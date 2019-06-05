Register
22:37 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This June 29, 2018 photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. Enbridge Energy is delaying the startup of its planned Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline through northern Minnesota by a year.

    US Court ‘Minimized’ Concerns of Native Tribes in Narrow Oil Pipeline Reversal

    © AP Photo / Jim Mone
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed the state Public Utilities Commission's approval for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 project due to concerns related solely to environmental oversight, seemingly downplaying the issues raised by several indigenous peoples’ bands who hold gathering rights in the immediate area of the line’s proposed path.

    "Enbridge Energy is the largest pipeline in the world, and they currently have what they call the ‘Enbridge Mainline,' which originates up in Canada, up in Calgary. It runs right through our areas, through our off-reservation ceded territories, and the mainline consists of six pipelines which transport a total of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil per day," Joe Plumer, the attorney representing the Red Lake and White Earth Ojibwe bands, told the hosts of Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Monday.

    Plumer went on to emphasize that two of the largest inland oil spills in the world were from Enbridge pipelines, and both spills directly impacted lands designated as off-reservation gathering sites of indigenous people.

    "One was just east of the Leech Lake reservation, and that was back in 1992. That was the largest inland oil spill up until 2010, when the Enbridge line that goes through Kalamazoo, Michigan, ruptured and topped the one over in Leech Lake. We're not being speculative when we say that there's possibilities of oil spills, because they happened." Plumer informed hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    A section of the Keystone 1 pipeline had to be shut down after just 2 years because of corrosion - the wall had corroded by 95% in one section - but both TransCanada and US federal regulators are keeping the cause of the damage secret, the DeSmogBlog reports.
    © AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
    Trump Approves Key Link Construction of Keystone Pipeline at US-Canadian Border

    "The total need for the two refineries in Minnesota is 400,000 barrels per day. So that extra 2.4 million barrels per day that comes through our area, and that we are subjected to the risk of, gets shipped out into the international market — primarily the Asian market."

    Nevertheless, a five-person PUC approved a 13,500-page "environmental impact study" last year for Enbridge's $2.9 billion Line 3 program.

    Prior to Minnesota Judge James B. Florey's reversal, the company was preparing to jump start its next steps to begin construction, but the court now deems it necessary for Enbridge to provide a proposed risk management protocol in the event that an oil spill flows into Lake Superior.

    Keystone XL oil pipeline
    © AP Photo / Danny Johnston
    Keystone XL Pipeline Violates Indigenous Peoples' Treaty Rights

    "Their number one goal is to get the permit so they can get their tar sands down to the refineries in Texas and Oklahoma, so they can get it out to the Asian market. That was the theme of the whole proceedings. The intervening parties — us, Red Lake and White Earth being two of them, [Mille] Lacs band and Honor the Earth and Friends of the Headwaters — all cooperated with each other in a unified front to be able to get the most mileage out of our respective positions. That cooperation really paid off for us," Plumer noted.

    Host Sean Blackmon noted that in many cases of pipeline construction, indigenous people are forced to take a "backseat" to corporate interests.

    That proved true in this case against Enbridge. The White Earth, Red Lake and Mille Lacs bands of Ojibwe in particular argued that a survey should be conducted of the "traditional cultural properties" the pipeline project would affect, but the court's ruling revealed the judge felt as if the "historic and cultural resources" were appropriately addressed within the original environmental impact study.

    FILE - In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria. Saudi Arabia said on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 that it remains committed to an initial public offering of the state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco despite delays and growing speculation it may never be listed. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Oil Prices Rise as Saudi Energy Minister Reports Drone Attack on Pipeline

    Florey added that the study "addresses historic and cultural resources in several chapters," fulfilling loose state laws on required analysis of the pipeline's impact on tribes.

    "While the public utilities commission didn't address it head on and minimized the concerns of the native peoples, the environmental aspects of [the pipeline construction], which are integrally intertwined, were given weight," the attorney said.

    "Hopefully we will be able to use our off-reservation gathering rights in the ceded territories to continue to protect the environment."

    Related:

    Merkel Says Supports Nord Stream 2 Pipeline for Russian Gas Delivery to Europe
    Saudi Prince Blames Iran for Pipeline Drone Attack Amid Calls for US Strikes
    Saudi Arabian Oil Pipeline Attacked by Houthi Drones
    EC Says Ready to Listen to Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Operator's Arguments
    Pemex Pipeline Explodes in Southern Mexico - Reports
    Tags:
    water pollution, oil spill, treaties, environment, protest, indigenous communities, indigenous Americans, indigenous rights, oil pipeline, oil, pipeline, Line 3 Pipeline, Canada, Minnesota, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse