Register
19:15 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tea

    India May Bypass Drought-Hit Kenya in Global Tea Market - Analysts

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Skyrocketing prices of Kenyan tea have opened a big window of opportunity for the Indian tea industry, proving to be a boost for its second flush teas. The Kenyan weather bureau has predicted the drought will continue to have an impact on tea prices in the months ahead.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the wake of current market leader Kenya facing a severe drought across this east African country, the Indian tea industry has an opportunity expand its market share in the global tea market, opine a number of Indian analysts and industry leaders.

    "This Kenya-related development is anticipated to be true this year in view of their production being projected to be 416 million kilograms in 2019 vis-a-vis 493 million kilograms in 2018 due to a change in weather conditions," Joydip Biswas, deputy director (tea promotion) of the Tea Board India, functioning under the aegis of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, told Sputnik.

    "Keeping in view this fact, India has the scope to compete well with Kenya in the main CTC tea-consuming countries such as Egypt, Kazakhstan, the UAE, Poland and the UK this year, where it is exporting."

    Tea
    © Photo : Pixabay
    To a Tea: China to Increase Tea Imports from Kenya
    Ravi Singh, head of research at Karvy Stock Broking Limited, a financial services company, told Sputnik that the drought in Kenya will affect tea production which may turn out to be a positive development for India. "The production of tea in Kenya last year was at record levels which had dampened the price of tea in global markets."

    Stating that tea exports from India will definitely be meaningfully impacted if crop yields fall further, he said: "We expect Indian companies to get benefited by the aforesaid development as the domestic producers may hold the pricing power at least for the next few months till the situation improves in the African country."

    Kenya's tea industry regulator issued a statement earlier this year in the capital Nairobi saying that the country's tea production is projected to drop by 12 per cent year-on-year in 2019.

    READ MORE: China Outpaces India in Removing Business Obstacles Against Trade War Backdrop

    "The total production for 2019 is expected to drop to about 416 million kilograms," the Tea Directorate said in February.

    "Despite the reduction in production due to drought, it is not anticipated that prices will improve significantly between now and the close of the financial year in June 2019," Samuel Lerionka Tiampati, chief executive of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the country's largest black tea exporter, told the Business Daily Africa in an interview this Tuesday.

    "Farmers should, therefore, expect to receive lower total earnings for their produce this year."

    Economic sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and high inflation rates in Egypt have impacted their tea markets negatively, the daily further quoted Tiampati as saying.

    According to a report by KahawaTungu, Kenya's tea export volumes are expected to drop, while earnings are expected to hit a record of 133 billion Kenyan Shillings (US $1.33 billion).

    Tea
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tea in India is as Varied as the Country's Culture
    The report further states that second flush tea from India is gradually making inroads into the Kenya-dominated market. 

    Indian industry executives have indicated that the price of Kenyan tea has spiked by 15 per cent, which they opine offers a market boost for Indian second flush teas.

    Meanwhile, the KahawaTungu report cited Kenya Meteorological Department's acting Director Bernard Chanzu as blaming the drought on climate change.

    READ MORE: Kenya Appeals for International Aid as Drought Threatens Mass Famine

    "The bigger picture about prolonged dry spell which means a drought is foreseeable is growing increasingly clear," said Chanzu.

    In 2018, India was ranked third in terms of global tea exports while Kenya was ranked second, and China topped the list.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Wild Elephant Intrudes, Attacks People at Tea Plantation in India
    Handsome Tea-Seller Easing Tensions Between India and Pakistan
    Separatist protests halt Darjeeling tea production in India
    Tea in India is as Varied as the Country's Culture
    Tags:
    tea, drought, export, prices, India, Kenya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse