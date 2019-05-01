Register
15:07 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Doomed to be Handed Over to US, Assange Still Has Cards Up His Sleeve – Analysts

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (79)
    0 40

    Julian Assange's US extradition hearing is due to take place at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 2 May. Speaking to Sputnik, Eurasian Future Director Adam Garrie and Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel discussed the likelihood of the WikiLeaks founder being able evade extradition to the US and his potential "bargaining chips".

    Following Assange's expulsion from the Ecuadorian Embassy and arrest on 11 April 2019, BuzzFeed suggested that the journalist's extradition to the US could take years as the defendant is expected to appeal the ruling. However, UK-based geopolitical analyst and director of Eurasia Future Adam Garrie does not share this view.

    "Although Assange won't be extradited to the US this week, it will almost certainly happen within the year", the geopolitical analyst said. "The maximum sentence Assange faces in the UK for the bail technicality is 12 months. Therefore even if he gets the maximum sentence, it is in reality just a judicial cover for the US and UK governments to bide their time as the US prepares a formal extradition request that the UK will without a doubt accept".

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail Over Bail Breach (VIDEO)

    As for Assange's expected attempts to challenge the court's decision, "this could take some time but ultimately he is almost guaranteed to lose these appeals in UK courts", Garrie opined.

    Julian Assange
    © Photo : Screenshot
    Ecuador TRADED Julian Assange for US-Approved IMF Loan, His Father Claims
    "There is a clear precedent for the UK extraditing just about anyone that the US asks for and as Assange has few if any powerful allies among the UK elite, there's all the more reason that one can expect a fairly predictable extradition," he elaborated.

    If extradited to the US, the WikiLeaks founder will face up to five years in prison over "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer", according to the US Department of Justice.

    Extradition to Sweden: a Way Out for Assange?

    Meanwhile, Heather Barr, acting co-director at the Women's Rights Division of Human Right Watch (HRW), opined that while deciding Assange's fate, the UK should give time for Sweden to "evaluate rape case" against the journalist. In 2010 the Swedish authorities launched investigations into Assange's suspected sexual assaults and a rape crime, which were dropped in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

    "The rape charge was shelved, but can be restored until its statute of limitations expires in August 2020", Barr wrote. "It is the Swedish prosecutor's job to determine whether to seek Assange's extradition to Sweden under a European Arrest Warrant (EAW)".

    Chelsea Manning speaks to the media after attending a rally in support of the J20 defendants, Friday, May 11, 2018, in Washington. Protesters want charges dropped against defendants who face multiple felonies relating to Inauguration day protests.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    ‘They Are Desperate': Manning's Bail Denial Shows US Prosecutors Need Her Testimony to Imprison Assange
    According to the HRW co-director, "in Sweden, as in the UK, Assange would have the opportunity to argue that extradition to the US could violate his human rights".

    However, Garrie does not believe that the possible extradition to Sweden would save the WikiLeaks founder from being handed over to the US: "So far as Assange is concerned there is little difference whether Sweden or the UK hands him over to the American authorities", the geopolitical analyst said.

    "If the UK were to extradite him to Sweden under the highly controversial EAW (that the UK remains obliged to enforce because of Brexit's delay) it would merely by symptomatic of a sustained character assassination campaign against the political prisoner," he suggested.

    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Arrives at Court in London
    © AFP 2019/ Tolga AKMEN
    WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Arrives at Court in London

    Security Concerns? Assange Will Appear in Court Room by Video Link

    Reporting on the upcoming hearing, USA Today pointed out that Assange "[had] objected to being there in person and will appear by video link".

    Commenting on the WikiLeaks founder's decision, Garrie presumed that "Assange clearly does not want to take his chances on any courtroom 'surprises'."

    "It is also his way of protesting what he rightly believes is a totally politicised process that has no relationship whatsoever to justice", the analyst highlighted. "Assange is in a dungeon normally reserved for actual terrorists for the crime of exposing the truths that criminal elements of powerful nations did not want exposed".

    Julian Assange, founder of the online leaking platform WikiLeaks, is seen through the eyepeace of a camera as he is displayed on a screen via a live video connection during a press conference on the platform's 10th anniversary on October 4, 2016 in Berlin
    © AFP 2019 / STEFFI LOOS
    Ecuador Spied on Julian Assange, Lawyer of WikiLeaks' Founder Says
    The journalist is being held in Belmarsh prison, sometimes referred to as "British Guantanamo Bay" as it has often been used for the detention of prisoners for terrorist related offences.

    "Someday, history will record this grizzly scene as a moment of utter shame on par with the enslavement of fellow human beings and Apartheid," Garrie underscored, drawing parallels between Julian Assange and Nelson Mandela, who served a 27-year long prison term for political activities.

    US Extradition & Assange's Potential Bargaining Chip

    The other side of the coin is that the WikiLeaks founder is a fount of knowledge which he could use as a bargaining chip, according to Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst who has conducted a private investigation into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud over the past few years.

    He deems that the WikiLeaks founder "is able to cooperate in solving set of puzzles" related to the alleged hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server amid the 2016 US presidential race, the Russia "meddling" story and the much discussed "Trump-Russia" collusion that has eventually turned out to be a big 'nothing burger'.

    READ MORE: WikiLeaks Claims DOJ Building Assange Case On Espionage Act, Punishable By Death

    "Certainly, he knows who provided the DNC and (Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John) Podesta materials sent out by Wikileaks", the analyst said. "And likely he is a threat to former FBI chief James Comey, former head of the CIA John Brennan, Barack Obama, and the Clintons. One hopes that negotiations are in the process to free Assange, in exchange for his truthful and complete testimony".

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange Can Explain DNC Leak, Seth Rich Incident & 'Trump-Russia Case' – Analyst
    On 25 June 2018, award-winning journalist John Solomon described how ex-FBI chief Comey killed a might-have-been deal between the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the WikiLeaks founder, who was ready to provide ample evidence that Russia had not been responsible for the data breach.

    Commenting on Solomon's story in June 2018, Ortel suggested that Comey's intrusion into the DOJ's negotiations with Assange could be a collective decision, aimed at shielding prominent "Deep State" figures.

    Now that the Republicans are urging Attorney General William Barr to look into the FBI's intelligence activities directed against the Trump campaign, "elements of the UK (and allied) Deep State will fight against [Assange's] release", the Wall Street analyst suggested.

    "Let us hope he remains safe and ultimately does come forward with hard evidence that has been buried for too long," he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (79)

    Related:

    Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in Jail by UK Court for Skipping Bail
    Assange Attends London Court Sentencing Over Skipping Bail
    Ecuador Spied on Julian Assange, Lawyer of WikiLeaks' Founder Says
    Assange's Lawyers Unable to Confirm Time of Sentencing on Wednesday - WikiLeaks
    Ecuador TRADED Julian Assange for US-Approved IMF Loan, His Father Claims
    Tags:
    freedom of speech, investigation, hacking, extradition, Wikileaks, US Department of Justice, Human Rights Watch, James Comey, Donald Trump, Julian Assange, Sweden, Europe, United States, United Kingdom, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok