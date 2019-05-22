Register
23:26 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing, China May 16, 2019

    Huawei Has No Power to Affect US Telecom Market - Pundits

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Huawei has recently faced allegations that the company is linked to the Chinese government and has spied on its behalf.

    Although both Huawei and the Chinese government have firmly refuted these claims, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned Huawei from participating in government contracts in 2018.

    The Chinese smartphone maker is finding it difficult to get support for popular Google apps such as Gmail, the Google Play Store and YouTube on its smartphones, after the US tech giant was forced to suspend its business with Huawei on Sunday. The suspension came as a result of US President Donald Trump’s decision to put the Chinese smartphone vendor on the Entity List of the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

    Trump has also signed an executive order effectively banning Huawei from taking part in the construction of 5G wireless networks in the United States. At the same time, US authorities have encouraged Western allies to avoid using Huawei hardware in their 5G networks.

    The possibility of losing Google support on its smartphones could deal a huge blow to Huawei according to reports, especially in key European markets that have been driving the company’s growth outside of China.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Kevin Dowd, a British professor of finance and economics; Benjamin Cavender, principal of the Shanghai-based China Market Research Group and Derek Scissors, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) focusing on the Chinese and Indian economies and on US economic relations with Asia

    Sputnik: Google’s revenue amounted to $36 million in the first quarter of 2019. How do you think this will change in the near future, given the Trump administration’s recent decision? How will this decision affect average users in the US?

    Derek Scissors: If Google does stop selling technology products to Huawei, the impact on its revenue will be less than normal business fluctuations – basically undetectable.

    Steve Bannon, former strategic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump and Lanny Davis, former special adviser in the White House and supporter of Hillary Clinton (unseen) attend a discussion meeting focussing on U.S. developments on May 22, 2018, in Prague
    © AFP 2019 / Michal Cizek
    Kicking Huawei Out of US, Europe "10 Times More Important" Than Deal With China - Bannon
    Sputnik: Some experts say that Huawei will either create their own system or negotiate with Google to get back to the Android system. In your opinion, what Huawei will do in the near future?

    Kevin Dowd: Huawei will be working closely with the Chinese government to get the US to back down. Beyond that, assuming the US does not back down, the firm will have to take a massive hit as its exports plummet.

    But they will then be working to develop other market as a substitute, and long-term they will want to develop their own independent supply chains which would less vulnerable to disruption by the US government.

    Benjamin Cavender: I think domestically this will not affect Google very much. Their main issue is going to be lost use of their services on Huawei phones that are sold to Europe as Huawei devices will not be able to offer Google play services.

    Additionally, Google will lose revenue from its Android license that Huawei is currently using but this represents a small fraction of Google's overall revenues so in the near term does not really hurt the company that much.

    Signs are displayed at the Huawei stand at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / GREG BAKER
    Huawei Faces Dilemma as Consumers Do Not Buy Smartphones Without Google Services
    Derek Scissors: It’s certainly possible that Huawei will work to create their own system. To create a competitive alternative to Android will take some time.

    Sputnik: How will Trump’s decision affect Huawei’s competitiveness in both domestic and international markets?

    Kevin Dowd: Trump’s decision is a disaster for Huawei, as it would at face value convert many of its exports to the West into paperweights.

    But I am sure the firm will survive whatever happens, although it will need some assistance, financial as well as diplomatic, from the Chinese government.

    Benjamin Cavender: Huawei is likely to continue to see strong sales domestically of its mobile devices.

    It is also most at risk in Europe where it is in the process of launching new models that consumers may choose not to buy if Google-based services are not available.

    Huawei essentially has the option of using open source Android, they would not be paying Google for this OS so it would be allowed or moving to a different OS that they or another company developers.

    At present, the lack of Google services is unlikely to impact phone sales in their home market as they are already not allowed by the Chinese government.

    Derek Scissors: If the US goes through with a full ban on sales, it will hurt Huawei’s competitiveness for several years, at least. That will not matter in China, where competition is limited, or in the US, where Huawei has little business. But it will matter to Huawei’s internationally.

    Microsoft
    CC0
    Microsoft Joins Google's Crackdown on Huawei Amid US Blacklisting
    Sputnik: What possible counter-sanctions can China impose? How will they affect the US market?

    Kevin Dowd: The Chinese government can and will unless the US backs down. The Chinese are already talking a ban of rare earth exports to the US, which would be highly damaging to both the US and China and who knows what else they may respond with? Remember that China will always retaliate if only to save face.

    A further escalation in the US-China trade war will then be very damaging to both countries’ economies and bad for the world economy as a whole.

    Benjamin Cavender: Huawei is purported to have stockpiled parts for at least a year for development of its 5G networks so in the near term actual business operations should be ok, the question is longer term if Huawei can find new approved part supply or develop its own components and chips if suppliers have to forgo contracts due to US pressure.

    Derek Scissors: There is no retaliation Huawei can take to directly affect the American telecom market in any important fashion.

    Sputnik: Despite the fact that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may meet at the next G20 summit in late June, the US president announced that he had already ordered to develop a plan to increase trade pressure on China and prepare new tariffs. In your opinion, can the US and China somehow come to a consensus at the G20 summit?

    Kevin Dowd: There is always hope that the two leaders can come to a reasonable agreement, but with unpredictable ‘tariff man’ Trump you never know.

    He doesn’t seem to appreciate that if the US ‘retaliates’ against what it perceives as ‘unfair” trade practices by other countries, then those other countries will retaliate in turn, especially if those other countries are China or the EU. The danger then is of an ever-escalating trade war like we saw in the 1930s, which did so much then to push the world economy into depression.

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    UK's Largest Mobile Operator to Launch 5G Without Huawei Amid US Pressure
    Trump has no idea of the benefits of free trade and he fails to understand that tariffs are in essence self-harm. It is already clear, for example, that his attempts to ‘help’ US agriculture with trade restrictions have backfired spectacularly.

    Benjamin Cavender: My hope is for a resolution to the trade war but it does not seem like strong progress is being made at this point and the discussion is becoming more political by the day.

    Derek Scissors: President Trump and General Secretary Xi cannot arrive at a consensus at the G-20, but they can reinvigorate the negotiations.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kicking Huawei From US, EU 10 Times More Important Than Deal With China - Bannon
    Apple Warned of Troubles in China Amid US Crackdown on Huawei
    Huawei Faces Dilemma as Consumers Do Not Buy Smartphones Without Google Services
    Two Japanese Mobile Operators Postpone Release of Huawei's New Phones - Reports
    Microsoft Joins Google's Crackdown on Huawei Amid US Blacklisting
    UK's Largest Mobile Operator to Launch 5G Without Huawei Amid US Pressure
    Tags:
    telecom market, impact, sanctions, Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok