Register
07:02 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Expert: US Would Be Unlikely to Use Rare Earth Minerals as Trade Issue

    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Mark Saxon, Leading Edge Materials corporation CEO, explained China's reported intentions to use rare earth metals as a Trump card in the trade war with the US.

    Sputnik: How serious is the current US economic dependence on Chinese rare earth metals?

    Mark Saxon: Approximately 80% of REE imported by US comes from China. US does not produce any REE.

    Sputnik: Could Chinese companies fully cut their exports, or charge a much lower price within China than they are charging outside the country?

    Mark Saxon: Quotas and tariffs were previously used by China to restrict the export of REE as raw materials. This was tested with the WTO and China was found to be in breach. China removed quotas in 2015. China could again claim to restrict supply citing environmental reasons, or REE production companies could elect to only sell within their own vertically integrated supply chains and not seek external markets.

    Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China July 16, 2011
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Pentagon Working on Reducing US Reliance on Chinese Rare Earth Minerals
    Sputnik: Which countries could substitute Chinese rare earth metals?

    Mark Saxon: Australia is the only country currently mining significant amounts of REE, with processing/separation completed in Malaysia, France or Estonia. There are significant resources in numerous regions including Russia, Canada, Nordics, Africa, however all projects require significant investment to begin production.

    Sputnik: Which US companies need to search for alternatives?

    Mark Saxon: Automotive industry is likely to be the largest customers by value. 

    Sputnik: This isn't the first time that China has used rare earth metals in a trade conflict. Last time (2014-2015) it was the WTO that prevented the practice. Could the WTO have a say in this potential trade conflict?

    Mark Saxon: At the moment it is only a threat of restrictions. If restrictions become real, and a party raises the issue with the WTO, they could again find against China. However this would be a very slow process.

    READ MORE: US F-35 Jet Production at Risk if China Cuts Rare Earth Exports Amid Trade War

    Рудник по добыче полимерных руд
    © RIA Novosti . Ilya Pitalev
    Rare Earths Market Could Become Next Victim of US-China Trade War - Scholar
    Sputnik: Do you expect further retaliatory steps from US officials?

    Mark Saxon: In other areas of trade, yes. US does not have any capacity to purchase REE from other regions, so they would be unlikely to use REE as a trade issue.

    Sputnik: Does China have other means to impact the American economy?

    Mark Saxon: Yes, but not a field of expertise, so no comments.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chinese Foreign Ministry Slams US Tariffs as 'Naked Economic Terrorism'
    US F-35 Jet Production at Risk if China Cuts Rare Earth Exports Amid Trade War
    US Top General Claims Chinese President Xi Broke Promise on South China Sea
    Pentagon Working on Reducing US Reliance on Chinese Rare Earth Minerals
    China Dismisses US Warnings on Breaching Iranian Sanctions
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, rare-earth metals, metal, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse