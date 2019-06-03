Register
    Protesters rally against delay of the Brexit process in London, the United Kingdom on 29 March, 2019

    UK 'Extremely Badly Led', Politicians Lack Real World Experience - Commentator

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Opinion
    The Conservative Party leadership contest is well and truly hotting up, with Boris Johnson’s stock having fallen in recent days, according to the latest polls. But will a change in PM be enough to help the UK’s parliament escape its crippling political deadlock?

    Sputnik spoke with political commentator Keith Rowe for more…

    Sputnik: Who do you think will become the new prime minister of the UK? And will the change in party leadership help parliament break out of its ongoing deadlock?

    Keith Rowe: I think it's anybody's guess as to who's actually going to win this contest. There are so many ups and downs in the way that the Conservatives run their leadership elections.

    I know the favourite is Boris Johnson, but it's quite possible that he won't get it, so it's anybody's guess.

    Although there are some people who would definitely ruin the whole Brexit process. I think it's very difficult to see how any of these candidates are capable of actually getting parliament out of its impasse.

    I don't see any great calibre among the candidates, I don't see anybody of totally Prime Ministerial material, or who has any sort of real plan to try and get things sorted in parliament.

    The best that we can really hope that they will do is stick to the principles and ensure that we leave cleanly under WTO rules on Halloween.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the Conservative Party would win a general election, should one take place in the near future?

    Keith Rowe: Polls are saying that the Brexit Party is leading at the moment, followed by Labour. Of course the Labour Party are also in complete disarray at the moment, they've just sacked Alastair Campbell, they don't know what they are doing in terms of who they sack, and who they are going to give an amnesty to, because lots of other prominent members have also said that they voted for other parties.

    They are being investigated by the EHRC for the terrible anti-Semitism that is rife throughout the Labour Party, they are in fact institutionally anti-Semitic and racist according to some of their own members, and of course some of those have very prominently left for other parties as a result, so the Labour Party is also in a very weak position at the moment.

    My guess is that were there a general election very imminently; that the Brexit Party would have a very good chance of winning. It's unlikely, unless anything absolutely catastrophic and unforeseen happens, that the Conservative Party at the moment would call an election.

    The fixed term parliament act means that there isn't an election due for some considerable time, and they are unlikely to put it to parliament and back the idea of general election knowing that they are in such a weak position.

    I think it's unlikely in the near future, but what may happen after Halloween when hopefully we've left the EU, there are still so many variables it's difficult to tell, but both of the so-called major parties are in disarray at the moment.

    Sputnik: How much of an impact will new forces such as Nigel Farage's Brexit Party have on the British political landscape?

    Keith Rowe: The two-party system that we've become accustomed to, but hasn't been serving us very well, has now been well and truly exposed, and people see now that there are alternatives, and that just having an occasional swing between Conservatives and Labour has not done the country any favours, they've got complacent, we've got career politicians with very little real world experience, and the country has been extremely badly led.

    It's difficult to see a really good statesman like Prime Minister, until you go back to the days of Thatcher. All of the ones since have had major flaws, and part of that has been the fact that they haven't had the real pressure that having more parties being able to be elected, would have put upon them.

    I think the two party system is under really serious stress at the moment, I'd like to see it go completely, I think we should go to some form of proportional system, and that would give a lot more pressure on the politicians to do a good job, and to really dhow what they are capable of, or incapable of, and then let them be kicked out if they are useless.

    My view is that we have a huge majority in parliament of useless politicians, a lot of whom haven't done a day's work in their lives; they certainly aren't in tune with the people, and our parliament in unrepresentative of the people who elect them, and that's a very dangerous situation for us to be in, and I hope that we can change that in the future.

    The views and opinions expressed in this interview are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

