Register
15:30 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection, at Buckingham Palace, London, Monday, June 3, 2019

    Trump Believes Johnson and Farage Will Lead UK out of EU, Weaken Bloc - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Tolga Akmen/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, calling the politicians “a negative force” during his press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

    Trump said that he had decided not to meet with Corbyn, who criticised the US leader ahead of his visit and declined to take part in the Buckingham Palace banquet in honour of Trump. The US president told reporters: "I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticise. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people who get things done".

    READ MORE: Trump Supporter After Milkshake Attack Shocked Over 'How Aggressive Left Can Be'

    Commenting on the US administration's relationship with a Labour government with Corbyn in charge, if it were to come to power, D. William Norris, a political commentator and former college lecturer, said that they would never get along:

    "Corbyn and the Labour Party are hardly likely to co-operate with the USA as long as Trump is president. […] Even should Donald Trump wish to talk with a Corbyn government, it is highly unlikely that this would be reciprocated. US/UK relations would sink through the floor".

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he addresses a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump Campaign Lawyers Demand DNC Drop Lawsuit Citing Mueller Report
    While Trump was holding a press conference, Corbyn spoke at an anti-Trump rally in central London, calling for "dialogue to bring about the better and more peaceful world that we all want to live in", while at the same time lashing out at Trump for spreading "racism" and "hate".

    Thousands of people gathered to protest, according to some estimates around 10,000, but the figures were nowhere near the 250,000 predicted by the organisers. Trump said at the press conference that reports of big protests were "fake news":

    "I didn't see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons, so it was fake news".

    Meanwhile, political analyst David Vance said that no one benefits from public displays of hate, calling them hypocrites:

    "The left wing protestors have never come to terms with the fact that Trump won in 2016 and that their candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost. This is essentially a public display of sub-Marxist petulance, pathetic snowflakes who are clueless. As we approach the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when over 6,000 US soldiers lost their lives in one day fighting for European freedom, these protestors insult their president. Really disgraceful stuff. It is telling that when the likes of Mugabe, or Abdullah, or Jinping came to visit, they stayed in the bedrooms. Gross hypocrites".

    READ MORE: Trump Won't 'Drain the Swamp' — He Represents the Swamp

    Trump also met with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Tuesday. Farage described their meeting as "good", saying that the US president "really believes in Brexit".

    Mr Norris said that both politicians definitely see eye to eye: "Nigel Farage and Donald Trump get on well together and are doubtless in contact with each other on a regular basis". He added that Trump "has made it very clear that May messed up on Brexit, giving away all her initial advantages to Brussels. My feeling is he does not have too much respect for May on this score. He would have expected Farage to have acted very differently and followed the pathway he advised Theresa May to follow", the political commentator stated.

    Apart from Farage, Trump praised Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson, saying that the former foreign secretary would do "a very good job" as PM.

    Mr Vance explained that the US leader believes that Johnson and Farage "could become steadfast US Allies" and that "they will lead the UK out of the EU which helps Trump achieve one of his geo-political ambitions — weakening the hated EU bloc".

    Talking about Brexit, Trump said at the press conference that it "will happen" and promised the UK a "phenomenal" trade deal after Britain leaves the European Union.
    But as political commentator D. William Norris said, he feels that the US wants the UK to leave the EU for the wrong reasons.

    "The US ambassador here has already indicated American medical companies would be interested in a privatised National Health Service (NHS). This has been quickly rebuffed. However, there is little doubt that the US would be keen to dominate in any trade with us and given less in exchange. Perhaps not to the same extent as took place in Russia during the Yeltsin years, but as near as they can get to it", Norris noted.

    Another issue that was on the agenda was the US policy towards Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. The Trump administration blacklisted the firm, saying that it poses a risk to national security, but the UK is yet to decide on whether to allow Huawei to help it develop 5G mobile phone networks across the country, because the US-UK intelligence-sharing arrangements are at stake.

    But Trump promised that the two countries would reach a deal, despite their differences over Huawei:

    "We are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else", Trump said. "We have an incredible intelligence relationship and we will be able to work out any differences. This is a truly great ally and partner and we will have no problem with that".

    David Vance stressed that London must change its policy towards the Chinese firm, "or the UK will be locked out of US intelligence sharing which would be catastrophic for the UK. May has made a calamitous misjudgement on this issue."

    On the final day of his state visit, Donald Trump will join the Queen and other world leaders in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. After that, the Queen will bid a formal farewell to Trump.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Republican Lawmakers Call on Trump to Drop Mexico Tariff War
    Trump Campaign Lawyers Demand DNC Drop Lawsuit Citing Mueller Report
    Trump: It Was Tough, Inappropriate to Meet UK Opposition Leader Corbyn - Reports
    British Woman Stabs Trump Baby Balloon amid Protests of 45’s Visit (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    brexit, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse