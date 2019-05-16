Register
17:17 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This photograph released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala.

    Alabama Abortion Bill May Lead to Mass Human Rights Movement

    © AP Photo/ Hal Yeager/Alabama Governor's Office
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    123

    Amanda Reyes, the executive director of Yellowhammer Fund, an organization in Alabama that helps women get abortion procedures, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss a hotly debated bill signed into law in the southern US state Wednesday, banning nearly all abortions.

    House Bill 314, the "Human Life Protection Act," bans all abortions in Alabama except when "abortion is necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk" to the pregnant woman. The bill also bans abortions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest and could see doctors who perform an abortion face up to 99 years in prison.

    ​The legislation was signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday and is the most extreme anti-abortion law passed in the US, threatening to overturn the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision in the Roe v. Wade case that protects women's constitutional right to abortion. 

    Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles/Invision
    Alyssa Milano Caught Misinterpreting Bible, Science as She Roots for Abortion

    "Roe v. Wade has ended the lives of millions of children," Alabama Republican Sen. Clyde Chambliss, a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. "While we cannot undo the damage that decades of legal precedence under Roe have caused, this bill has the opportunity to save the lives of millions of unborn children."

    According to Reyes, the Alabama legislature passed the law to "gamble" with women's health and to "score political points leading up to 2020."

    "This is an outright abortion ban, except in the most extreme health crisis situations for the pregnant person, and even this is very confusing," Reyes told host Brian Becker.

    "There were numerous questions in both the [Alabama] House and Senate committees and on the House and Senate floors regarding what is actually defined as a legitimate health and medical excuse under this piece of legislation. And the bill sponsors could not answer those questions, and they responded to those questions by saying that part of the law allows for doctors to make these decisions," Reyes explained. 

    Human embryo
    © AP Photo / Fred Ernst, File
    Irish Abortion Bill ‘Flaws’ May Delay Help for Women – Amnesty International

    "And then a second doctor will be hired by the state to essentially investigate the first doctor's decision and determine whether or not that doctor was correct in making a decision to allow someone to have an abortion. If the person that the state has hired to do this investigation says that abortion was not medically necessary in their opinion, the doctor that performs the abortion could be criminalized with a class A felony, which means up to 99 years in prison," she added.

    According to Reyes, the language of the bill implies that deaths by abortion in the US are "somehow worse than the Holocaust," which resulted in the ethnic cleansing of 6 million Jewish people.

    "By comparison, more than 50 million babies have been aborted in the United States since the Roe decision in 1973, more than three times the number who were killed in German death camps, Chinese purges, Stalin's gulags, Cambodian killing fields, and the Rwandan genocide combined," the bill's text states.

    "It [the bill] goes to compare numbers of people who were killed in the Holocaust versus the number of people who had abortions and it is implied, in the language of the bill, that abortion is worse than the Holocaust, which is completely outrageous," Reyes told Sputnik.

    Planned Parenthood said in a statement that a lawsuit has been filed against anti-abortion activist group Center for Medical Progress.
    © Sputnik / Andrey Starostin
    Planned Parenthood Files Suit Against CMP

    "Then, last night, during the debate around the bill, [Democratic] Senator [Rodger] Smitherman mentioned that he wanted to add an amendment to recognize the 1.5 million people who were killed in the international slave trade, and the amendment was voted down by every Republican in the room. So, Senator Smitherman said, if we are going to pass this piece of legislation that lists all these tragic events and all of these crimes against humanity, then we need to list the numbers of African people in the international slave trade, and the Alabama state legislature refused to acknowledge that number," she continued. 

    Many people, from political figures to activists and celebrities, condemned the law. Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast, vowed to fight the "dangerous abortion ban every step of the way." The law will become enforceable November 2019, six months from May 15, 2019.

    "I don't necessarily think that [this bill] will trigger a mass movement for women's rights," Reyes said. "I think that it will trigger a mass movement for human rights."

    "This is much more than just a women's issue. At the core of abortion politics is bodily autonomy," she added, noting that Yellowhammer Fund plans to launch a local human rights movement in Montgomery, Alabama, because "movements and revolutions" spring from the most marginalized places. The organization also plans to spearhead national and international movements in support of abortion rights. 

    Abortion rights advocates hold signs while anti-abortion demonstrators walk by during the annual March for Life in Washington, DC.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Missouri's Top Lawyer: No, Planned Parenthood Isn’t Selling Baby Body Parts

    "People across the US and the world have been donating to Yellowhammer Fund so that we can continue the work that we do and so that we can continue providing abortions for people regardless of what our state legislature does," Reyes explained, also noting that the state of access to abortion clinics in Alabama is already "dire."

    "We have three clinics that serve the state of Alabama, and the southernmost clinic in the state is here in Montgomery. Some people are having to drive three hours, one way, to get abortion care. And so people who are impoverished, which in Alabama and in most of the US is a majority of people of color… these people are having the most serious access issues in the state with the restrictions we already have. An abortion ban will mean that these people will have worse access barriers, and they will die in greater numbers from childbirth, from bad maternal health outcomes and from self-managing their own abortions," Reyes explained.

    Related:

    Argentine Parliament's Upper House Rejects Abortion Legalization Bill
    UK Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Challenging Northern Ireland Abortion Law
    Ireland Abortion Referendum 'Historical Result for Irish Women,' Professor Says
    Theresa May Under Pressure Amid Ireland Abortion Referendum
    Irish Hit Out at Use of Children with Down's Syndrome Before Abortion Vote
    Tags:
    bill, planned parenthood, anti-abortion legislation, abortion, Alabama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse