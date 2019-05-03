Register
02:24 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Julian Assange

    Assange's Only Hope Is ‘Massive Public Pressure' on British Politicians

    © AFP 2019 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 90

    In order to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from persecution, activists across England need to get out into the streets and pressure British politicians, Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, told Sputnik.

    "I think serious public political pressure and real street demonstration in England can be very important [for Assange's case]," Kavanagh told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday. "I urge to keep the pressure up publicly and politically."

    "I don't think he's going to be saved by anything else but massive public pressure," he stressed.

    ​Assange was sentenced in the UK on Wednesday to 50 weeks in jail for breaching bail conditions set back in 2012. At the time, the Australian sought refuge in the London-based Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over a since-closed sexual assault case and over fears of being sent to the US to face charges linked to his publication of US military intelligence documents that detailed war crimes committed by US forces. (Swedish prosecutors are presently considering reopening the case after one of the women requested for the matter to be taken up again.)

    Appearing via video at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Assange told the court that he does "not wish to surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many awards and protected many people."

    Banners in support of arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are seen on the pavement in front of Westminster Magistrates Court in London
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Assange's Tough Sentence in UK Signals Start of Campaign to Curb Press Freedom - Activists

    UK officials will ultimately decide whether or not to extradite Assange to the so-called "Land of the Free," where he faces a charge of conspiring with former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning "to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer." The extradition case has been adjourned until May 30.

    Manning has been in jail for more than a month after having been found in contempt of court for refusing to testify before a grand jury about her 2010 disclosures of military and diplomatic secrets to Assange. Manning was sentenced to 35 years after having been found guilty by a court martial of 22 charges relating to her disclosures. She served seven years behind bars before her sentence was commuted by former US President Barack Obama.

    Kavanagh told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that "constant pressure" needs to be placed on left-leaning politicians in England.

    "The British liberals… will have to be made to be embarrassed about sending [Assange] back to the United States, where more charges are going to be dumped on him," he said. "The pressure has to be put on them and on the British justice system, and the European justice system."

    Assange Supporters at London's Westminster Court
    © Sputnik /
    WATCH: People in Yellow Vests Outside UK Court Where Assange Hearing Held
    He went on to note that media outlets were hanging Assange out to dry by avoiding the main reason Washington is dead set on destroying the publisher. "He's being sought for extradition and prosecution in the United states for revealing true facts about American war crimes, and people are trying to pretend it's about something else," Kavanagh told Becker.

    Assange's near seven-year stay at the embassy came to a close on April 11, after the Ecuadorian government withdrew his asylum status, which then allowed UK police to remove him from the grounds and take him into custody. He has since been held in Belmarsh Prison in East London.

    Related:

    US and UK's 'Heinous Crimes Will Be on Trial' if Assange Extradited - Journalist
    Prosecution of Assange 'Attack on Rights of Publishers Everywhere' - Commentator
    Protesters Gather Outside Ecuadorian Embassy After Assange Case Hearing
    Australian Gov't Continues to Assist Assange, Visits Him in Prison - Spokesman
    Author Urges ‘People to Free Assange’ as London Court Start Extradition Hearing
    Tags:
    Extradition, charges, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse