Dogma of Mandatory Reception of Migrants is Killing Europe - Publicist

In his opinion piece for Sputnik Italy, Mario Sommossa, a publicist, as well as an expert on Italian and international politics, wrote:
"Certainly, Pope Francis can express his personal opinion. However, I consider his constant calls for welcoming those North African migrants who arrive on our shores to be wrong. I can't criticise those who arrive here from Africa because if I were in their place, I'd probably do the same. I'm criticising those who are saying that we'll welcome those migrants with open arms, as it is a huge impetus for those wanting to go to Europe".
"What angers me is the fact that none of these very ‘kind' characters seem to wonder how many people Europe can accept, with what money Europe will pay for their stay, and what their impact on our society will be, considering our different habits, cultures, languages, traditions, and religions.
You only have to take a look at the situation with real flows of migrants, as well as consider the number of people that have arrived over the last three or four years to understand that the conditions for integration are not being observed.
READ MORE: Migrants Stone German Police Probing Woman's Death at Refugee Center
Going back to the books I would suggest to the Holy Father, it would be good to add that hypocritical politicians and journalists, as well as publishing houses, have done everything to make sure that their publication in Italy was neglected or, at best, delayed.
That book is a prescient novel that tells of migrants who seize a ship and aim to arrive in Europe, while the Europeans hesitate between choosing to sink the ship or, on the contrary, to accept the migrants.
The other book, that of Murray, is a documentary essay that analyses the numbers and impacts of migration flows towards Europe in recent years, as well as the hypocrisy of politicians and intellectuals who don't have the courage to face the reality and criticise those who are sceptical of the possibility of integrating migrants. For example, it turns out that in 2011, 44.9 percent of the residents of London called themselves ‘white British'.
In England's Bradford, a principal who wrote about the difficulties he had running a school where 90 percent of schoolchildren were the kids of immigrants was forced to resign simply for pointing out the problem. In 2014, 27 percent of children born in Great Britain were born to migrant parents, and local demographers estimate that by 2060, the ‘white British' will be a clear minority in the country.
READ MORE: Spain Rescues Over 200 Migrants Trying to Reach Europe Illegally — Civil Guard
Perhaps, the Holy Father should admit that welcoming anyone who wants to land on our shores without being previously authorised means admitting that our civilisation must die. I'd like someone to openly say who would benefit from that. Do those who deny the dramatic consequences of these migrant flows really want Europe's suicide, or are they just hypocritically hiding their heads in the sand?"
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr. Nir Boms and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)