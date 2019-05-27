Macron Party's 2nd Spot in EU Vote 'Personal' Loss for President - Official

"During three months the government has used all the administrative resources to win this election … We are very satisfied with the result that puts us on top. And even if the gap is small, it’s a personal defeat for the president who engaged completely in this election", Mariani said.
However, Mariani is not expecting any of these options from Macron, who is "obstinate, deaf and contemptuous of the point of view of the French."
According to preliminary results of this weekend's vote, RN can claim 22 out of 79 French sets, Macron's alliance has secured 21 seats, while the environmentalists have got 12 seats.
