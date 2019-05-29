Register
09:13 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian farmers Kalidas Devipujak(3R),Manubhai Talpada(2R)and Navghanbhai Talpada(R)are joined by a colleague as they pluck ripe tomatos in a field in the village of Alindra, Nadiad Taluka District some 55kms from Ahmedabad

    Economic Slowdown, Agri-Crisis Biggest Challenges for Modi Gov't 2.0 - Analysts

    © AFP 2019 / SAM PANTHAKY
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Due to India's agrarian crisis and the pressure to reign in the nation's fiscal deficit with tighter monetary policy, recently re-elected Prime Minister Narenda Modi and his government must take some crucial steps, say a number of Indian experts.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Election Manifesto of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had envisaged growing India's economy to $5 trillion by the year 2025 from $2.8 trillion in 2018.

    Certain media reports have suggested that Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may not take up the office again due to poor health. However, the government has denied such reports as baseless.

    According to Senior Business Journalist and author R.N. Bhaskar, in light of recent media reports, the finance minister clearly has a difficult task ahead; no matter who takes the helm at the Ministry of Finance, there are certain economic challenges India needs to address.

    READ MORE:China May Disrupt Indian Market Amid Trade Tensions With the US — Fitch

    "Basically, I feel there is a slowdown in the economy. The Index of Industrial Production stats have vindicated that. There is also a slowdown in capital formation in the country. It indicates that no new investments are taking place, no new industries are coming up and hence there are no new jobs," he added. 

    Reports published by Ind-Ra, an Indian ratings and research agency, have suggested that FY2019 GDP growth will total 6.9%, less than the earlier advanced estimate of 7.0%. Reported growth in FY2018 was 7.2%.

    To fix the slowdown in economic growth, Bhaskar suggested that numerous steps need to be taken.

    "If the new government really wants to arrest the economic slowdown, it needs to create more jobs. For creating jobs, I would suggest some crucial steps. There is an untapped potential in the solar sector. We need to take full advantage of the solar sector. We need to develop our rooftop solar infrastructure," he said.

    Indian stock dealers watch stock prices on their screen during intra-day trade at a brokerage house in Mumbai
    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Indian Stock Market Hits Record High Amid Celebrations of Modi’s Likely Return
    Bhaskar also stressed that the agrarian crisis prevailing in the country needs to be addressed to stop the economic slowdown. "The agricultural sector needs to be galvanised. To (overcome) the agrarian crisis, it is essential that steps are taken to make sure that farmers receive a Minimum Support Price (MSP) that is 50% more than the cost of production incurred."

    The agrarian, or agricultural, crisis was one of the primary issues taken up by the opposition parties in their bid to corner the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. The previous BJP-led government came up with the policy of providing Rs. 6,000 (86 USD) in annual farmer support to 120 million small and marginal farmers in India.

    While many BJP critics called this as a "populist" move, Bhaskar believes otherwise. "I don't believe that the Modi government was "populist" in its policies. The steps that were taken were the need of the hour.  The agriculture sector was in disarray and the farmers' support income was essential."

    READ MORE:Analyst Outlines Three Possible Factors Behind Modi's BJP Re-Election Success

    Tarun Kumar, a Delhi-based economist, believes that while the agrarian crisis did affect the earlier Modi government's economic progress, there were other factors too which needed to be sorted out.

    "The Modi government 2.0 will not have some of the challenges which they faced in the first term. In the first term the government's focus was on repairing the stressed banking system and undertaking structural economic resets. There was pressure to control India's fiscal deficit (combined) with a tight monetary policy and they have done substantially well to address those issues," Kumar said.

    "However in their second term, I would expect the BJP-led government to step up infrastructure expenditure and create more jobs by trying to bring in more foreign investments. The only way to go about it is to ease the process by which foreign investors spread their business in India by reducing the bureaucratic red-tapism," he added.

    Narendra Modi is scheduled to take the oath of office and secrecy as the Prime Minister of India for his second term on 30 May.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    India Likely to Resume Iranian Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions - Source
    India Terminates Iran Oil Imports - Envoy to US
    Counting of Votes Begins to Decide Fate of India’s PM Modi
    Indian Economy to Push UK Out of Top 5 List, to Leapfrog Germany by 2022
    Tags:
    economic affairs, agribusiness, business, election, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse