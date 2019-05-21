Register
07:35 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pistol

    New Swiss Gun Law Affects Only Legal Owners, No Safety Benefit: Pundit

    © AFP 2019 / Miguel SCHINCARIOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Citizens in Switzerland endorsed in a referendum on Sunday a 'controversial' reform of Swiss gun laws to bring the nation into line with European Union rules, tightening regulations for the sale of weapons.

    According to official data, almost 64 percent of the country's residents favored tightening weapons control.

    In Switzerland, where virtually every citizen is a conscript and where shooting for sport remains popular, the vote results indicated a turn toward the European Union. Promoters of the initiative said that if it was not supported, the country could lose its status under the Schengen Agreement. Opponents of the idea suggested that the move was a first step toward the disarmament of Switzerland.

    Handguns
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Czech Republic Sues EU Parliament Over Revisions of EU Guns Directive
    Where does the controversy lie? What were the differences with other EU countries? Sputnik discussed the issue with Luca Filippini, president of the Swiss Shooting Sport Federation.

    Luca Filippini: With the new law the half-automatic rifles 57 and 90 will be forbidden. You can just buy and own them with an exemption permit. About 80 percent of the 130,000 shooters in Switzerland shoot with an assault rifle 90 or 57. So about 100,000 people will practice their hobby with a forbidden weapon.

    The EU firearms directive states that the measures are to be reviewed every five years. We fear a lot more of aggravations soon. This would be the end of shooting sport in Switzerland.

    Sputnik: Why was the EU concerned about Swiss gun laws?

    Luca Filippini: Switzerland is a member of the Schengen area (Schengen agreement). That’s why Switzerland must take over the laws concerning this agreement.

    The EU has adopted a new weapons directive, which is part of the Schengen collection of laws.

    Sputnik: The reform won 63.7 percent of the ballot with only canton Ticino rejecting the legal amendment. Why is it so? What's the gun tradition in different areas of Switzerland?

    Luca Filippini: The ballot shows a difference between rural and urban areas. In rural areas, the law has been rejected.

    Sputnik: What are the new requirements of the law, what is the difference with the current legislation?

    Firearms
    © Photo : Pixabay
    EU Toughens Gun Laws Among Member States in Wake of 2016 Terror
    Luca Filippini: As I said the most popular shooting sport rifles are now forbidden. You can just buy them with an exemption permit. Further, you must be a member of a shooting sports club or you must prove that you shoot regularly.

    There are a lot of other restrictions like registration of all weapons or a marking requirement for all parts of a weapon.

    Sputnik: What were the arguments of the law opponents?

    Luca Filippini: The weapons directive of the EU was intended to fight against terrorism.

    But the new law affects only legal gun owners. Terrorists won’t buy their guns in a legal way. The bureaucracy is growing, but there is no safety benefit.

    Sputnik: What has the situation with the firearms been so far in Switzerland? Were there any Columbine-like incidents?

    Luca Filippini: The gun culture in Switzerland is completely different from the gun culture in other countries. In Switzerland, every man must do his military service.

    And everyone gets a gun to keep it at home (till the age of 34). After finishing the military service, you are allowed to keep your gun, if you want to. You must have a good reputation, no problems with the police and get a buying permit by the police. Therefore, there are a lot of weapons in private households.

    Every year (next time from 24 to 26 may) we have the “Eidgenössisches Feldschiessen” (a federal shooting event). About 130’000 shooters and non-shooters participate every year. This shows that Swiss people have a relaxed relationship with guns. Indeed, there are very few homicides or accidents with weapons and normally no problem with legal weapons.

    Sputnik: How strong is the gun lobby in Switzerland?

    Swiss police in Zurich
    © Flickr/ Christopher Swerin
    Three People Injured During Shooting in Muslim Prayer Center in Swiss Zurich
    Luca Filippini: The Swiss Shooting Sport Federation has about 130’000 members. The interest group Shooting Switzerland unites 14 organizations with totally almost 200’000 members.

    Sputnik: What consequences and reaction can we expect to see after the law is implemented?

    Luca Filippini: The Federal council has always promised that nothing will change with the new law and that the law will be implemented pragmatically. The Swiss Shooting Sport Federation will insist on a pragmatic implementation. We will take the proponents upon the promises they made.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Luca Filippini and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Czech Republic Sues EU Parliament Over Revisions of EU Guns Directive
    Blabbermouths Anonymous: EU ‘Truth Seekers’ Whip Out the Big Guns
    Europe's Chief Rabbi Wants EU to Allow Jews to Carry Guns
    Tags:
    amendment, gun law, security, Luca Filippini, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse