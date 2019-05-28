Register
21:03 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro Independence supporters waves the Scottish flag during a rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 19, 2015.

    Journo: Success Possible If Scotland Independence Referendum Took Place Tomorrow

    © AFP 2019 / Andy Buchanan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will push for a second independence referendum before May 2021. She explained that Scotland should have the option of staying in the EU as a separate nation amid uncertainty over Brexit. Sputnik has discussed this with journalist James Kelly.

    SPUTNIK: Do you think Scotland could win an independence referendum as it was held again?

    James Kelly: Well, yeah, I think that referendums are inherently unpredictable. You can't guarantee any result beforehand, because you get enormous swings in public opinion, sometimes much greater than you would get in an ordinary election.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures on an open topped bus while on the European Election campaign trail in Sunderland, England, Saturday, May 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / PA / Danny Lawson
    Nigel Farage Bashes 'Dishonest' Campaign for Scottish Independence Within EU
    So there will always be a risk no matter when the referendum is held. What we do know is that the pro-independence vote will be starting from a very high base, because recent opinion polls from two different firms, that normally produce quite favorable figures for the no sides, have shown unusually high figures for independence recently.

    So youGOV showed it's 49% 'yes' vote for independence. Panel base showed 48% 'yes' vote for independence, which is obviously higher than 45% that pro-independence side received in the 2014 referendum, and apparently a lot higher than the campaign started with, when that referendum started. So it's, we know that yes, it's starting with a very good chance to continue that. 

    SPUTNIK: The decision by Nicholas Sturgeon seems to be fueled by the EU election results, however, there was a low turnout for those elections. How do you think those can be used to justify the move?

    James Kelly: I don't think she is using the European election to justify the referendum, because she made the announcement initially a few weeks ago. What she said now is exactly what she said a few weeks ago.

    And that was justified by the result of the 2016 Scottish Parliament election when the pro-independence parties, the SNP and the Greens between them receive 69 seats and the anti-independence party's received only 16.

    Pro-EU rallies held throughout Scotland as rest of the UK votes for Brexit
    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Scotland Referendum Ultimatum Unlikely to Sway Brexit Negotiations - Author
    And that mandate was confirmed by a vote in the elected Scottish Parliament, which voted in favor of holding a referendum. So that's the real justification for it.

    However, the conservatives obviously are saying that the European elections have got nothing to do with independence, they're going to the extreme and that's a very difficult claim for them to make because their campaign literature, the leaflets they send out, and I received two of them that said, every vote for the Scottish conservatives in this election will be a vote to send Nicholas Sturgeon a message: "No more referendums".

    READ MORE: #IndyRef: SNP's Sturgeon Urges 2nd Scottish Vote to Avoid 'Worst Brexit Damage'

    If you make that sort of pitch you have to accept that people vote the other the other way, if people vote the way you don't want to vote, then they're sending the opposite message.

    They are in fact voting in favor of holding an Independence Referendum. So although the European elections are the justification for the referendum, they certainly bolster the case for it.

    SPUTNIK: Okay, and what more do the SNP have to do to convince the Scottish people to vote for independence?

    Edinburgh, Scotland
    CC0
    My Independent Scotland is Part of Europe but Not the EU
    James Kelly: I think the real challenge is to get the referendum. Nicola Sturgeon has set an obstacle for herself almost by saying that she wants an agreement with Westminster to go ahead with a referendum.

    I think almost the real bottle of actually getting the referendum because we know that the support for independence is already roughly 50/50.

    So even if a referendum took place tomorrow, there will be a decent chance of winning it so the actual challenge is to actually get that referendum and I think that's what independence movement and looking for now is to see how she's going to break through that barrier she set herself of trying to get agreement with Westminster

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Navy: NATO to Kick Off Live Fire Missile Drills Off Scotland Coast on Tuesday
    Scotland Referendum Ultimatum Unlikely to Sway Brexit Negotiations - Author
    30 Years Ago Thatcher Foisted Her Poll Tax on Scotland - We Fought Her and Won
    Tags:
    polls, referendum, Scottish Parliament, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse