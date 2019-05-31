Register
15:16 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. Picture taken May 20, 2019

    Economist Explains Why 'Nuke' Sale of US Treasuries Would Hurt Beijing More Than Washington

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee/Illustration
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    China is currently the world's biggest holder of US Treasury securities, controlling around 16% of the total volume, with some analysts suggesting that Beijing could use this to one day "nuke" the American economy. Michael R. Englund, chief economist for Action Economics, however, has serious doubts that China would resort to it.

    As the trade war between Beijing and Washington continues to intensify, economic analysts have started to speculate whether China will use the prospect of selling its vast amount of US securities as a weapon in the conflict. The US Treasury’s latest report indicates that over the period between February and March 2019, Beijing sold $10 billion worth of securities, following four months of buying.

    Principal Director and Chief Economist for Action Economics Michael Englund believes that China would suffer more from selling its American Treasury securities than the US. While the threat of such a move may look "interesting, [it is] most likely [an] idle one".

    "The US economy is performing well, and would likely absorb the temporary rise in long-term Treasury yields fairly easily, leaving this costly tactic for China almost entirely an ineffective one. This is why the tactic works better as a 'threat' than as an 'action'", the economist said.

    Yuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Economist Reveals What'll Happen if China DUMPS US Treasury Bonds Amid Trade War

    Englund explained that Beijing could use the potential sale of treasuries "as a negotiating tactic" in trade talks with US President Donald Trump, along with a "sharp Yuan appreciation". At the same time, he noted that any downward pressure on the price of Treasury securities would be temporary and would "punish the seller" and "subsidise the buyer" - mostly the G-7 states.

    The economist further pointed out that Beijing is holding large quantities of treasuries for a reason, one which is far from merely being able to use it as a "nuke" against the US economy. Englund said that they help keep the Yuan competitive against the US dollar and fulfil Beijing's "desire for exposure to the reserve currency".

    READ MORE: US Pressure on China Has Turned it Into a 'Steel Rod That's Impossible to Bend’

    Talk about the possible sale of treasuries by China, the world's biggest holder of US state debt, come amid an ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing. According to a recent report, China holds $1.12 trillion in US Treasury securities out of a total of almost $6.5 trillion.

    Russian roubles and the bill of the American dollar.
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Timkiv
    Russia's Investments in US Treasury Securities Drop by $800 Million in a Month

    In one of the latest moves, the US tightened its rules for designating countries as currency manipulators, stopping one step short of putting China on the list of violators. Now the US will be re-evaluating countries currently on a watch list, in which China and several other countries are included, using stricter criteria to determine whether they are manipulating their currencies to gain an advantage over the US in trade. If Washington finds that China is guilty of doing so, it will slap penalties against it, which would further exacerbate the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

    The trade war, which began in 2018, escalated in May after a brief stall due to ongoing negotiations, when Washington ramped up tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, citing a lack of progress in talks.

    READ MORE: US Considers Duties on Countries That Undervalue Currency – Report

    Additionally, the US banned China’s largest tech firm Huawei from its market and blocked it from obtaining American-made technologies under the pre-text that the company is helping the Chinese government spy on its clients. Huawei has denied the accusations and initiated litigation against the US government to contest the ban.

    Related:

    Economist Reveals What'll Happen if China DUMPS US Treasury Bonds Amid Trade War
    US Trying 'All Possible Means' to Blame Huawei Without Giving Evidence - China
    US Pressure on China Has Turned it Into a 'Steel Rod That's Impossible to Bend’
    China to Drop Microsoft Windows, Citing Security Concerns Amid US Huawei Crackdown
    China BOOSTED Imports of Iranian Oil Prior to End of US Waivers – Report
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, US Treasuries, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse