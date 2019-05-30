UK Will 'Still Be in Deadlock' With New Prime Minister - Brexit Party Organiser

Register
    EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has stated that the Brexit deal drafted by Theresa May, is not up for renegotiation. But just how damaging could this be for the next British Prime Minister? Sputnik spoke with Brexit Party organiser Pete Durnell for more.

    Sputnik: Do you see a general election being called to help the British parliament break out of its ongoing deadlock?

    Pete Durnell: It's quite true obviously, that the numbers in the House of Commons are not going to change just by appointing a new Prime Minister or voting in a new Prime Minister.

    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Boris Johnson speaks at a fringe event during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    Tory Leadership Contender Boris Johnson Faces Trial Over £350 Mln Brexit 'Lie'
    I do think it would be a very brave Prime Minister who called a general election, when his or her party is polling nine percent, so it is definitely looking like another extension sadly, on October the 31st.

    Even Labour might not support a motion to actually dissolve parliament, because it needs sixty six percent of the votes under the fixed term act, so potentially both sides don't want it, and it's very hard to see a general election being called really.

    Sputnik: Would the EU be open to extending Article Fifty beyond the reversed Brexit deadline of October the 31st?

    Pete Durnell: Like I said; they will grant us another extension because we will still be in deadlock.

    READ MORE: Pro-Brexit 'Hottest Conservative' Watched EU Election in UK Nightclub (VIDEO)

    Exit poll results are displayed on a screen at the Plenary Hall during the election night for European elections at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, May 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    EU Elections: 'Voters Seek New Direction, New Perspectives From Governments' - Brexit Advisor
    We should absolutely prepare to leave under WTO rules on October the 31st for two reasons; because just possibly if we are being annoying enough, bluntly in parliament with our MEPs that we are sending there, the Brexit Party and others from Euro-sceptics from across Europe, they might think that actually the hole in the budget is actually worth it, in terms of getting rid of the troublesome UK.

    Sputnik: Would the EU be taken by surprise should the UK depart the bloc under WTO rules?

    Pete Durnell: I don't believe for one second that the other twenty seven countries have been properly prepared for us leaving under WTO rules, so that would put us in a very strong negotiating position on that basis, and hopefully we'll have a Prime Minister in place then who will be prepared to use that strength.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Pete Durnell and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

     

