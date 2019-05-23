Register
22:05 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 22, 2013 photo, an Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India

    Kashmir Awaits New Dawn During PM Narendra Modi’s Second Term - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    There has been a consistent demand to boost peace efforts in the Kashmir Valley, which is in turmoil due to militancy. With Narendra Modi set to make a comeback as prime minister, analysts hope for better times in the near future.

    New Delhi (Sputnik):  Under Narendra Modi's leadership, we will see a remarkable improvement in Kashmir Valley and the entire state within the first year of his second stint as prime minister, says Dr Nihar Ranjan Das, an international affairs expert specialising on South Asia. It may be noted that Jammu and Kashmir was placed under central government's administration in 2018 after the governing PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart. 

    In an interview with Dr Das, Sputnik discussed the current state of affairs in Kashmir and sought his views regarding how the situation could be improved. 

    Sputnik: Considering today's situation in Jammu and Kashmir as the base line, where do you foresee the conflict situation in the state as the BJP led government is certain to come to power? 

    Dr Das: I have very high hopes that the conflict situation in Kashmir will improve towards the better in the coming days. 

    Sputnik: The repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that grants autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been one of the poll planks for the BJP. Do you think the time has come for this to fructify?

    Dr Das: This Article has been in the BJP's manifesto right from its earliest days. It even predates the party during the erstwhile Jan Sangh days. Up to now, there were political compulsions in repealing this article. Even this time, the allies that form part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the BJP would have constituents that would not agree to the repealing of this article. We may still have to wait for some more time on this.

    But having said that, the incoming government will have to focus on engaging the local Kashmiri population and assimilate them into the Indian mainstream. This was something that was initiated by former BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    Sputnik: What about repealing Article 35A, which defines the permanent residents in the state of Jammu and Kashmir?

    Dr Das: A matter related to Article 35A is under the Supreme Court's consideration. It would be premature for me to comment on this.

    Sputnik: Is it now time for the government to consider the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and ensure that they have safe passage back to their homeland? Should they now be provided rehabilitation and safety in Kashmir?

    Dr Das: The issue of Kashmiri Pandits has been a long standing one right from 1980s. The government needs to get all stakeholders involved and sort out the matter. One possibility is to take into confidence the local leaders in Kashmir.

    I am sure the local Kashmiri leadership, once on board, would help solve the Kashmiri Pandits' rehabilitation and security problem.

    Sputnik: What do you think the government must do to tackle the growing local support for militancy?

    Dr Das: Militancy support among the local population should also be tackled through getting the local Kashmiri leadership and community elders involved. It is not a very difficult problem to solve. I expect local state-level elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position. 

    Related:

    Kashmir Dispute Will Go On For Decades, New Gov't Won't Have Impact – Analyst
    Five, Including One Indian Soldier Killed in Fierce Gun Battle in Kashmir
    Calls for Sharia Law as Kashmir Erupts Over Rape of 3-Year-Old Girl
    Militant Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Village; Locals Stage Protest
    Tags:
    local communities, support, militants, violence, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, India, Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse