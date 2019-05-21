Register
03:03 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Julian Assange, founder of the online leaking platform WikiLeaks, is seen through the eyepeace of a camera as he is displayed on a screen via a live video connection during a press conference on the platform's 10th anniversary on October 4, 2016 in Berlin

    ‘Dangerous Precedent’: Turnover of Assange’s Personal Effects Shows US’ Power

    © AFP 2019 / STEFFI LOOS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3110

    Ecuador's move to turn items and documents belonging to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over to the US emphasizes the power that the Trump administration can exert over the famed publisher, activist and comedian Randy Credico told Sputnik.

    "It's completely outrageous," Credico told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday of the development. "I don't see the legal basis for that. This was done without any kind of court hearing."

    "How they could turn that stuff over — his personal belongings — to the US, not even to the Brits, but to the US… it just shows you the level of control that the US government, the [US] State Department [and] every other agency has over [Ecuadorian President] Lenin Moreno, who has totally sold out."

    ​In an early Monday press release, WikiLeaks revealed that materials forked over to US officials by Ecuador included "two of [Assange's] manuscripts, as well as his legal papers, medical records and electronic equipment."

    "Neither Julian Assange nor UN officials have been permitted to be present when Ecuadorian officials arrive to Ecuador's embassy in London on Monday morning. The chain of custody has already been broken," reads the release. "The seizure of his belongings violates laws that protect medical and legal confidentiality and press protections."

    British police officers stand on duty outside the Embassy of Ecuador in London on May 20, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / Adrian DENNIS
    Assange’s Defence Condemns Planned Seizure of Documents at Ecuador's Embassy

    It goes on to state that the seizure is formally listed as "International Assistance in Criminal matters 376-2018-WTT requested by the authorities of the United States of America," and that the reference number on the legal documents reveals that Ecuador began cooperating with the US in 2018.

    "This is a very dangerous precedent," Credico told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "Everything involved with Assange is a dangerous precedent that we should all be alarmed by."

    Assange was arrested on April 11 at the London-based Ecuadorian Embassy after the Ecuadorian government revoked his asylum status. He had been holed up at the building since 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden over a rape case, fearing that from Sweden he would be handed over to the US to be tried for alleged offenses linked to his publication of military intelligence documents that detailed war crimes committed by US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Although Swedish officials previously closed their case due to a lack of evidence and Assange's refuge at the embassy, it has since been reopened. Eva-Marie Persson, the deputy director of public prosecutions in Sweden, announced last week that case would be reopened after determining that "there still exist grounds for Julian Assange to be suspected on probable cause of the charge of rape."

    A supporter of Julian Assange holds a poster after prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden arrived at Ecuador's embassy to interview him in London
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange's Ex-Guarantor Duchess of Beaufort Says to Continue Supporting Him

    As for Assange's fears of extradition to the US, they too were validated. Following his arrest, the US announced that it had charged the journalist with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, which stemmed from military disclosures he was able to gain through his work with whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

    Assange is set to appear in court for an extradition hearing on May 30, and a second is scheduled for June 12. He is currently serving out a 50-week jail sentence at the HM Prison Belmarsh in London for jumping bail in 2012.

    Related:

    WATCH Pamela Anderson Confess Her Love for Julian Assange While Visiting Jail
    Ecuador Spied on Julian Assange, Lawyer of WikiLeaks' Founder Says
    Ecuador TRADED Julian Assange for US-Approved IMF Loan, His Father Claims
    US Federal Affidavit Against WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Unsealed
    A Poem for Julian Assange
    Tags:
    extradition, Arrest, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, United States, Ecuador, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse