Register
04:49 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019

    ‘Playing a Holding Game’: Assange May Be Taken to Unknown Location Instead of US

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1016

    Karen Kwiatkowski, an activist and former US Air Force lieutenant colonel who left the armed forces in protest of the invasion of Iraq, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss the recent sentencing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for skipping bail in the UK in 2012.

    Assange, who lived within the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for nearly seven years, was arrested last month after Ecuador revoked his asylum. On Wednesday, Assange arrived at Southwark Crown Court in central London, where he was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail. 

    The Australian had been holed up inside the London-based Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over a since-closed rape case, and over fears of being extradited to the US for his publication of military intelligence documents that detailed war crimes committed by US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    A protester demonstrating in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds placards outside Westminster magistrates court where he was appearing in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    WikiLeaks Claims DOJ Building Assange Case On Espionage Act, Punishable By Death

    "You remained there for nearly seven years, exploiting your privileged position to flout the law and advertise internationally your disdain for the law of this country," Judge Deborah Taylor told Assange as she sentenced him two weeks short of the 12-month maximum sentence, while Assange supporters in the courtroom chanted "shame on you."

    "Your actions undoubtedly affected the progress of the Swedish proceedings. Even though you did cooperate initially, it was not for you to decide the nature or extent of your cooperation with the investigations. They could not be effectively progressed, and were discontinued, not least because you remained in the embassy," she added, also claiming that Assange's residence in the embassy cost British taxpayers $21 million.

    Taylor was also unsympathetic to Assange's pleas for leniency, as his lawyer, Mark Summers, read a handwritten letter by Assange in which he described that he had been "struggling with terrifying circumstances" when he skipped bail.

    "I did what I thought at the time was the best and perhaps the only thing that could be done," Assange wrote in the letter, explaining that he breached bail conditions because he was fearful of being extradited to Sweden, where officials would've unflinchingly turned him over to US authorities. 

    Assange Supporters Gather Outside London's Southwark Crown Court
    © Sputnik /
    Assange Supporters Protesting Near London Court Following Sentencing

    Summers also expressed to the court that Assange was terrified that being handed over to US authorities would essentially equate to being renditioned to Guantanamo Bay or facing the death penalty.

    According to the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), Sweden has a "bloody record of illegal cooperation with the US." Sweden has been condemned 17 times by international bodies, including the European Court of Human Rights, the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Committee Against Torture, since 9/11 "for not respecting the basic standards of the Geneva Convention on Refugees or the prohibition to extradite to countries where there is a risk of torture or inhumane and degrading treatment," the ECCHR states on its website.

    "What I am hearing from insiders, people who have access that I certainly no longer have… is that the CIA, specifically, has been interrogating him wherever he is at… and there is no lawyer [present during the interrogations]. Will they be torturing him on British property? Well, it's been done before, so I'm a bit concerned. The anger and vindictiveness of both governments — the US particularly, because the US is driving the UK policy here; they're peas in a pod — the aggressiveness in the persecution is very concerning," Kwiatkowski told host John Kiriakou.

    Following Assange's sentencing, Kristinn Hrafnsson, the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, also commented on the vindictiveness of the court ruling, stating that it "doesn't give us a lot of faith in the UK justice system for the fight ahead," the Guardian reported.

    "I don't think they're going to [bring Assange back to the US]," Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

    A truck carrying a poster relating to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living at Ecuador's embassy in London, drives through London, Britain April 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail by UK Court for Skipping Bail

    "I think he's going to be renditioned somewhere. If he comes to the Eastern District Court of Virginia, there are activists here, and we have some freedom of movement and speech in the US. The publicity associated with any trial will not be what the US government wants. I think that if they [US authorities] think they can get away with [trying him and putting him away forever], they will do it. But I think there is a big chance they won't be able to get away with it. He's going to be whisked away to some other location… his lawyers won't be able to find him," Kwiatkowski speculated. 

    According to Kwiatkowski, Assange is a "compelling, intelligent person" and is a "principle-driven man." As a result, US officials don't want him to have a platform.

    "I think they [US officials] want the Assange story to go away. If we don't hear from him [in those 50 weeks he is in prison], and his lawyers don't have contact with him for 30 days, he could be down in Guantanamo. And there are lots of countries that will cooperate in this witch hunt [against Assange]," Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

    In addition, Kwiatkowski is doubtful that the US would use the 1917 Espionage Act in a court of law against Assange if he is extradited to the US, because appeals against the Act could deem many parts of it unconstitutional over its potential violations of free speech.

    "They [US officials] would not want to put the Espionage Act language at risk in a court of law, because it's a bad act. It's poorly written. It could be used in a number of ways that [even] the New York Times does not want to see it used. If they explore that in a court [that] has a defense, even if it's not a great defense, problems would arise; it could be even found unconstitutional," Kwiatkowski explained. 

    Assange Supporters Gather Outside London's Southwark Crown Court
    © Sputnik /
    LIVE UPDATES: Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail Over Bail Breach (VIDEO)

    "There would be grounds for appeal to go up and change the whole [act]. That's another reason why I am fearing greatly he will disappear. I don't mean that he [will be] killed, but [that] he will go away from public view… away from his lawyers. I think we are watching a big play, and it's being controlled not by us — not by the supporters of Julian Assange and the supporters of journalists — but by these governments.

    "We are playing a holding game. I don't see a happy ending for this," Kwiatkowski added.

    Related:

    Assange Supporters Protesting Near London Court Following Sentencing
    Doomed to be Handed Over to US, Assange Still Has Cards Up His Sleeve – Analysts
    WikiLeaks Concerned Over 'Fair Extradition Hearing' After Assange's Sentence
    Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail by UK Court for Skipping Bail
    Assange Attends London Court Sentencing Over Skipping Bail
    Tags:
    Guantanamo Bay, WikiLeaks, asylum, sentencing, court, Julian Assange, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse