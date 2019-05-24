Register
04:07 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators protest outside of Westminster Magistrates Court, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had a U.S. extradition request hearing, in London, Britain May 2, 2019

    Journalist on New Assange Charges: It’s Not Our Job to Protect State Secrets

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70

    On Thursday, the US brought 17 more charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, including that he violated the Espionage Act by publishing documents leaked by Chelsea Manning. However, the way the Justice Department broaches the subject, most journalism could be seen as espionage, a reporter told Sputnik.

    Assange was charged in April for allegedly helping Manning to break into a US government computer in 2010 so she could steal the files subsequently published on WikiLeaks that exposed how the US government covered up war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. However, that indictment carried a relatively small charge of only a couple of years in prison.

    WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange
    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    US Charges Julian Assange With 17 New Criminal Offenses, Including Violating Espionage Act

    This time, however, the slew of charges brought by the US Department of Justice in a superseding indictment on Thursday could potentially put Assange behind bars for 170 years, according to the Washington Post.

    The first indictment contained a veiled reference to the Espionage Act, as Consortium News editor-in-chief Joe Lauria pointed out to Sputnik, by citing US Code § 793: Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information.

    Prosecutors now allege that by publishing Manning's stolen documents, Assange "put innocent people in grave danger simply because they provided information to the United States." They also allege Assange encouraged people, including Manning, to steal classified information highly sought by WikiLeaks, by creating a "most wanted" list of damning documents.

    "This raises the stakes insanely," award-winning investigative reporter Greg Palast told Radio Sputnik's The Critical Hour Thursday. "This is saying he's a spy — it's espionage — and that somehow, he knew this would be used by the enemies of the United States. Well, you could say that about [Bob] Woodward and [Carl] Bernstein breaking the Watergate story that, you know, the rest of the world who didn't like [US President Richard] Nixon or the United States said, ‘Look at Nixon, he's undermining American democracy.'"

    ​"This is the law used to get people who give away our secrets and sell them to foreign powers," Palast said, noting the Espionage Act was "history."

    Chelsea Manning attends a discussion at the media convention 'Republica' in Berlin, Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    ‘They Clearly Need Something From Her’: Manning Could Delay US Superseding Indictment Against Assange

    By contrast, by publishing the information instead of selling it, a person becomes part of the press, Palast noted.

    The act was created in 1917, during the height of World War I, and has been "used, always, to silence dissent," he said, noting that some of the people charged under the act were Socialist Party leader Eugene Debs in 1919 and military analyst and whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg in 1973, after he leaked the Pentagon Papers to the press. However, the judge presiding over Ellsberg's case rejected the premise, saying, "We don't have an official secrets act in the United States," Palast recalled.

    Palast said the way the DOJ was defining espionage in this indictment was different from the way it had been defined previously, and now could be read as including the vast majority of journalism — including his own reporting on the US election.

    WikiLeaks is "a news service," Palast said. "It's like charging an AP reporter because AP put out a story. The difference is that WikiLeaks has a lot more guts than AP."

    Palast noted that Manning released diplomatic cables, not Defense Department cables, which showed the great lengths to which the US government went to cover up bad press about the US and its allies.

    Loud & Clear
    American Puppet: Ecuador Hands Assange's Legal, Medical Records to US

    "They've had this case now for years. They haven't been able to show a single instance in which all of the material released by Manning through WikiLeaks has harmed the United States' national security in the least," Palast noted, rejecting the idea that someone reading the information could figure out who the sources were.

    "I hate to say it, but it's not the job of a journalist to protect secrets of the government, and if they weren't lying to us consistently, systematically, there wouldn't be the need to release these documents," Palast told host Dr. Wilmer Leon. "We have a First Amendment for a reason, and it doesn't say ‘unless it's embarrassing to the US government,' ‘unless Hillary Clinton doesn't like it,' ‘unless it makes it difficult for the State Department to play the games it plays.' I'm sorry, there's nothing in the First Amendment that says it has to be nice or kind or helpful to the US government."

    "We are a government of the people, by the people and for the people — it's not their information, it's ours," he said, "and all Julian Assange did was give us our information, which our own government was wrongly and illegally concealing from us."

    In this March 28, 2012 file photo, San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi enters a courtroom at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco. A freelance journalist is vowing to protect his source after San Francisco police raided his home and office as part of a criminal investigation. Bryan Carmody tells the Los Angeles Times that officers handcuffed him Friday, May 10, 2019, as they confiscated items including his cell phone, computer and cameras. Authorities say the raid came during an ongoing probe into who leaked a confidential police report about the Feb. 22 death of Adachi.
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    US Police Report Detailing Public Defender’s Death Leaked to Smear His Career

    Palast said the effects of targeting Assange would trickle down, noting how it's already having an effect on a leak investigation in San Francisco, where journalist Bryan Carmody recently had his house raided by sledgehammer-wielding police looking for a leaked police report on a public defender's death that had been published by local news earlier this year.

    Carmody, like Assange, has had his plight dismissed by being slandered as "not a real journalist," Palast noted.

    However, Palast dismissed the idea that US President Donald Trump's administration, or his anti-press rhetoric, represented a sea change for the US state's disposition toward journalists.

    "It was [then-US President Barack] Obama that had Chelsea Manning arrested, and it was Obama that brought the original indictment moved against Assange; it was Obama that indicted [former NSA analyst and whistleblower Edward] Snowden," he said. "When Obama ran, he said, ‘I'm going to be the whistleblower protection president,' ‘whistleblowers are the people who help the government stay honest and clean, and I will protect whistleblowers.' No one prosecuted more whistleblowers than Obama, no one — not even Nixon."

    Related:

    ‘Dangerous Precedent’: Turnover of Assange’s Personal Effects Shows US’ Power
    American Puppet: Ecuador Hands Assange's Legal, Medical Records to US
    Assange’s Defence Condemns Planned Seizure of Documents at Ecuador's Embassy
    Tags:
    Official Secrets Act, precedent, espionage, First Amendment, classified information, indictment, arrest, journalist, The Critical Hour, 1917 Espionage Act, US Department of Justice, WikiLeaks, Greg Palast, Joe Lauria, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse