Register
04:21 GMT +301 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019

    UN Torture Report, Espionage Act Charges May Turn Public Opinion Toward Assange

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    180

    With jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a prison hospital, a timely report by the United Nations blasted his treatment for the last seven years, calling it “psychological torture.” Between the report and the Espionage Act charges brought against him by the US, one expert predicted a turning of public opinion in Assange’s favor.

    "Mr. Assange showed all symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture, including extreme stress, chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma," Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, wrote in a Friday report. "The evidence is overwhelming and clear. Mr Assange has been deliberately exposed, for a period of several years, to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effect of which can only be described as psychological torture."

    Chelsea Manning attends a discussion at the media convention 'Republica' in Berlin, Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    ‘No Useful Information’: Chelsea Manning’s Lawyers Argue Her Testimony Is Unnecessary

    Between June 2012 and April 2019, Assange was holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, which offered him sanctuary from what he believed would ultimately amount to charges by the US for his role in facilitating dozens of leaks of classified documents via WikiLeaks. When the Ecuadorian government canceled his asylum status last month, British police arrested him and sent him to jail for 50 days for having skipped bail back in 2012.

    Following his arrest, US federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment, soon superseded by a much more powerful one, that brought 18 charges against Assange, including allegations that he violated the 1917 Espionage Act. Assange, 47, now faces 175 years in prison.

    Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Friday that along with the Espionage Act charges, the UN report was "turning public opinion even further in Assange's direction and making an extradition to the US, I think, more difficult."

    ​Lauria told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Melzer was approached by Assange's lawyers "as early as December of last year," while Assange was still in the Ecuadorian Embassy, but Melzer declined to visit him at that time. "Apparently he believed a lot of what the media was saying about Assange."

    Julian Assange
    © AFP 2019 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    WikiLeaks’ Assange Moved to Health Ward of Belmarsh Prison

    "But then he finally agreed, and he went there on May 8 with two doctors and they examined him for signs of torture and we waited until now to get this report, which was apparently given to Britain, and Ecuador, and Sweden, and the US on Monday," Lauria said, noting the statement only appeared on the UN website on Friday.

    It's "just extraordinary in its directness and its power," Lauria said. "He names those four governments. He says, ‘In 20 years of work with victims of violence and political persecution, I have never seen a group of democratic states ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonize and abuse a single individual for such a long time and with so little regard for human dignity and the rule of law.'"

    "He calls for the collective persecution of Julian Assange to end now, here and now. He says, ‘The evidence is overwhelming': he has ‘been deliberately exposed, for a period of several years, to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effects of which can only be described as psychological torture,'" Lauria said.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    London Court to Hold Second Hearing on Julian Assange on Thursday

    "You can't get any blunter than that."

    British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt responded to Melzer's letter on Friday, saying that Assange "was always free to leave and face justice."

    Melzer retorted that the WikiLeaks founder was "about as ‘free to leave' as a someone sitting on a rubberboat in a sharkpool."

    ​Lauria predicted the report would further complicate Assange's extradition to the US.

    The New York Times building in New York, NY across from the Port Authority.
    Haxorjoe
    MSM Needs to Protect Assange, Not Only Themselves, From Espionage Act

    Kiriakou said he spoke with Assange's father, Richard, earlier on Friday to assess how "real" the hospital visit was, and the elder Assange assured him it was indeed serious.

    Julian sent Kiriakou a letter, which he received on Saturday. "He addressed his health, in this letter, and said that his health was suffering greatly. He has not been exposed to direct sunlight in more than six-and-a-half years, if you can imagine such a thing. He has a severe, a dangerous vitamin D deficiency; his legs are beginning to bow from a lack of vitamin D and vitamin C."

    Kiriakou, who served 30 months in a federal prison for his role in exposing US torture practices, noted from his own prison experience that "they don't put you in the prison hospital unless you are seriously sick" because prison staff are on guard for "malingerers," or people who are using it as an excuse to escape their normal routine. Plus, prison hospitals are "dumping grounds for doctors who just couldn't cut it anywhere else," he said.

    Lauria recalled that staff at the Ecuadorian Embassy had pressured Assange for years to seek medical attention for a persistent cough, but he was barred from exiting by the threat of arrest if he did.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    ‘Counting on You’: Assange Calls For Help in a Letter Sent from Prison

    "The problem begins with the extradition," Lauria said. "I think this report from the rapporteur, his health situation, and the Espionage Act [charges], criminalizing journalism, has turned public opinion in his favor and made a mess out of this for both the British and American governments, I think. Do they want to be sending a sick man to a country that's going to put him on trial for basically practicing investigative journalism? I think it's going to be really hard to do that."

    "My fear is that they've had him now for 30 days before he became so sick. I don't think they're going to sit around, the American and British authorities — who are so incensed about what this man had done and revealing some of the crimes and corruption, of course, that WikiLeaks has revealed. They weren't going to wait around until he gets convicted and then thrown in jail and then try to interrogate him… They had him for a month and… you really can't imagine they didn't interrogate him to try and get what they can out of him right now, and they have not taken care of him."

    Related:

    Assange Has Been Exposed to 'Psychological Torture' For Years, UN Expert Reveals
    Activist Gail Malone: US Needs Assange in Custody to Enact Extradition Plans
    UK SEP Member Lauds Assange's Exposure of Crimes at London Rally
    Assange Supporters Protesting in London: 'The Americans Only Want His Head'
    Tags:
    extradition, shift, public opinion, report, charges, psychological abuse, torture, Loud and Clear, 1917 Espionage Act, United Nations, WikiLeaks, John Kiriakou, Joe Lauria, Julian Assange, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse