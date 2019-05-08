Register
22:11 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A tourist carrying a Union Flag umbrella walks in the rain during a spell of wet weather, next to The Tower of London, in London, Britain January 15, 2017.

    Past 40 Years Show That Privatisation Failed – Campaigner

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    British pressure and campaign group "We Own It" has today published a new model for public services in the UK. Focusing on the public ownership of water, energy and public transport, the group’s report represents a reply to the Labour Party’s consultation on democratic public ownership in 21st Century Britain.

    Sputnik spoke on the matter with Cat Hobbs, the director and co-founder of the We Own It Group.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us a little more about this report… what does this report contain and represent?

    Cat: This report is about what public ownership looks like in the 21st century. What we've seen over the past 30 to 40 years is that privatization has completely failed. We've seen costs go up; people's bills have gone up, whether that's public transport fares, water bills, energy bills. We've seen lots of scandals with private companies failing to deliver what we're trying to do is say ‘what would it look like if we ran our public services to people rather than to profit?’

    Sputnik: Now for the majority in Britain, the story of privatization is a story of nearly forty years of failure. To what extent is this true and why is bringing things like utilities and rail back into the public ownership a better system?

    Nurses prepare a bed on a ward at St Thomas' Hospital in central London January 28, 2015
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    8 Brits Dead After Japanese Armpit Superfungus Attack in UK Hospitals
    Cat: I think what we see when services are privatized is it's really inefficient because it means wasting lots of money on shareholders and it means that when private companies fail we actually have to pick up the pieces — the public has to pick up the pieces when it goes wrong. For example, with Carillion collapsing, the public sector had to step in and we're not actually getting any benefit from these private companies being involved.

    READ MORE: Professor: UK Has History of Providing Unfair State Aid to Foreign Companies

    Their priority is to make a profit for their shareholders, rather than investing in good public services and the kind of future that we want to see. We have a privatized national grid, and they are failing to connect up renewable energy projects across the country because that's not their priority. If we brought bought the grid into public ownership, then we could make sure that we're connecting up the new green, decentralized energy that we need to see in the future.

    Sputnik: Looking to the future and going forward; what are the next steps for campaigners who are looking to move away from the system of privatization we have now to a one of public ownership?

    Big Big clock tower of Westminster Palace.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Public Satisfaction With UK Government Hits 20-Year Low – Poll
    Cat: What we want to see is publicly and companies that have a number of duties to make sure they're delivering for everyone. For example, an active duty to decarbonize, a duty to make sure that everyone can access public services and that they're affordable and accessible, a duty to work closely with communities to make sure that public services are working for communities in their spaces and a duty look after our public assets and our public land, and to make it possible for all of us to get involved in our public services. So that's a key thing.

    Then what we want to see is that we have publication that really put citizens and communities at the heart of it. When you've got a public company, we want to see that being held accountable, not just to government but also to the people who use public services, the workers and the trade unions and also civil society, social environmental groups.

    Sputnik: So what does this mean for Scotland? As we know, the distribution of public services in Scotland differs to that of England; how would this plan from your group fit into Scotland?

    A Virgin train arrives at Euston station in London
    © AFP 2019 / WILL OLIVER
    UK Railways Public Ownership Could Save Millions Annually - Campaigner
    Cat: That's right. So we've been pointing to some of the examples in Scotland, because actually, Scotland is really leading the way as you know, in doing more publication than England is doing. So in England, all of our water companies are private monopolies, whereas in Scotland you've got Scottish water, which is providing a much better service; investing a little more, looking to the future and what they can do for the environment.

    READ MORE: 'Russian Angle is a Way to Distract Public from Failures of UK Gov't' — Scholar

    They are also making sure that those services are affordable for people. Scottish water is a great example of public ownership that's already happening and another example is Lothian Buses, which is publicly owned, providing the buses for people in Edinburgh and doing a fantastic job and winning awards. We've got these kinds of examples that we can build on in Scotland and hopefully what we can see is with more deletion, more powers for local authorities. We can make sure that we will really build on those examples for the future.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Cat Hobbs and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Corbyn: PM Must Guarantee UK Trade Deal With US Not to Lead to NHS Privatization
    UK Cabinet Still Backs Talks With Labour on Brexit Despite Opposition
    UK PM: Government and Labour Party Both Want to 'Protect Jobs' After Brexit
    UK PM May Answers MP's Questions Amid Talks With Labour on Brexit (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    public services, privatization, Labour party, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse