Ex-Candidate: Trump's Immigration Plan Can't Be Realized as Dems Won't Cooperate

Donald Trump earlier this week unveiled a new merit-based legal immigration proposal aiming to increase the proportion of high-skilled immigrants allowed entry into the US. Stan Vaughan, a 2012 candidate for US Congress from Nevada explained what are the chances that the plan will be approved and what are the shortcomings and benefits of the plan.

Sputnik: What is the likelihood that Trump's new immigration plan will be approved, given the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives?

Stan Vaughan: Probably zero, will head to congressional dustbin as no support from Democrats as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has commented the proposal is "Dead on Arrival".

Stan Vaughan: As both States are Democrat controlled, probably will have no impact on voters.

Sputnik: What, in your opinion, are the shortcomings or benefits of the plan proposed by the Trump administration?

Stan Vaughan: Shortcomings are that it does not include more funding for the wall being built while benefits are that it would give the USA a higher per cent of skilled workers, giving them priority and reducing chain migration from 2/3 to 1/3 of legal immigrants.

Sputnik: In your opinion, will this plan help reduce the level of crime among immigrants?

Stan Vaughan: Yes as higher skilled and English speaking immigrants have better employment prospects for higher paying jobs.

Sputnik: According to reports, this plan deals only with legal immigration, not the 11 million undocumented immigrants and the 1 million so-called "Dreamers". How can the new Trump plan be implemented, given the Democrats have been trying to pass the Dream Act since 2001?

© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill Senator Graham Unveils Proposal to Tackle Humanitarian Crisis at US Border It cannot as Democrats have refused to cooperate on immigration restrictions in exchange for any illegal alien 'Dreamers' amnesty.

Sputnik: How will this plan affect Trump’s chances in the 2020 election?

Stan Vaughan: The proposal should not really hurt Trump's chances of re-election. With the economy so strong and due to Trump no Democrat has a chance to defeat Trump.

