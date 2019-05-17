Register
03:08 GMT +317 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this April 29, 2018 file photo, a member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018

    ‘Xenophobic': New US Immigration Policy Designed to Draw Rich Europeans Only

    © AP Photo / Hans-Maximo Musielik, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1110

    The Trump administration's latest immigration policy is designed in such a way that it will increase the number of white, wealthy Europeans and decrease the number of black and brown migrants into the US, Carl Hamad-Lipscombe, deputy director with Black Alliance for Just Immigration, told Sputnik.

    "This is just a continuation of Trump's xenophobic, white supremacist policy proposals," Hamad-Lipscombe told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Thursday.

    "This isn't merit-based; this proposal is designed specifically to increase the number of white European immigrants coming to the US, and to decrease the number of black and brown folks."

    ​US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his administration's new plans to reform border security and legal immigration. The new policy would replace long-standing family-based immigration rules with a so-called "merit-based" system that favors individuals for their work skills, wages and proficiency with the English language, among other factors.

    However, the plan does not mention how the administration intends to address the matter of undocumented immigrants already living in the US or those known as Dreamers, individuals who were brought to the US by a parent or relative as a child. It also doesn't touch on how the US plans to reduce overall immigration rates.

    President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy Football Game
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Trump Releases New Immigration Plan Focused on High-Skilled Migrants

    Speaking to reporters at the Rose Garden, Trump said that the plan would "transform America's immigration system into the pride of our nation and the envy of the modern world." He added that the proposal "builds upon our nation's rich history of immigration, while strengthening the bonds of citizenship that bind us together as a national family."

    Hamad-Lipscombe told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon that the language used in the proposal is "vague" and that it will "completely overhaul the asylum process [by making it] more difficult for folks to make claims that they are politically persecuted in their home countries."

    "When we look at the criteria, it's based on English proficiency, it's based on an employment offer at a specific wage level or specialty jobs," the deputy director pointed out, noting that the proposal is just "a continuation of the policies we've seen over the last two years."

    Trump flogged the issue of undocumented immigration from Latin America during his campaign, notably suggesting that Mexican immigrants were "rapists" and "drug dealers." He hasn't changed since taking office, attempting to enact a variety of travel bans on Muslims, a zero tolerance policy for illegal border crossings and canceling Temporary Protective Status for various countries, among other actions.

    In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a ceremony to pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    'Call ICE': Ivanka Trump Triggers Online Debate on Immigration Via Son's PHOTO
    In early 2018 during a closed-door White House meeting on immigration, POTUS reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and a few African nations as "shithole countries." He later claimed on social media that he never actually made such derogatory remarks.

    "[This proposal] literally whitewashes the types of immigrants that will be able to arrive here," Hamad-Lipscombe stressed.

    Related:

    Trump May Appoint Immigration Coordinator Amid Border Surge - Reports
    Trump’s ‘America First’ Stance on Immigration, Trade is ‘Never Going to Work’
    Trump 'May Close Southern Border', Slams Mexico Over Illegal Immigration
    Can Trump and Congress Find Common Ground on Immigration?
    Trump Says 'Illegal Aliens' Are Too Pricey, Cites Inflated Immigration Stats
    Tags:
    Immigration Policies, policy, Immigration, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse