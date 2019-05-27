Register
20:32 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian Northern League (Lega Nord) party leader Matteo Salvini speaks during a rally against the Italian government's policy

    Prof. Explains Why Europe Turns Right and How it May Affect European Parliament

    © AFP 2019 / TIZIANA FABI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    European Parliament Elections 2019 (31)
    0 0 0

    On May 23-26, the elections to the 751-seat EU Parliament were held across the bloc's member states. According to the polls, League, the right-wing anti-immigrant party headed by Salvini, is projected to come first and get 26 seats in the European Parliament, a sharp spike from the current six.

    Lorenzo Codogno, a visiting professor in practice at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science and former chief economist and director general at the Treasury Department of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance spoke with Sputnik about the recent European elections.

    Sputnik: Salvini said that the European election success of the Lega Party in Italy, the National Rally Party in France and the Brexit Party in the UK is a new European Renaissance. In your view, will this affect the EU politics overall?

    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Should Engage With Right-Wing Parties After Elections - Italian Diplomat
    Lorenzo Codogno: I think overall it won't change it much because if you look at the numbers, the far-right parties didn't even manage to reach 25 percent. With 25 percent of the votes, effectively, in the European Parliament, you cannot do anything. You'd be basically squeezed out from the major positions and even out of the commission.

    So, I think they will have a platform where they can send political messages and a platform where they can get publicity and funds, but at the end of the day, at least on the European level, they won't be particularly influential.

    Sputnik: What impact will this have on Italian politics?

    Lorenzo Codogno: It's a different story at the national level because both in Italy and in France, and I would say also in the UK, the anti-European and right-wing movements [generated] a big outcome and were highly successful.

    As we know, Le Pen in France came out ahead of Macron, although the French political system is rather stable because the situation won't change until the next political elections. In the UK, it was pretty much a referendum, if you wish, between Brexit and no Brexit and it looks like the Brexit camp is still rather strong; that would be a strong signal for the new prime minister that will be elected pretty soon.

    Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (C) greets supporters during a rally of European nationalists ahead of European elections on May 18, 2019, in Milan
    © AFP 2019 / Miguel MEDINA
    Salvini Declares 'NEW Europe is Born' Amid Right-Wing Surge in EU Elections
    In Italy, the big result achieved by Salvini might project a different majority. The initial statement by Salvini was "we stick with the current government contract"; so, there won't be any change in government.

    Still, politically, I think the situation might have changed in the sense that Lega is now by far the most important party and the balance of power between Lega and the Five Star Movement has completely reversed.

    So, I think there is a chance that if Salvini feels that together with Brothers of Italy and maybe some parts of Forza Italia he might actually get a majority in both houses; he might try to engineer a crisis and go for early elections. We'll see.

    Sputnik: What are the reasons behind this shift in the EU's political landscape?

    Lorenzo Codogno: I think Europe is not really fully delivering on its promises, so there is a lot of disappointment because of the lack of progress; and in some countries there is disappointment for many specific issues, such as immigration on the one hand and also probably the fiscal behaviour of Europe.

    So, I think that the picture that emerges from the elections is that the European Parliament is increasingly fragmented, and it will be more and more difficult to produce advances at the European level on major key points, especially on European integration.

    READ MORE: Traditionalists Secure Majority in EU Parliament, Face Right-Wing Competition

    So, I think, on the one hand, it hasn't really been a big advance of Eurosceptic parties and anti-European movements, but on the other hand, the fragmentation of the current parliament, which might be divided not only among political families but also between pro-European integration and against-European integration, and also among national dividing lines. It's a parliament which is a bit divided, which will make European politics even more complicated, I would say.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    European Parliament Elections 2019 (31)

    Related:

    Salvini, Allies Present Themselves as Movement That Will Change Europe - Journo
    Salvini's Alliance of European Parties Strong, May Grow After Elections - AfD
    EU Polls: Salvini Consolidating Right to Reverse Centralisation of Power – Prof
    Tags:
    right-wing, EU Elections, Lega Party, Five Star Movement, Matteo Salvini, Italy, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Школьницы во время последнего звонка в Доме офицеров Забайкальского края в Чите
    Students Say Good Bye to School as Farewell Bell Rings Across Russia
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse