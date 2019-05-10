Register
01:44 GMT +310 May 2019
    FILE PHOTO: An election official empties a ballot box as counting begins after polls closed in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8,2019.

    'We Want Our Capexit': South African Politician Sheds Light on Local Sentiment

    © REUTERS / Mike Hutchings
    Results from nearly two-thirds of voting districts in South Africa's election reportedly put the African National Congress (ANC) on course to retain power.

    According to Reuters, the early tallies put the ANC on 57 percent in the parliamentary race, with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) on nearly 23 percent and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on nearly 10 percent.

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Jack Miller, Cape party leader, a political party in the Republic of South Africa.

    Sputnik: The ANC party is leading as the votes are counted. In your view, what does it mean for the future political landscape in South Africa?

    Jack Miller: This sets a very dangerous precedent for the future of South Africa. The ANC has openly stated that it will pursue policies that will steal land and property from white people and other minority races.

    If the ANC sees that promoting policies like this result in them getting the support from the majority of black South Africans then this will embolden them to take increasingly militant action to persecute the white and other minority races of South Africa.

    A unidentified farmer looks at burning grass lands that was set alight next to his farm near the town of De Doorns, South Africa, Friday, Jan 11, 2013
    © AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
    South Africa's Economy Faces Murky Outlook Ahead of General Elections
    Sputnik: What impact can these elections have on the popularity of President Cyril Ramaphosa?

    Jack Miller: President Ramaphosa and his policy of Expropriation without Compensation is proving to be popular amongst the majority black population.

    As a result, this popularity is giving Ramaphosa the central power to turn peaceful democracy into violent fascism. South Africa's democracy is two wolves and a sheep deciding what to eat for dinner.

    Sputnik: The elections have been branded as a referendum for President Ramaphosa. What future steps should be taken now by his administration?

    Jack Miller: In this election, the Ramaphosa administration has used racial intolerance and threats against minority groups in South Africa to win votes.

    Now that he is in power his administration will have to decide whether to continue these attacks against minorities and risk creating social unrest or to realize that these dangerous actions he proposes would be negative for the whole country and rather to pursue policies that would create a more harmonious economic environment for all South Africans. We are at a fork in the road.

    Farmer in South Africa. (File)
    © AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
    Complete Farce? South Africa's Parliamentary Committee Nods Land Seizure From White Farmers
    Sputnik: You previously said that “The Western Cape pays R200billion in taxes every year and the national government gives us back only R50bn, so we’re losing four times the amount of money that we’re generating here in the province”. Can you explain in more detail how this situation affects citizens?

    Jack Miller: The Western Cape is the one province in South Africa that is not controlled by the ANC.

    We are also a very economically productive part of South Africa. As a result, the ANC has imposed tax policies on us that steal 75% of the revenue we generate.

    We want the Western Cape to be an independent country so that we will be able to fix the many problems we face. We could cut our taxes in half and still have double the amount of money to fix our schools, hospitals, police service and many other social problems.

    Sputnik: What measures should be taken to improve the current situation?

    Jack Miller: We believe that a referendum should be held in the Western Cape to vote for independence from the South African government.

    This is exactly the same as Britain voting for independence from the European Union. Britain had Brexit, we want our Capexit.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Jack Miller and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
