Register
07:12 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Weapons

    "Arms Race-ing": Whom, When and Why the US Donates Weapons?

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Washington suddenly decided to supply Greece with 70 Bell OH-58 Kiowa light multipurpose helicopters and CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift military transport helicopters. This is an unprecedented “supply” of American helicopters, which no country in the world has ever received. What is the reason behind this unexpected US initiative?

    Turkey's intention to acquire Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and Ankara's refusal to obey to the United States ultimatum to abandon purchases of Russian weapons are likely to be the cause of America's sudden favour with Greece. Indeed, in the past, should Washington's relations with Ankara or Athens fall in a crisis, the USA "put things right" by supplying weapons to the other side.

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sail alongside, as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur/U.S. Navy
    Iran Can Sink US Warships With 'Secret Weapon' - Military Official
    One of the leverages of US foreign policy is its arms-sales policy, as well as the strategy of donating weapons to other countries to woo and exert influence over them. Some for the Greeks, a little bit to the Turks — it all depends on how well you listened to the "big shot" from Washington and followed his rules.

    The same can be said about the US' policy on weapons supplies to the Croatian Army. Americans, of course, do not like the fact that Russia is giving weapons to Serbia. However, Washington cannot openly blame Moscow and Belgrade for this, so the United States follows the same behaviour pattern as in the case with Greece and Turkey.

    In response to the 30 modernised T-72 tanks and 30 modernised BRDM-2 armoured vehicles, which Russia donated to Serbia, Washington responds by voicing its intention to donate 60 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Croatia. It is true that it would be good to upgrade these BMPs, but even without modernisation as they are, these are excellent combat armoured vehicles by Balkan standards. At the moment, Croatia has more wheeled armoured fighting vehicles than Serbia.

    READ MORE: Russian Foreign Ministry Warns of US Preparing to Use Nuclear Weapons in Europe

    America also intends to supply Croatia with 12 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters by 2025. The cost of their donation to Croatia is $63 million. Thanks to these American helicopters, Zagreb plans to replace its fleet of old Soviet Mil Mi-8 and Mil Mi-17 helicopters by 2025.

    It should be recalled that Croatia started modernising the ageing helicopter fleet back in 2007 and 2008 when it acquired 10 Mi-171Sh combat-transport helicopters (which were upgraded in 2017) due to the clearing of the debt of the former Soviet Union to the former SFRY. The modernisation works costed 26.9 million euros and was carried out by the Aeronautical Technical Centre in Velika Gorica, near Zagreb, and the 810th Aircraft Repair Plant in Chita, Russia.

    Investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and police seize weapons from a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles
    © AP Photo/ KCBS/KCAL-TV
    Gun Control US Style: Huge Cache of Weapons Seized in Ritzy Los Angeles Enclave
    At the end of this year, the same repair plants of the two countries plan to again conduct maintenance works on these Croatian helicopters, extending their service life to 2027. Since these vehicles are largely dependent on Russian technical support, they become a vulnerable point when used by a NATO member state like Croatia, thus Washington is in a hurry to rearm Zagreb with its own helicopters as soon as possible. And if the Americans at the same time can send some political and military message to Serbia and the Serbs, then for Washington this is a particularly fruitful move.

    So this is a not-so-subtle policy of "sending messages" using the language of weapons deals…

    What is there left for Serbia to do? Only to buy new combat and transport helicopters from Russia and upgrade its air defence system because we are living in an era when only military power is respected. As they say: "Might makes right"…

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Army Seeks New Weapons for ‘High Intensity’ Battles
    US to Move Fast on Hypersonic Weapons Like China, Russia - Stratcom Chief
    Trump: US, China, Russia Should Invest in Peace Instead of Spending on Weapons
    Tags:
    supply, weapons, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Школьницы во время последнего звонка в Доме офицеров Забайкальского края в Чите
    Students Say Good Bye to School as Farewell Bell Rings Across Russia
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse