Register
17:12 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    Trade War: US to Pay Heavy Price for Underestimating China – Chinese Businessman

    © AFP 2019 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3241

    US-China May trade negotiations have resulted in a new wave of tariff sprees from Washington. For its part, China has made it clear that while it remains open to talks, it will not succumb to the US pressure. Chinese academics and businessmen have weighed up Washington and Beijing's chances of winning the trade war.

    Following 9-10 May trade talks with China US President Donald Trump moved to step up the tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10 to 25 percent thus disrupting a trade truce he agreed upon with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on 2 December 2018. China reacted in a tit-for-tat manner, introducing new tariffs on $60 billion in American goods three days later. While the US Treasury is signalling that the negotiations between the world's two biggest economies are likely to continue, the US Department of Commerce has placed Chinese telecom giant Huawei along with 70 affiliates on a trade blacklist. The Trump administration embraced the tariff spree in March 2018, citing a growing trade deficit between China and the US.

    Dmitry Kiselyov, the general director of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, discussed the recent escalation in the Sino-American trade war with Kong Dan, the former chairman of CITIC Group; Zhang Weiwei, a Chinese professor of international relations at Fudan University and a senior research fellow at the Chunqiu Institute; and Li Shimo, an investor and billionaire, founder and managing director of Chengwei Capital, owner of many US Silicon Valley companies.

    US Tariffs Have Nothing to Do With Competition, These are Steps to Contain China

    Dmitry Kiselyov: What resources does China have?

    Kong Dan: Without a trade war, our view of the United States would be superficial; now we know the other side as well. I, as a representative of business circles, do not really understand the subtleties of what the Americans want. Do they just think that Chinese development is unacceptable for them? Or do they want to cut off all opportunities for China's future development? In my opinion, the relevant measures that the Americans have been initiating since the very beginning of the trade war to the present day are most likely real steps to contain China rather than some form of sanctions. This is a desire to hinder China's development in various spheres, specifically in trade, economic development, industrial development, science and technology, in the financial sphere and even in the area of human resources in China. They want to hamper our development on all sides.

    Dmitry Kiselyov: But is it hostile?

    Kong Dan: I would call this approach competition. But competition can be different: hostile, non-hostile…

    READ MORE: Strategist: American Producers, Consumers to Pay for US-China Tariff Tit-for-Tat

    China's Two Main Advantages in Trade War With US

    Dmitry Kiselyov: Competition without rules is animosity…

    Kong Dan: You might know that we used to have the popular concept of the so-called "hybrid war" but I would not describe the behaviour of Americans using this term. They just want to cut off all of China's development opportunities. They want to limit our ability to thrive as much as possible.

    Chinese inspectors patrol past oil tanks at the Dagang commercial oil reserve base
    © East News / Wei ta/Imaginechina/NYWWP
    China May Regulate Energy Imports from US Amid Trade Row
    Competition has various forms or different aspects. I also have a counter-question for you, how do Russians assess the nature of those sanctions measures that the Americans have implemented against Russia?

    The United States considers us its adversaries. They previously included Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea on their blacklist, a list of terrorist forces. And China is first on the list. Are we hostile to them?

    Today I heard you talking about Russia, about the principles of preserving your development and sovereignty, I agree with that. The geopolitical situation is different for everyone, the history is different. There may be differences in how countries approach dealing with issues.

    I previously worked as the head of the largest state-owned company in China, so, of course, I understand what kind of mission one carries on his/her shoulders. I am willing to make efforts to stimulate the development of the Russian-Chinese partnership as a whole; I think there is still a lot to do in this direction. The US underestimates the potential of President Putin and Russia, China and President Xi Jinping. They will pay a heavy price for it.

    I would like to name two advantages of the trade war for us.

    • First of all, we have an advantage in a unique, specific management system in the trade fight with the United States. I believe that the Americans do not want to minimize the trade deficit; they just want to eliminate our institutional advantage. Of course, we will not retreat from such a line. If the Americans want to cross the red line, then I am sure that President Xi and the Chinese government has a definite response to win the trade war.
    • Secondly, we have our colossal domestic market, which has no competitors throughout the world. Our consumer and innovation markets provide us with a large number of advantages and room, giving China an opportunity to make a manoeuvre. Therefore, their blockage gives China a chance to become even stronger. We must express our appreciation to our mentor, Trump, for this, for this lesson and for forcing China to figure out how to withstand the threats on its own.
    Putin and Xi talk aboard a Chinese highspeed train.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Дружинин
    Putin and Xi talk aboard a Chinese highspeed train.

    Why China is Likely to Emerge Victorious in Trump-Driven Trade War

    Dmitry Kiselyov: You said you have confidence that China will emerge victorious in this trade war, what does this victory mean? When will it come?

    Kong Dan: Trump has said many times that he can hit our stock market to destroy it. As for us, we are doing everything well, we are successfully organising work, and we are looking for ways for rapid development in recent years. Our goal of a 100-year-old rebirth of the nation can be achieved — and that is our victory… Of course, we understand that the United States wants to impede our development. If they want to destroy us then I think they will fail. Only in their dreams!

    Zhang Weiwei: I support Mr Kong's view that the Chinese consumer market is the largest in the world! Especially, in the field of innovation. And if one leads the battle with such colossal markets, then the initiators will surely fail.

    READ MORE: US Treasury Chief to Plan for Trade Meeting in China Soon

    'If US Continues to Maintain Hegemony, It Will Suffer Heavy Losses'

    Dmitry Kiselyov: What will then become of the defeated United States?

    Kong Dan: It is very hard to explain all this only in military terms. China neither wants to seize the United States nor does it want to take a dominant position like the United States. We simply do not want the United States to cut off all the opportunities for our country's development.

    Li Shimo: I would like to note that in the course of a trade war, each of the parties has its own strengths and weaknesses. Our advantage is that we have a strong political system. The second one is social cohesion. The third one, as has already been stated, China has quite large domestic markets. The fourth one, China is the world's largest trading country and also the largest trading nation in the history of mankind.

    A woman pulls a 2 wheel trolley loaded with goods touches a bull statue on display outside a retail and wholesale clothing mall in Beijing, Monday, July 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China to Emerge Victorious From Trade War With US – Foreign Ministry
    Unlike ours, the American political system has fallen into disarray. American society is split; the "social contract" has failed. The political and economic elite have gradually lost their credibility and reputation.

    The advantage of the United States is its hegemony in the global financial system. The second advantage is the strong alliance system that was formed after the Second World War and the Cold War. And another one is a still high level of weapons development in the world.

    However, the United States and China have different development goals. China is simply looking for suitable paths to future accelerated development. But the US has a dilemma. Previously, there was a different situation, there was hegemony — a very important driving force, a very important pillar, the so-called "soft power", and particularly they had ideological dominance. Over the past decades, Americans have repeatedly initiated hostilities, and acute social inequality has flared up inside the country. Today, hegemony in the ideological system is being lost; and some countries and regions' confidence in the USA is being lost.

    Airbus-319, Airbus-320 and Boeing-767 at Sheremetyevo airport
    © Sputnik / Marina Lisceva
    Boeing Calls For Limits to US Tariffs Over EU Subsidies
    Therefore, if they now wish to continue to maintain hegemony, they will suffer heavy losses. But if they back down from it — for instance, Trump wants to abandon ideological dominance — it will turn into a power struggle in its purest form. This will lead to a loss of ideological advantage in the international arena.

    How to assess the outcome of the battle? I would suggest that you read the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China report delivered by President Xi Jinping. In it, he outlined two challenges: the first one — 2035, the second one — 2049. These two goals are quite clear and realistic… If we can complete these tasks, then the victory will be ours.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

    China's Three Future Milestones: 2021, 2035, 2049

    Dmitry Kiselyov: What are these challenges?

    Kong Dan: China has two development goals for the current century. The first is that by 2021 when the CPC will celebrate its 100th anniversary, it will fully and comprehensively build a moderately prosperous society in China. Another goal by 2049, when it will be 100 years since the founding of the PRC, China should reach the level of the most advanced developed countries. Moreover, there is another intermediate task between these two goals of the current century — by 2035 China has to move into the category of moderately developed countries.

    Zhang Weiwei: China borrowed its methodology and planning practices from the USSR. However, over the past decades, we have brought a lot of innovation into this process. Now it is no longer the old decision-making but strategic and guiding planning. The Americans could see that over the past 40 years China has been fulfilling all its five-year plans ahead of schedule, and that frightened them. If we are talking about how the China-US trade war will end, then personally I would like to quote Americans who say: "if you can't beat them, join them".

    READ MORE: China May Regulate Energy Imports from US Amid Trade Row

    China Presents New Model of Development as Western & Soviet Models Failed

    Dmitry Kiselyov: How many fingers are needed to describe the Chinese model, and what in fact is that, if we are talking about the alternative?

    Zhang Weiwei: The Chinese Model of Development has several features. First, the leading ideology must be based on real facts. "Practice is the sole criterion of truth". As a result, we found that a developing country, such as China, needs to carry out modernisation. Looking at the rest of the world, it becomes clear that the Western model is not successful. The Soviet model also did not prevail. Therefore, Deng Xiaoping said that we need to follow our own path. We did not fall into the trap of "colour revolutions", we were looking for the path we needed based on reality. That is the key thing.

    A US LNG tanker. File photo
    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz
    No US LNG Exports to China in Recent Months as Trade War Reaches Peak - Reports
    I would like to add a little bit. If we talk about reforms in socialist countries, we can name two basic models. The first is the Gorbachev model, which is characterised by a radical nature. This is political and economic shock therapy. The cost of such reforms was very high and they were not quite successful. The Cuban Castro model implies supportive conservative therapy. They did not build a market economy; they were not included in the processes of globalisation but resorted only to spot adjustment and correction. Reforms according to the Chinese model are characterised by balance, prudence, and sustainability. We have carried out bold economic reforms, built a market economy, and joined the process of globalisation. However, we treat political reforms with caution and prudence; everything should serve economic reforms, and, ultimately, improve people's living standards.

    The American model provides for the concept of political equality "One person, one vote", a multiparty system for governing a country. Strictly speaking, it only started working in 1965. The Chinese model began to take shape in 1978. Their starting points are more than ten years apart. Of course, they can compete with each other but I consider the Chinese model to be more successful and attractive; and I have already been talking about this for 20 years.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China to Emerge Victorious From Trade War With US – Foreign Ministry
    US Reveals New List of Chinese Goods Targeted by Tariffs Amid Ongoing Trade War
    Chinese Central Bank Devalues Yuan by 0.6% as Trade War With US Heats Up
    Here's What Happens if China DUMPS Its $1 Trillion in US Debt Amid Trade War
    No US LNG Exports to China in Recent Months as Trade War Reaches Peak - Reports
    US Faces Broader Risks Due to China Trade War, Should Stick to WTO Rules – Fox
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, trade talks, trade war, market, tariffs, society, development, Communist Party of China (CPC), U.S. Department of State, Deng Xiaoping, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, USSR, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse