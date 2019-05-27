Register
14:27 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Le Pen

    Illegal Immigration Main Reason for Traditional Parties' Trouble - Lecturer

    © AFP 2019 / Vincent Kessler
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The right-wing National Rally (RN) Party has overtaken President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche! (LREM) in France’s European Parliament elections on Sunday. Socrates George Kazolias, a Paris-based US reporter, media consultant and lecturer, spoke about the reason for right-wing success in France, as well as in the UK and Italy.

    Sputnik: The turnout, which had steadily fallen over all previous years, somewhat improved. The 2019 European Parliament elections had a voter turnout of 50.5%, which is 8% higher than the turnout of the elections five years ago. What do you link this to?

    Socrates George Kazolias: Among the reasons there was a higher turnout in France this year is the fact that Macron made this election about him and his programme. He even put his face on En Marche Party posters. Macron earned the nickname 'Jupiter' for a reason. After six months of Yellow Vest protests these elections became a sort of referendum on Macron and his En Marche government. Macron also claimed he is the only rampart against the National Rally Party which has grown in strength and thus encouraged many to get out to block the far right. Macron failed and this has further weakened him both in France and within the European Union.

    READ MORE: Migrant Influx to Germany May Weigh Down Economy in Years to Come

    Sputnik: While the right-wing parties are celebrating victory in Britain, France, Italy and in other countries, the European People’s Party and the Social Democrats will no longer be able to form a majority in the European Parliament. In your opinion, what are the crucial reasons that the two mainstream parties, the socialists and the conservatives, lost the majority?

    Socrates George Kazolias: The main reason the traditional parties are in trouble is illegal immigration. Both conservatives and social democrats are blamed for letting a large number of migrants into the EU which many Europeans fear threaten their way of life and security. Also, there is a growing rejection of globalisation which angry citizens, such as the Yellow Vests, blame for economic difficulties like as stubbornly high unemployment in France. One big question in France is that of 'posted workers', allowed under EU rules, which French employers for example use because they are cheaper than domestic labour. This was also a major factor which led a majority in Britain to vote to leave the EU in 2016.

    Asylum seekers who have been rescued by the Aquarius rescue ship and another ship in the Mediterranean sea, wait upon their arrival at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy-en-France, north of Paris, on August 30, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / ALAIN JOCARD
    WATCH Hundreds of Migrants Occupy Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris
    Sputnik: In your view, would it have been possible to see results similar to those we have today, say, 5-10 years ago?

    Socrates George Kazolias: There is no doubt the massive arrival of migrants in 2015 pushed more Europeans to question the role of traditional parties and Germany's dominance within the EU. But the rise of the sovereigntists got a solid beginning 20 years ago. The real  this year is the good showing of ecologists who did very well among the under 34 year olds. At best, most traditional parties paid lip service to questions of climate and environment. The younger generation are concerned about whether the next mass extinction will begin when they should be worrying about putting their kids through college in 30 years. The Greens could well become the main force to face off against the nationalist or 'identitarian' right.

    Sputnik: Marine Le Pen's "National Rally" came first in the European Parliament election in France, gaining 23.31% of the vote. How predictable was this for you?

    Socrates George Kazolias: It was clear the National Rally would make a strong showing. The only question was whether they would finish first and in this Macron helped by making this a referendum on his presidency. Basically, there has been no real change since the presidential elections in the En Marche — NR face off. Marine Le Pen's party has become a permanent front runner and the poor showing of the traditional parties shows the NR is here to stay.

    READ MORE: Denmark Wants Permanent Border Controls to Stop Immigration, Islamist Terrorism

    By making the NR the party to beat and centering his campaign on that message, Macron has helped the NR become France's opposition party. Macron presents himself as the only serious alternative to NR which explains why many votes from the conservative 'Les Républicains' went to En Marche. The protest vote today is National Rally. The left in France has been practically wiped of the map with the Socialists and Les Insoumis at six per cent each.

    Sputnik: What do you attribute this to? What changes can the French people expect?

    Socrates George Kazolias: I think the EU will be deadlocked as the new parliament tries to find its footing and new alliances emerge. The EU has been stuck in a rut for a while with an impossible Brexit crisis. Further integration will be put on the back burner as they search for way to roll back the 'populist' surge. Centrists will start listening more to popular anger and will get tougher on immigration. Despite the strong showing of the Greens, I expect the EU to move further right.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks to the desk during a meeting at the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, September 7, 2016
    © REUTERS / Stefanie Loos
    German Government Unveils Reworked Immigration Law, Faces Onslaught of Critics
    This is a bad time for grid lock. Many European countries are in a serious debt crisis and economists have been warning about the future of the Euro. Moreover, the Digital Revolution taking place could eliminate up to 40% of the jobs over the next ten years. Europeans don't have time to wait to transform their economies and train their citizens for the new jobs digitalization will create.

    In a logical world Macron would be a lame duck. He lost much credibility in France by caving into the Yellow Vest movement. The second place showing of En Marche further weakens his image. He has promised to follow through with his ambitious reform program but, in reality, everything was put on hold until May 26. We shall now see if he is a man of his word.

    Macron was never able to impose his views on his EU partners, especially the Germans who have shown some impatience with the French president. Macron was seen as a wall to block the far right wave. That is also a thing of the past.

    READ MORE: Denmark Elated as Immigration Costs Down to 'Only' $4.5Bln a Year

    Sputnik: Looking at the new alignment of forces in the European Parliament, can we count on improving relations between the European Union and Russia?

    Socrates George Kazolias: Europeans are very divided on the question of relations with Russia. It is clear the right wing forces favour warmer relations with Russian unless, of course, they are East European. The Conservatives and Social Democrats still fear Russia is a threat to European security and democracy. Worsening relations with the United States and the US trade war with China could force Europeans to work closer with Russia on international issues.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Sweden Threatens EU States With Sanctions Over Immigration
    Seattle Mayor to Trump: Unlike You, We Are ‘Not Afraid of Immigrants’
    Trump Says Considering Placing Illegal Immigrants in 'Sanctuary Cities Only'
    Tags:
    immigration, National Rally, EU, La Republique En Marche, Emmanuel Macron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Luzhniki Stadium's Observation Deck
    Moscow at its Finest: Luzhniki Stadium's Deck Astonishes With Splendid Views
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse