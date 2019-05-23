'UK Gov't's Reputation When It Comes to Blaming Russia is Very Dubious' - Journo

The UK’s foreign affairs minister Jeremy Hunt has accused Russia of running a Global campaign of cyber warfare to target Governments. This speech was delivered to the NATO Cyber Defence Pledge Conference in London speech he also claimed that attempts to meddle in democracy could result in a justified proportionate response.

Sputnik has discussed the matter with journalist Ollie Richardson.

Sputnik: Tell me a little bit about your reaction to Jeremy Hunt's comments.

Ollie Richardson: The first thing I would like to mention is that because the Western world has been unable to prove the Russian threat physically or tangibly exist, they have now resorted to translating this threat into cyberspace, which allows them to use a vague concept. In fact anyone who even shares an article from Russian media on a social network like Facebook or Twitter, gives NATO for example, a reason to call them the Russian agent or to say that they're trying to sabotage, democracy, etc, etc. So it's not a surprise that they're now blaming Russia for cyber warfare.

© AP Photo / Francisco Seco UK Foreign Secretary to Accuse Russia of Waging 'Malicious Cybercampaign'

However, the main element of this anti Russian propaganda campaign was this Russian interference in the US elections. But now this 'Russia Gate' has collapsed, thanks to the Muller report, which some no conclusive proof of Russian interference. And so they are running out of reasons to try to convince the working man and woman there is indeed a Russian threat.

Another interesting point here is that, on October 23rd, 2018, and the House of Commons published the UK government's responses to the digital Culture, Media and Sport committee reports, entitled "Disinformation and Fake News interim report".

READ MORE: Russia Envoy Slams UNSC Over Refusal to Hold Meeting on Ukrainian Language Bill

One of the government's answers to this report is, and I quote, we want to reiterate, however, that the government has not seen evidence of successful use of this information by foreign actors, including Russia to influence UK democratic processes, End of quote. So it's a bit confusing, because seven, eight months ago, there was no Russian interference. And now, Jeremy Hunt says that there is a Russian interference, slightly paradoxical here.

Sputnik: You mentioned that there's no physical evidence of Russia's involvement. How do you think the Skripal, how it has played out in the media and in government, how do you think that is being reflected?

© AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos UK Royal Navy Leads Its LARGEST Task Force in Europe in Decades

Well, of course, such a thing as the Skripal Case is similar to the MH17 Malaysian plane incident where there is an accusation made, but it is down to the party making the accusation to provide proof. This is known as the burden of proof. They say that Russian agents came into Salisbury and released the Novichok, in order to neutralize a former dissident.

But again, there has been no proof has been no definitive conclusions. And it's actually very reminiscent of the accusations against Bashar al-Assad in Syria, where they accused him of using sarin gas against his own people, the UK Government reputation when it comes to accusing Russia of this or that offense or crime, it is very dubious, to say the least.

Sputnik: In today's climate, what is the difference between cyber security and cyber terrorism, as Jeremy on calls it?

Ollie Richardson: Well, as I mentioned earlier, it's a very vague expressions since the internet in itself does not exist. Again, we come back to this problem of burden of proof and logical fallacies. What does exist is this servers which hosts websites and domains, etc, etc. So what is most interesting here is that Jeremy Hunt accuses Russia of meddling in the critical infrastructure of countries yet we hear that the electricity grid in Venezuela was sabotage by the pro American Juan Guido, who Britain supports.

READ MORE: Sergei Skripal Allegedly Called Niece Living in Russia — Reports

The difference between cyber security and cyber terrorism? It doesn't really exist to say because how can you outline what a terrorist organization is on the internet because it doesn't have a way of physical weapons as not physically killed anyone? Very vague. Of course, it's convenient for the British government.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of Ollie Richardson and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.