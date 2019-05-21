Register
21 May 2019
    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sail alongside, as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019

    EU Needs to Take More Active Role Against US Foreign Policy in Iran - Journo

    © REUTERS / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur/U.S. Navy
    Opinion
    Tensions between the US and Iran have reached boiling point yet again, with President Trump claiming that his Middle Eastern Counterparts would stand no chance of winning a potential war between the two nations. But is this just another example of Washington attempting to turn the screw on a government that it deems unhelpful to US interests?

    Sputnik spoke with journalist Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh for more.

    Sputnik: Why is the US increasing pressure on Iran?

    Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh: The only leverage that the United States has is actually increasing tension in Iran. Last night President Trump said that he's not going after a military war, but economic warfare against Iran, but the point is; in his sanctions against Iran, as they were claiming to be so called crippling sanctions, changing the behaviour of Iran, and none of them have been successful so far, and because of that he needed to put pressure on Iran.

    In this Friday, May 17, 2019, photo, released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge, right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge, left, are seen from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as they sail in the Arabian Sea
    © AP Photo / U.S. Navy
    EU Warns Against Provocations in Mideast Region After Trump's 'End of Iran' Statement
    There is a division in the foreign policy of the United States administration. We have people like Bolton and Pompeo, who are hawkish and trying to wage a war against Iran, and Mr Bolton has actually admitted several times that he cannot be satisfied by anything less than regime change in Iran.

    With these two in Trump's administration, it would not be any surprise that the US would be trying to ignite a war against Iran.

    The tension was provoked by Mr Bolton, Pompeo and his team; they are the warmongers in the administration; however I do believe the President Trump is trying to control them to avoid any war in this region.

    READ MORE: UK Warns Iran of US Retaliation if Washington's Interests 'Attacked'

    Sputnik: Could the EU do more to stand up to aggressive US foreign policy?

    Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh: One of the most significant and important roles can be played by European countries, but it is frustrating that they are not taking any action.

    The only thing they did against the United States leaving the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, was just expressing sorrow for that, saying that they are sorry for what the United States has done, but that's not enough. The European countries are considered as powers in world politics, and they need to play a more significant role in that, be it about the nuclear deal, be it about security, be it about preventing a possible World War Three.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif, ministre iranien des Affaires étrangères
    © AFP 2019 / Atta Kenare
    Tehran to Trump: US 'Genocidal Taunts Won't End Iran'
    The Europeans are actually doing less than they are expected to do and if any war were to happen; the catastrophe would be for them because they are the only place the refugees have to go, and that would be a disaster for the European countries.

    If there is going to be a war or rise in tensions; the rise in oil prices would actually affect the Europeans first of all, and all of these things are results that they can prevent if they play a more significant and more active role, and let's say a proactive role in world politics.

    In doing their own role, and not being a puppet of the American policies and following whatever the United States says, they can do that, but I am surprised actually why they are not doing that.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

