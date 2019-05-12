Register
12 May 2019
    Investigative Journalist Reveals 'Artificial' Pricing of F-35 Jets

    Opinion
    Defence giant Lockheed Martin has agreed to cut the cost of its F-35 stealth fighter by over 10%, as an offer from Boeing is also being considered by the US military. US President Donald Trump has himself criticized the F-35 as an "out of control" programme that's too expensive several times.

    Lockheed has offered a new price for its most affordable version of the plane, the F-35A, to the Pentagon. It is planning to sell them for less than $80 million each if the US Defense Department buys 100 jets, the news outlet Defense One reported. The initial price of the fighter was $89.5 million under a deal inked last September. In 2017 Lockheed was selling the jets for $94.6 million each.

    The Pentagon is also planning to buy a new version of Boeing's F-15 Eagle fighters, the F-15EX, to promote industrial diversity and try to maintain a balance between the nation's two largest defence companies, according to DoD officials.

    READ MORE: US Mulls Kicking Turkey Out of F-35 Programme Over S-400 Deal

    Investigative reporter and founder of "This Can't Be Happening!", Dave Lindorff, told Sputnik that the real cost of production of Lockheed or Boeing planes is nowhere near the asking price.

    “This is a perfect example of why the US has the most expensive military the world has ever known. It's what the late Seymour Melman, a Columbia University industrial engineer and long-time critic of the US military, called "Pentagon capitalism" where sole-source arms makers like Lockheed and Boeing negotiate cost-plus contracts that guarantee them a handsome profit regardless of the inevitable cost overruns as a multi-year or sometimes multi-decade weapons system goes from design to testing to production. The result is that the price of a weapon has little, if nothing, to do with the actual cost of its production”.

    It was reported than an F-35 U.S. military plane has crashed near the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina
    © AFP 2019 / JEFF J MITCHELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    US Mulls Booting Canada From F-35 Programme, Denying Delivery of Jets Over Policy Dispute – Report
    Lindorff explained that the whole situation is aggravated even more when the US Department of Defence adds on new requirements or changes missions for the weapon.

    “In the case of the F-35A, the plane has evolved from a fighter jet to a first-strike stealth bomber reconfigured in its Block 4 version, to which all the Air Force's planes are slated to be upgraded, so it can carry two variable-power B-61 nuclear bombs”, the expert said.
    The investigative journalist also stressed that if Lockheed is able to slash the price by $10 million per plane it only proves that costs are set artificially.

    “The fact that, under pressure from the Pentagon, which is now threatening to start cutting its F-35A order and replacing it with an upgraded version of the older F-15 made by Boeing, Lockheed is suddenly offering to cut the F-35's price by 10 percent shows how artificially high its current price really is”.

    READ MORE: Lockheed’s F-35 $1.5 Trillion Operational Cost Just Grew — Again

    The F-35 programme is known as America's most expensive weapons system but it's been plagued by reliability issues and criticised by Trump ever since he was elected president and promised to save billions of dollars on military purchases.

    F-35
    © Photo: Public Domain / Robert Sullivan
    Pentagon Assessment on Troubled F-35 Program Raises Questions, Concerns
    However, Dave Lindorff believes that while the country’s top defence contractors battle it out for lucrative deals, the real losers are American citizens.

    “The US taxpayer, as always, is being taken for a ride by the US arms industry, and for a weapon that really has no need at all, except for purposes of nuclear blackmail. The irony is that the cost of such a plan, close to $1.5 trillion over the life of the F-35, is actually a threat to the US economy, because of its enormous burden on the taxpaying public”. the expert concluded.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dave Lindorff and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    pricing, costs, production, F-35, Lockheed Martin, Dave Lindorff, United States
