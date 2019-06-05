Register
09:23 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

    Difficult Question How Next UK Prime Minister Will Deliver Brexit - Professor

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Three candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race have come out in opposition to a no deal Brexit. But does it matter what the Prime Ministerial candidate’s views on Brexit are, when a parliamentary consensus still needs to be achieved? Sputnik spoke with Sir John Curtice, Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde for more.

    Sputnik: Does it matter what any candidates for conservative party leadership claim when it comes to delivering Brexit? Would they be able to legally do anything about it to ensure that the country departs under WTO rules?

    Sir John Curtice: There certainly is no doubt that the next Prime Minister faces much the same issue with the parliamentary arithmetic as Theresa May did, so at the moment it is not obvious how you get the withdrawal treaty as it is currently constructed, through the House of Commons.

    READ MORE: US Ambassador Confirms Trump Lining Up US-UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal

    The EU are saying that they are not willing to renegotiate the withdrawal treaty, including any element of the backstop, and the House of Commons looks pretty determined that we should not leave without a deal, and if the next Prime Minister were to attempt to go down that path.

    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Frontrunner Johnson Vows to Deliver Brexit, 'Deal or No Deal', In Campaign Video
    Then the House of Commons would by one means or another won't, and it's ultimate weapon is to bring down the government and probably try to stop the government from doing so.

    Although the candidates may both raise issues of trying to put a time limit on the backstop, or might suggest that the UK should be willing to leave without a deal, it is not obvious whether the next Prime Minister will be in a position to deliver either of these two commitments.

    Sputnik: How can the Conservative Party recapture their popularity with the British electorate?

    Sir John Curtice: It's pretty clear that the principle, though not the only reason that they lost votes so heavily, is that they lost votes to the Brexit Party because of disappointment at the failure to deliver Brexit on the 29 March, and we know that maybe at least half or maybe more of those that voted leave, are actually in favour of leaving without a deal.

    And therefore they have relatively little patience for the difficulty that the government is having in delivering Brexit.

    Although it's pretty clear what the next Prime Minister needs to do. The difficult question is how he or she will actually manage to deliver it, given the constraints that they face in the House of Commons and vis-a-vis the EU.

    Sputnik: What will Theresa May's legacy as Prime Minister be?

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures on an open topped bus while on the European Election campaign trail in Sunderland, England, Saturday, May 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / PA / Danny Lawson
    Next Stop Government? 'Historic Moment' as Brexit Party Tops Westminster Poll
    Sir John Curtice: Alas for Theresa May, I feel that her only legacy is going to be that she was the Prime Minister who tried to deliver Brexit, but in the end was ultimately unable to do so. How much of a criticism that proves to be, will of course depend on the ultimate fate of Brexit.

    If indeed by one means or another we don't end up leaving at all, then maybe history will be a little kinder to her, but if her successor does manage to deliver it and does manage to deliver it relatively quickly, then I think undoubtedly history will probably regard the last two or three years as an important time when the pathway towards Brexit was laid.

    But in the end rather like Moses, it required somebody else in order to take the UK to what the leavers at least regard, as the promised land.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Frontrunner Johnson Vows to Deliver Brexit, 'Deal or No Deal', In Campaign Video
    Trump Supports a Brexit That Could Maintain Global Economic Stability - Reports
    'Power is Power': Tony Blair Flays Brexit, Praises 'Great Alliances' With US, EU
    Tags:
    Brexit, House of Commons, WTO, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse