'Almost Definite' That Theresa May's Brexit Deal Won't be Approved – Academic

The European Parliamentary elections are about to kick off, and all the signs are pointing to a strong performance by Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. But just how much impact would their success have on British politics?

Sputnik spoke with Martin Smith; Professor of Politics at the University of York.

Sputnik: Who will be the great winners from the European parliamentary elections, and how will it affect the future of British politics?

© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky UK PM Theresa May Says Brexit Bill to Be Released After EU Elections

It looks very likely that the Brexit Party will get the most votes and the most seats. I think that the problem for the other two parties (The Conservatives and Labour) is what they do about that, and I think it's likely to push them towards a desire for a harder Brexit.

The other issue of course, is that it's probably going to completely undermine even further Theresa May's position as leader of the Conservative Party.

Sputnik: Will Theresa May's revamped Brexit deal will be approved?

Martin Smith: It's almost definite that it won't be approved, and I think the main reason why it won't be approved is because neither the Labour Party, nor a lot of Theresa May's MPs have any interest in saving her at this time.

READ MORE: UK PM May's Brexit Deal Has 'Absolutely No Chance' of Being Approved — Scholar

I think Labour clearly want a general election as soon as possible, and many of her Conservative MPs want a new leader, so I think because of reasons of political interest rather than the national interest in relation to the European Union, that both parties have strong reasons for not supporting the deal.

Sputnik: Would Labour win a general election?

Martin Smith: I think obviously Labour do have a chance probably at least to be the largest party at the next general election, the way the polls are looking at the moment, even though of course lots can change.

© REUTERS / Simon Dawson 'More of the Same': PM May to Push Brexit Plan Amid Fierce Backlash From Commons

Labour; if they have a sufficient number of MPs, can probably get a deal that they can get through parliament, but the price of that deal may be a second referendum.

Some people would like it and some people won't. There are quite a lot of people, who support the idea of a second referendum, and there's a strong group who are very opposed to it, and I think that the problem with the whole Brexit debate is that it's made politics very divisive.

The problem that Theresa May's had is actually building a coalition around any set of arrangements for leaving the European Union.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of Martin Smith and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.