08:28 GMT +326 April 2019
    1st Lt. Chris Richelderfer, Executive Officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), looks at possible enemy positions during Operation Saray Has July 19 near Forward Operating Base Naray, Afghanistan.

    Civilian Deaths At the Hands of Forces in Afghanistan ‘Not Surprising’ - Expert

    Opinion
    On 24 April the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan's (UNAMA) report revealed that more Afghan civilians are now killed by US and pro-government forces in the country than by the Taliban and other rebel groups.The report comes as Washington has reportedly been considering withdrawing as many as half of its 14,000 troops from Afghanistan.

    Sputnik has discussed a series of questions related to security of civilians in Afghanistan with Elijah J. Magnier, a war correspondent and a Middle East expert.

    Sputnik: Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation and the government has been fighting with the Taliban* and ISIS*, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015. How did it turn out that the Afghan Army and international forces are now killing more civilians than Taliban and ISIS combined?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Actually, it is not surprising at all. If we look at the previous statistics […] of 2018 there were also statistics delivered by the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University stating that at least 244,000 civilians in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan have died a violent death as a result of the wars. So civilian deaths have also resulted from the US operation in Yemen, in Syria, in Somalia and every single country the US claimed to have war on terrorism. And unfortunately, the US has a terminology for these civilian victims by calling them as "collateral damage", and they don't call them civilians killed by the US due to their act of war indiscriminately in locations where there are civilians.

    Sputnik: How strong do you think ISIS and the Taliban are in Afghanistan?

    Elijah J. Magnier: The Taliban is much stronger today than any time in the last decade because today they have between 52 and 54 provinces in Afghanistan […] on the American and on the Afghan government; therefore the whole war resulted really useless and this is why the Americans are trying to negotiate a way out some time next year through Qatar's mediation.

    Sputnik: How do you think the US support of various Afghan insurgent movements influenced stability in Afghanistan?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Any group that has been supported by the US in Afghanistan, in Syria, in other places in the Middle East resulted [in] a total failure. We saw today how the US supported the regime change in Syria, they tried to control Afghanistan and they failed; and the only thing they have managed to do is to prolong the days or the years of war and to make life miserable for the inhabitants of this part of the world. Therefore the US intervention in Afghanistan and in other parts of the Middle East was disastrous and the problem is that the US establishment is not learning from history where it resulted [in] a really unsuccessful intervention in the Middle East.

    Sputnik: The US administration has planned the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan several times as you know; now the US is planning to reduce its military presence by half within three or five years, this takes us back to 2013 when Barack Obama announced the withdrawal of half of the US troops from Afghanistan. In spite of this, the US troops are still here; how likely is it that the US withdrawal plans will be fulfilled now?

    Elijah J. Magnier: The United States and the Taliban may be nearing an agreement to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan; and that is after 17 years of conflict. And the Taliban commits to refuse access to any organisation or any group like ISIS or Al-Qaeda on its territory; that was the objective of the Bush administration when he declared war on Afghanistan. I think at the end of the day the Taliban will rule because they are ruling today a big part of Afghanistan. I think the US is trying to find a way out by trying to save their face after 17 years of conflict. Therefore the only way to end this war and to end spending on this war uselessly is to stop and pull out. It's a question of finalising the agreement with the Taliban today; and we saw the US-led coalition has spent one trillion dollars since 2001 and they have been committing 140,000 troops plus a 100,000 contractors and all this [resulted] in an unsuccessful attempt to defeat the Taliban. And if you look at the number of American soldiers and contractors who were killed, they are more than 5,000. Therefore, the whole US army is involved in Afghanistan and the result is really slim. That's why Trump wants to get out of it.

    Sputnik: How can organisations like the United Nations and other public organisations change the situation with the deaths of civilians in Afghanistan?

    Elijah J. Magnier: The United Nations finds itself with tied hands wherever the Americans are operating. Today, the Americans are disregarding UN rules, resolutions, and efforts in every single country where the Americans want to intervene. If we look at Libya as an example, in Libya, the UN is supporting the central government in Tripoli and the Americans are supporting General Khalifa Haftar attacking Tripoli. Therefore, there is a really complete disregard to the function of the UN and to the UN resolutions creating a disbalance in the order of the world where soon nobody will listen to the UN because the US is giving a very bad example to all the nations united in one place where resolutions should be adopted by these countries, particularly […] the and the 5 main members of the UN; the Americans reject this universe, that this is Earth's order and is just disposing of it whenever they want.

    *Daesh (also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL), Taliban are terrorist groups, banned in numerous countries, including Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

