Register
03:55 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden salutes to the audience at the United States Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019

    ‘He Can't Survive Twitter’: Biden’s Scandal-Heavy Past is an Election Weakness

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former US Vice President Joe Biden is widely considered the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president. However, his chances of winning the 2020 presidential election are miniscule, given the numerous controversies he has embroiled himself in over the years, Jim Kavanagh, the editor of The Polemicist, told Sputnik.

    "They're [the Democratic Party] longing for the status quo anti-Trump," Kavanagh told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker on Wednesday.

    "Biden is perceived now as the shadow [of former US President Barack] Obama. And this is a yearning for the return of" the Obama era, Kavanagh said. "I think that's what the Democratic establishment is pushing: they like Biden. I don't think he has a rat's chance of getting a nomination unless he is really hammered into it by the Democratic establishment over the wishes of the base."

    "I think he will get creamed in the debate. He has all of these things on his record. He can't survive Twitter," Kavanagh noted.

    ​On June 4, Biden released his climate change plan. However, a number of passages in the document appear to be plagiarized from advocacy organizations such as the Blue GreenAlliance and the Carbon Capture Coalition. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Sarah Sanders Rattles Twitter by Saying Trump, Kim Agree on Biden's 'Low IQ'

    For instance, the document states that "carbon capture, use, and storage (CCUS) is a rapidly growing technology that has the potential to create economic benefits for multiple industries while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions." The passage is essentially identical to a letter sent by the BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Kim Glas to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works back in 2017.

    "Several citations, some from sources cited in other parts of the plan, were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document," a Biden spokesperson said in an email to Politico following the allegations. "As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations."

    The incident is reminiscent of another plagiarism incident in which Biden was involved when he ran for president in the 1988 US presidential election. Although he was believed to be one of the strongest candidates at the time, he withdrew from the race in September 1987 after allegations arose that he plagiarized a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock. 

    US President Barack Obama (R) and Vice President Joe Biden speak during Obama's inauguration as the 44th US president at the Capitol in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2019 / Timothy A. Clary
    Analyst on Biden Campaign: Trying to Capture Obama Legacy Fails Without Improvement Promise

    Biden also claimed during that race that he marched in the civil rights movement, a blatantly false statement.

    "When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program," Biden said in February 1987 in New Hampshire, the New York Times reported again this week, highlighting Biden's incorrect remarks. "I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. And we changed attitudes," Biden added.

    ​Last month, Biden also "shared his regret" with Anita Hill during a conversation about his role in Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' confirmation hearings almost 30 years ago, another incident greatly tarnishing Biden's history.

    Back in 1991, Biden was the Senate Judiciary Committee chair when Hill, an American attorney, alleged that then-nominee Thomas, who was her supervisor at the United States Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), had sexually harassed her. Biden has been heavily criticized for refusing to corroborate Hill's allegations by bringing forth more witnesses, including EEOC employees Sukari Hardnett and Angela Wright-Shannon, who were willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    Biden has also been accused by multiple women of having interacted with them in inappropriate ways, with Biden's staff pushing hard back on the claims, describing them as a "cottage industry of lies" in April. 

    Vice President Joe Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Biden Takes Double Digit Lead in US Democratic Presidential Primary Race - Polls

    "He's [Biden] not going to get past few months of debate in real confrontations about this [his past] in a primary and with social media as it is. All of this is on the record. He's like a little Trump in a sense; he doesn't even understand how ridiculous what he is saying is," Kavanagh said, also noting that even mainstream media sites like the New York Times are acknowledging Biden's tarnished past.

    "I think they know he can't survive this alone… I think this year there is too much radical pressure in the Democratic Party… They're [the Democratic establishment] going to have [to endorse] someone that sounds a lot more [leftist] than him, and I think the likely candidate for that is [Massachusetts Sen.] Elizabeth Warren," Kavanagh noted.

    "The sagacity of the Democratic and Republican Party elites — it's kinda missing here," Becker noted.

    "It's been missing for a long time," Kavanagh responded.

    Related:

    Foreign Leaders Urge Joe Biden to Enter 2020 US Presidential Race - Reports
    'No, Thanks': Joe Biden Causes Twitterstorm by Hinting He May Run for Presidency
    Will Joe Biden or Kamala Harris Apologise?
    Joe Biden Upset as Obama Talks to Other Dem 2020 Candidates - Reports
    Joe Biden Tops Poll of Dems Presidential Hopefuls, Hillary Clinton in Last Place
    Tags:
    scandal, plagiarism, democrats, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse