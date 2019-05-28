Register
00:06 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, looks at a mock-up of F-35 fighter jet.

    Stealth ‘Payoff': Japan's Huge F-35 Buy Shows How Military Sales Influence Trade

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1112

    Japan's intention to purchase dozens of US-manufactured F-35 stealth fighters offers Tokyo the opportunity to potentially move away from its Peace Constitution, Emanuel Pastreich, the founder and director of The Asia Institute, told Sputnik.

    "I don't know, and, in fact, most of us don't know what specifically they're talking about with trade agreements, but what we did come away from was that the Abe administration agreed to buy 105 more F-35 fighter planes at an extremely inflated cost," Pastreich told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Tuesday.

    "In Japan this is a great opportunity to get away from the Peace Constitution, away from cooperation and increase the role of the [Japanese] military."

    ​During a joint press conference Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump announced that Tokyo had agreed to buy 105 F-35s, a fifth generation multirole stealth aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

    "The United States supports Japan's efforts to improve its defense capabilities, and in recent months, we have greatly expedited the sale of large amounts of defense equipment to Japan, made in the United States," Trump said before declaring the duo's latest deal.

    F-35
    © REUTERS /
    Japan Agrees to Buy 105 US F-35 Fighter Jets - Trump

    "We make the best equipment in the world… This purchase would give Japan the largest F-35 fleet of any US ally."

    Pastreich told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon that the F-35 deal is seen by many as "being a sort of payoff at one level or another," and that it shows a shift in how deals between top leaders are being made.

    "It suggests the way institutions have changed. That, you know, it's this high level swapping between these top leaders. We don't have any sense that there were mid-level professionals involved in this, and we also see that the trade is being increasingly linked to military issues," Pastreich explained.

    Ultimately, Abe's administration and other officials "want Japan to have its own military and its own policy," Pastreich told Puryear. "I think they're probably very enthusiastic about embracing Trump and the US-Japan alliance in that it allows them to break out of their — what they imagine — shackles and remilitarize."

    Japan enacted its new post-war constitution in 1947, and under Article 9 of that document, the island nation outlawed using war as a means to settle international disputes involving the state. It effectively barred Japan from maintaining land, sea and air forces, however, the Japanese government eventually established the Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF).

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand next to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Becomes First Foreign Leader to Meet Japan's New Emperor

    The Japan Times reported that the matter of whether or not the JSDF violates Article 9 has been debated by experts for years, but that, according to the government, the military force is not unconstitutional because its self defense capabilities are "less powerful with more restriction that the ‘war potential' mentioned in Article 9."

    In the end, Trump walked away from his four-day visit to Japan without any concrete trade agreement with Japanese officials, instead indicating that the US and Japan would "probably" make trade announcements sometime in August 2019.

    Trump's remarks, however, were downplayed by Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's economy minister, who told reporters at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Trump's commentary highlighted POTUS' desire for quick negotiations rather than a set timeline.

    The US and Japan have been engaged in months-long discussions over potential tariffs on automobiles and car parts. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a six-month delay on auto import tariffs with Japan, directing US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to pursue negotiations with Tokyo.

    Related:

    When in Rome: Teetotaler Trump Gets Toasted With 'Champagne' in Japan
    Trump Says US, Japan Making Significant Progress in Trade Talks
    At least 4 Missing as 2 Cargo Vessels Collide Off Japan's East Coast - Reports
    Russian Skating Stars Medvedeva, Zagitova Endure Earthquake in Japan (VIDEO)
    India, Japan Sign Tripartite Pact With Sri Lanka to Develop Strategic Port
    Tags:
    Military Sales, Trade, trade agreements, Military, F-35, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse