Register
04:17 GMT +304 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain June 3, 2019

    Trump Proves ‘Plump and Inviting Target’ for Anti-Imperialist Protests in UK

    © REUTERS / Victoria Jones/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 80

    Monday marked the first day of US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, but between backing Boris Johnson, dissing London’s mayor and dodging droves of protesters, Trump’s enigmatic leadership style continues to set him apart from his predecessors.

    "Last time he came it was purely a diplomatic visit. This time they couldn't put off the state visit any longer. I think his table manners have let him down, and he's not been honored with sleeping in Buckingham Palace," anti-war activist and former British parliamentarian George Galloway told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Monday.

    After thousands of protesters and the notorious "Trump Baby Blimp" made appearances during Trump's visit to London last year and made the US leader "feel unwelcome," according to his 2018 interview with The Sun, particular precautions were undertaken this time around.

    Part of this untraditional visit included foregoing a ride in the golden carriage down the Mall.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain June 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Victoria Jones/Pool
    Spat With London Mayor & Warm Royal Welcome: Trump's First Day of UK State Visit

    "No point in subjecting the president of the United States to the direct protests of people on the horse guards on the Mound, with the soldiers there and so on. So I think an attempt has been made for practical purposes to make a state visit, but as little of a state visit as possible." Galloway said.

    "There will be big protests. Many of them will be perfectly justified and clear in conscience as they do so."

    Though Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson has Trump's support today, host Brian Becker pointed out that was not necessarily something Johnson would have always welcomed.

    The First Lady Melania Trump waits as U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth walk across the courtyard to inspect the Coldstream Guards during a visit to Windsor Castle in Windsor
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Carnival of Resistance: Thousands of UK Protesters Await Trump’s State Visit

    "Boris Johnson used to call Donald Trump an idiot, but now they're best buds. I guess he's all about Boris Johnson."

    "He's intervened in British politics in quite an unseemly way. He's actually endorsed the next British prime minister. He certainly does diplomacy in a very unusual way," Galloway noted about Trump, who is expected to meet privately with Johnson during his visit.

    The former parliamentarian also highlighted the hypocrisy of some demonstrators.

    Tripoli, Libya
    © REUTERS /
    Libya 'On Verge of Descending' Into Civil War - UN Support Mission Chief

    "I just make the point that very few of them will have picked up placard against the visit of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. Neither would they have protested Barack Obama, who has killed a lot more innocent people than Donald Trump has — so far. And Hillary Clinton came and went here, without a single protester against her, even though Libya, which she masterminded, is now a marketplace for black people being sold into slavery. So, there's a measure of hypocrisy about it all," Galloway asserted.

    "But hey, Donald Trump is a plump and inviting target for those of us who hate imperialism."

    Related:

    Trump Supports a Brexit That Could Maintain Global Economic Stability - Reports
    Hillary Clinton Blamed Obama for Trump 2016 Win, Called Sanders Loser – Report
    Trump Dump: 16-Foot Statue Reduces POTUS to Toilet-Sitting Tweeter (VIDEO)
    Carnival of Resistance: Thousands of UK Protesters Await Trump’s State Visit
    'Nothing Special': UK Attendees Weigh in on Donald Trump's UK State Visit
    Tags:
    blimp, Loud and Clear, imperialism, protest, demonstrations, The Sun newspaper, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, John Kiriakou, George Galloway, Hillary Clinton, Brian Becker, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Queen Elizabeth II, Barack Obama, United States, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse