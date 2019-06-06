‘He Can't Survive Twitter’: Biden’s Scandal-Heavy Past is an Election Weakness

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is widely considered the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president. However, his chances of winning the 2020 presidential election are miniscule, given the numerous controversies he has embroiled himself in over the years, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of The Polemicist, told Sputnik.

"They're [the Democratic Party] longing for the status quo anti-Trump," Kavanagh told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker on Wednesday.

"Biden is perceived now as the shadow [of former US President Barack] Obama. And this is a yearning for the return of" the Obama era, Kavanagh said. "I think that's what the Democratic establishment is pushing: they like Biden. I don't think he has a rat's chance of getting a nomination unless he is really hammered into it by the Democratic establishment over the wishes of the base."

"I think he will get creamed in the debate. He has all of these things on his record. He can't survive Twitter," Kavanagh noted.

​On June 4, Biden released his climate change plan. However, a number of passages in the document appear to be plagiarized from advocacy organizations such as the Blue GreenAlliance and the Carbon Capture Coalition.

For instance, the document states that "carbon capture, use, and storage (CCUS) is a rapidly growing technology that has the potential to create economic benefits for multiple industries while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions." The passage is essentially identical to a letter sent by the BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Kim Glas to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works back in 2017.

"Several citations, some from sources cited in other parts of the plan, were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document," a Biden spokesperson said in an email to Politico following the allegations. "As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations."

The incident is reminiscent of another plagiarism incident in which Biden was involved when he ran for president in the 1988 US presidential election. Although he was believed to be one of the strongest candidates at the time, he withdrew from the race in September 1987 after allegations arose that he plagiarized a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock.

Biden also claimed during that race that he marched in the civil rights movement, a blatantly false statement.

"When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program," Biden said in February 1987 in New Hampshire, the New York Times reported again this week, highlighting Biden's incorrect remarks. "I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. And we changed attitudes," Biden added.

— Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) June 3, 2019

​Last month, Biden also "shared his regret" with Anita Hill during a conversation about his role in Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' confirmation hearings almost 30 years ago, another incident greatly tarnishing Biden's history.

Back in 1991, Biden was the Senate Judiciary Committee chair when Hill, an American attorney, alleged that then-nominee Thomas, who was her supervisor at the United States Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), had sexually harassed her. Biden has been heavily criticized for refusing to corroborate Hill's allegations by bringing forth more witnesses, including EEOC employees Sukari Hardnett and Angela Wright-Shannon, who were willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Biden has also been accused by multiple women of having interacted with them in inappropriate ways, with Biden's staff pushing hard back on the claims, describing them as a "cottage industry of lies" in April.

"He's [Biden] not going to get past few months of debate in real confrontations about this [his past] in a primary and with social media as it is. All of this is on the record. He's like a little Trump in a sense; he doesn't even understand how ridiculous what he is saying is," Kavanagh said, also noting that even mainstream media sites like the New York Times are acknowledging Biden's tarnished past.

"I think they know he can't survive this alone… I think this year there is too much radical pressure in the Democratic Party… They're [the Democratic establishment] going to have [to endorse] someone that sounds a lot more [leftist] than him, and I think the likely candidate for that is [Massachusetts Sen.] Elizabeth Warren," Kavanagh noted.

"The sagacity of the Democratic and Republican Party elites — it's kinda missing here," Becker noted.

"It's been missing for a long time," Kavanagh responded.