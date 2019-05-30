UK Will 'Still Be in Deadlock' With New Prime Minister - Brexit Party Organiser

Sputnik: Do you see a general election being called to help the British parliament break out of its ongoing deadlock?
Pete Durnell: It's quite true obviously, that the numbers in the House of Commons are not going to change just by appointing a new Prime Minister or voting in a new Prime Minister.
Even Labour might not support a motion to actually dissolve parliament, because it needs sixty six percent of the votes under the fixed term act, so potentially both sides don't want it, and it's very hard to see a general election being called really.
Sputnik: Would the EU be open to extending Article Fifty beyond the reversed Brexit deadline of October the 31st?
Pete Durnell: Like I said; they will grant us another extension because we will still be in deadlock.
Sputnik: Would the EU be taken by surprise should the UK depart the bloc under WTO rules?
Pete Durnell: I don't believe for one second that the other twenty seven countries have been properly prepared for us leaving under WTO rules, so that would put us in a very strong negotiating position on that basis, and hopefully we'll have a Prime Minister in place then who will be prepared to use that strength.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Pete Durnell and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
