Register
18:46 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, March 25, 2019

    'Almost Definite' That Theresa May's Brexit Deal Won't be Approved – Academic

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The European Parliamentary elections are about to kick off, and all the signs are pointing to a strong performance by Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. But just how much impact would their success have on British politics?

    Sputnik spoke with Martin Smith; Professor of Politics at the University of York.

    Sputnik: Who will be the great winners from the European parliamentary elections, and how will it affect the future of British politics?

    UK PM Theresa May
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    UK PM Theresa May Says Brexit Bill to Be Released After EU Elections
    Martin Smith: It looks very likely that the Brexit Party will get the most votes and the most seats. I think that the problem for the other two parties (The Conservatives and Labour) is what they do about that, and I think it's likely to push them towards a desire for a harder Brexit.

    The other issue of course, is that it's probably going to completely undermine even further Theresa May's position as leader of the Conservative Party.

    Sputnik: Will Theresa May's revamped Brexit deal will be approved?

    Martin Smith: It's almost definite that it won't be approved, and I think the main reason why it won't be approved is because neither the Labour Party, nor a lot of Theresa May's MPs have any interest in saving her at this time.

    READ MORE: UK PM May's Brexit Deal Has 'Absolutely No Chance' of Being Approved — Scholar

    I think Labour clearly want a general election as soon as possible, and many of her Conservative MPs want a new leader, so I think because of reasons of political interest rather than the national interest in relation to the European Union, that both parties have strong reasons for not supporting the deal.

    Sputnik: Would Labour win a general election?

    Martin Smith: I think obviously Labour do have a chance probably at least to be the largest party at the next general election, the way the polls are looking at the moment, even though of course lots can change.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain May 12, 2019
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    'More of the Same': PM May to Push Brexit Plan Amid Fierce Backlash From Commons
    Labour; if they have a sufficient number of MPs, can probably get a deal that they can get through parliament, but the price of that deal may be a second referendum.

    Some people would like it and some people won't. There are quite a lot of people, who support the idea of a second referendum, and there's a strong group who are very opposed to it, and I think that the problem with the whole Brexit debate is that it's made politics very divisive.

    The problem that Theresa May's had is actually building a coalition around any set of arrangements for leaving the European Union.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Martin Smith and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM Theresa May Says Brexit Bill to Be Released After EU Elections
    'More of the Same': PM May to Push Brexit Plan Amid Fierce Backlash From Commons
    UK PM May's Brexit Deal Has 'Absolutely No Chance' of Being Approved – Scholar
    Save Our NHS – Boycott Fraudage and His Brexit Party
    Tags:
    agreement, deal, Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse