Ex-Candidate: Trump's Immigration Plan Can't Be Realized as Dems Won't Cooperate

Sputnik: What is the likelihood that Trump's new immigration plan will be approved, given the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives?
Stan Vaughan: Probably zero, will head to congressional dustbin as no support from Democrats as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has commented the proposal is "Dead on Arrival".
Stan Vaughan: As both States are Democrat controlled, probably will have no impact on voters.
Sputnik: What, in your opinion, are the shortcomings or benefits of the plan proposed by the Trump administration?
Stan Vaughan: Shortcomings are that it does not include more funding for the wall being built while benefits are that it would give the USA a higher per cent of skilled workers, giving them priority and reducing chain migration from 2/3 to 1/3 of legal immigrants.
Sputnik: In your opinion, will this plan help reduce the level of crime among immigrants?
Stan Vaughan: Yes as higher skilled and English speaking immigrants have better employment prospects for higher paying jobs.
Sputnik: According to reports, this plan deals only with legal immigration, not the 11 million undocumented immigrants and the 1 million so-called "Dreamers". How can the new Trump plan be implemented, given the Democrats have been trying to pass the Dream Act since 2001?
Sputnik: How will this plan affect Trump’s chances in the 2020 election?
Stan Vaughan: The proposal should not really hurt Trump's chances of re-election. With the economy so strong and due to Trump no Democrat has a chance to defeat Trump.
