GCHQ Plans to Snoop on Apple, WhatsApp Chats: How Technically Possible is It?

Sputnik asked Rich Tehrani, a futurist and corporate advisor on cybersecurity how technically feasible these plans are.
Sputnik: From a legal point of view, could GCHQ make these big tech giants accept their so-called "Ghost Protocol"?
There is precedent and the government likely will show their law enforcement needs trump personal privacy.
READ MORE: Apple Expected to Lose Huge Share of China's Market in Major Win for Huawei
This is the case with landline phones throughout the world — this is just an extension of those rules.
Sputnik: How technically feasible is this proposal? What are its main flaws/advantages?
Sputnik: If somehow (let's imagine) this proposal is accepted, how will it affect the popularity of messengers among regular users?
Rich Tehrani: The majority of users will still use these apps but those who engage in illegal or potentially illegal chats will go underground. They will find a way via Tor, the dark web and/or a VPN to get around the GCHQ proposal.
Sputnik: How much do such proposals contradict the freedom of speech on the Internet?
Rich Tehrani: It will vary by government but will have a chilling effect. Look to Iran, Cuba and China as examples.
Sputnik: How much do such initiatives, even considering the fact that they are rejected, affect the situation with cybersecurity?
Rich Tehrani: If Ghost Protocol is accepted and tech companies are forced to comply, it will cause an absolute race by hackers including nation-sate actors to hack into the protocol or computers which have access to messages.
READ MORE: Huawei CEO Vows to 'Protest' If China Retaliates Against Apple — Reports
It would be a huge invitation to steal personal messages.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Rich Tehrani and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)