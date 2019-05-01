Register
13:32 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016

    Public Is 'Weary of False Allegations And Empty Promises' from Democrats - Prof

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US President Donald Trump, his children and the Trump Organisation have filed lawsuits against Deutsche Bank and Capital One over subpoenas from Democratic-led committees in Congress about their links to the family business.

    Sputnik spoke with James Fetzer, a former Marine Corps Officer and Proffesor Emeritus at University of Minnesota. 

    Sputnik: President Trump has filed a legal action against Deutsche Bank and Capital One over subpoenas from Democratic-led committees in Congress about their links to the family business. What can this lawsuit accomplish?

    James Fetzer: The Democratic Party suffered a massive political hit with the exoneration of the President from allegations of collusion between Russia and his campaign, which have proven to be baseless. But after over two years of non-stop propaganda promising that the Mueller investigation would lead to his indictment and removal from office, many who became true believers in the fictional narrative are distraught and the party is desperately attempting to recover. Making new allegations of alleged financial improprieties appears to be an effort to regain control of the political narrative and to create a new basis for further attacks upon the candidate who beat Hillary Clinton.

    Workers walk past the London headquarters of Deutsche Bank in the City of London, Britain in this May 19, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville/Files
    Trumps Sue Deutsche Bank, Capital One to Stop Them From Handing Records to Congress

    Sputnik: In your view, why is the president undertaking such counteroffensive measures against the move now? 

    James Fetzer: As an international businessman, Trump depends upon confidentiality as an indispensable element of managing a world-wide enterprise of hotels and other venues, where he has no interest in allowing himself to become the recipient of another Democrat-inspired political 'witch hunt'. In this instance, there could be substance to these allegations of improper dealings with Deutsche Bank and Capital One, but any reasonable observer has to suspect this is another left-wing attempt to undermine an administration that has been extremely successful by economic and other measures, including appointing two new Justices on the Supreme Court. He's determined to fight it. 

    Sputnik: Deutsche Bank has already said that they remain “committed to providing appropriate information to all authorised investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations”. In your view, how legal is this? 

    James Fetzer: The law provides processes and procedures for obtaining documents and records from financial institutions with the approval of duly constituted authorities, in particular, on the basis of subpoenas approved by the appropriate courts. That, no doubt, will take place here because the target of the investigation has such a prominent position as the President of the United States. It is difficult to ignore the fact that equally prominent figures in the Democrat Partyic have not bee subjected to high-profile scrutiny, especially Hillary Clinton, who ran a pay-to-play operation on behalf of the Clinton Foundation as Secretary of State, which Wayne Madsen and others have documented. 

    READ MORE: Trump Slams Mueller's Russia Probe as 'Coup' and 'Biggest Scandal'

    Sputnik: In your opinion, who would benefit from thoroughly checking every aspect of Trump’s personal finances?

    James Fetzer: The appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate Trump and his campaign was conducted in violation of the protocols of the Department of Justice, which require the specification of a crime that has been committed prior to appointment. What was taking place, however, was a counter-intelligence investigation, which was technically under the direction of the President himself. Since there was no crime to investigate, there was no justification for the appointment to begin with. Moreover, as Trump himself has observed (in a brilliant tweet), how can he be held responsible for activities--even if they involved Russia--that took place under the Democrats and Obama? 

     Sputnik: What is the probability that this investigation will have a negative impact on the Democrats rather than on the Republicans? Why?

    James Fetzer:  The public has grown weary of false allegations and empty promises from the Democratic Party, which may or may not move in the direction of impeachment. Mueller's conclusion of no collusion has had virtually no impact on the GOP base, which stands with Trump, or on the Democrat base, which continues to oppose him; but it does appear to be affecting independents, who are moving in Trump's direction. If the Democrats do not try to impeach him, they may forfeit public confidence [in the notion] that they stand up for their beliefs. On the other hand, if they do attempt to impeach, when the Senate is staunchly in his corner, it will come across as a waste of time and effort.

    Sputnik: What can we suppose about the outcome of this investigation?

    James Fetzer: There are already more than 20 candidates vying for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020. With the possible exception of Tulsi Gabbard, none of them appear to have the least chance of defeating a man who has proven himself to be a masterful politician and public-relations genius. While Kamala Harris appears to have been the anointed one to carry the identity-politics message of her party forward, the Jussie Smollett fiasco has done her and others, including Michelle Obama, damage that will endure. This latest move, therefore, has to be understood in the context of a Democrat Party that has lost its way and is grasping after straws to make a case against a man who turns out to be a better politician than anyone expected.  

    The views and opinion expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse