank in Bern.
    © AP Photo / Archiv
    How Countries Drifting From Dollar to Multicurrency System Using Gold as Hedge
    Iran isn't alone, either, as Venezuela is doing the same. Hence the haste in trying to confront these oil-reserve-rich nations, which — not ironically — both retain tight relations with Moscow, Beijing, Ankara and others increasingly seeking independence from dollar diktat.  In trying to scare Iran away from such monetary "machinations", Atlanticists have driven Iran further away both from pondering discussions with Washington, and from considering remaining at all on a dollar-reliant economic platform. Such a platform, by the way, makes it easier to deploy sanctions, currency wars and other means of economic warfare, because all other global fiat currencies sit under a US dollar umbrella of influence. Hence why Iran, Venezuela, and eventually others, are fighting for true economic autonomy.

    Trump, Pompeo, and company wanting to now speak directly with Iran is thus a patch-up tactic for, ultimately, trying to slow down the latter delinking away from dollar reliance for oil trading, while buying time for sowing the seeds of somehow trying to spark "regime change" within Tehran.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi

    Sputnik: Why has Iran repeatedly dismissed Washington's calls for starting talks amid the economic downturn in the Islamic Republic? Under what circumstances might Tehran start the negotiations, in your opinion?

    Pye Ian: Following from my last sentence, Iran recognises the Atlanticist bluff, as well as certainly the stakes the transatlantic community is playing for — namely, one of trying to, at the very least, prevent an unruly, disastrous unravelling of fiscal risks spread across many large financial institutions operating at multiples of debt levels seen only 11 years ago.  The continuing sanctity of the current Western-banking-led global financial system — however over-leveraged and derivatives-drenched it is — relies nonetheless on "confidence" in the US dollar as continuing reserve currency and petrocurrency standard. 

    Any sustained momentum away from such an (increasingly untenable) arrangement means that the US Fed cannot practice its monetary policies to service its dual mandates of keeping the national employment level respectable (hint: it's not, as the real rate of US unemployment is above 20 percent, based on decades-old measuring metrics which had been tactically abandoned over two decades ago) and inflation low (hint again: it's not either, as true inflation is at least three times what the consumer purchase index (CPI) figures state "officially", if one counts consumables and services people actually use).

    READ MORE: Trump Says US, France on Same Page With Regard to Iran

    US Dollar
    CC0
    US Economy May Go Bust if Dollar Loses Its Reserve Currency Status – Ex-Reagan Adviser
    We're reaching a necessary reckoning for the conjured US economy in general, yet the ruling transatlantic establishment wants to transition global stewardship away from dollar hegemony on its own extended terms, and not with the "help" or damage afforded by rivalling Eurasian or southern hemispheric "rogue powers".  I.e., the clearly insolvent, walking-zombie bulge-bracket Deutsche Bank of Germany isn't being unravelled all at once, but is in the process of being culled in a manner so as to not push over fiscal dominoes in an uncontrollable manner internationally.  That esoteric strategy goes out the window under an unpredictable Mid-East, South American, Eastern European and/or Southeast Asian conflict situation, where hyper-indebted counterparty banks start falling like flies.

    READ MORE: How Countries Drifting From Dollar to Multicurrency System Using Gold as Hedge

    So, Iran dismisses calls by Washington to "negotiate" because it rightfully sees such gestures as catastrophic wastes of time, and for all involved. Iran also sees them as delay tactics meant to ultimately block any senses of momentum achieved economically, monetarily and geopolitically with the East.  One would be hard-pressed to see Iran's decision-making as not being influenced to a certain extent by Iran's Eastern allies, either, considering their shared interests in wanting to maintain individual state sovereignty while working together constructively.

    That said, Iran perhaps might consider stepping forward to speak publicly with US officials were the latter to lift persistent economic sanctions placed against Iran in a true fashion.

    Sputnik: What's your prognosis on the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf? Will Iran eventually close the Strait of Hormuz if Washington steps up the pressure?

    Pye Ian:  If Atlanticists do not, in sobriety, view Iran as a "Not Afghanistan / Iraq / Syria / Libya" situation; if the West does not start showing credible signs of trustworthiness through the lifting of sanctions and related means, then Iran will only dig harder into the ground with its heels while firming up further its continuing geostrategic work with the East. 

    The "out-of-the-box thinking" here for Washington is thus to try — as sincerely as it can muster — to engage Iran respectively, concretely and economically in order to attempt to pull Iran westward.  I.e., Washington should grant EU nations such as Italy, Greece, Germany and others free trade autonomy with Iran, and the same for India, Turkey and other nations, rather than block their respective dealings with Iran.

    READ MORE: Iran Calls US-China Trade War ‘International Challenge'

    It is highly doubtful that Washington will do so, however, as it continues to try to reach "innovative means" of causing uprisings across Iran to emulate those of 40 years ago, despite Iran routinely identifying Western spies across the MENA [Middle East and North Africa] and preserving its secure borders. 

    Iran will not wantonly close the Strait of Hormuz, nor certainly attack any US or US-allied military assets, despite desperate means being tapped by neoconservatives in trying to spark "conflict initiation" with Iran via false flag incidents either at sea or on land.  Were Iran to be attacked, however, then Iran would indeed immediately seal off the Strait of Hormuz, because it would be one of Tehran's last straws, considering that sanctions, hyperinflationary currency assaults, embargoes, assassinating scientists, technological sabotage and other acts of belligerence against Iran have already constituted routine acts of war which have gone unanswered by the international community.

    READ MORE: Trump Hopes to Make Iran Submit Without Fighting, But Bolton Wants War — CIA Vet

    Iran and its partners know well, as does the entire West and South, that closing Hormuz to oil and other commercial traffic would torpedo hundreds of trillions of dollars' worth of actionable derivatives contracts floating in the financial ether, considering how important of a commodity oil is to global finance, and how the means of trying to resolve the 2008 financial crisis involved kicking debt cans down the road with existing large banking, insurance, private investment, and sovereign financial firms.

    Such a move by Iran wouldn't simply be a "wounded elephant flailing in a cage" act, either.  Iran has done its homework and knows how brittle the true state of global finance is. Let alone how close Eastern powers are getting to declaring a dollar replacement strategy through mixes of physical gold exchanges, cryptocurrencies, gold trade notes, endless energy and minerals stockpiles, production prowess and foremost, trust, which comes at an unprecedented premium nowadays. By attacking Iran, Washington and/or its allies would be burning their own village to try and save it.

    Pye Ian is a senior economics analyst and commentator at Newsbud.com. He is also a private equity executive, former precious metals commodities trader and strategic planning executive.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Says US, France on Same Page With Regard to Iran
    US Media Reveals True Reason Why Pentagon Deployed Naval Armada Near Iran
    US Troop Deployment Against Iran Likely to Destabilise Mideast - State Senator
    Iran’s Supreme Leader Calls US Middle Eastern Plan ‘Betrayal of Muslim World’
    US Sanctions on Iran, Russia Not Binding for India - Ex-Indian Envoy to UN
    Iran Blames Mossad for 'Fabricating Intelligence' on Its Role in Tanker Attack
    Tags:
    petrodollar, cryptocurrencies, oil, gold, dollar, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Henry Kissinger, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Strait of Hormuz, Iran, Israel, China, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse