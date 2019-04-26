Register
03:56 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An activist in opposition of the U.S. involvement in Venezuela occupying the Venezuelan Embassy, sits in a window sill in Washington

    ‘Trump Radicalized Me’: US Activists Defend Venezuelan Embassy to Halt Takeover

    © REUTERS/ SHANNON STAPLETON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (456)
    0 0 0

    When Venezuelan opposition forces in the US seized a consulate and military attache in the US last month, they thought the embassy itself would be next. However, activists have formed an Embassy Protection Collective and, at the invitation of Caracas, have slept overnight for weeks in the Washington, DC, building to halt the seizure.

    The collective was formed in early April by activists from such anti-war organizations as Code Pink, Popular Resistance and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition. However, as early as March 21, Sputnik reported that they were taking actions to prevent the facility's takeover by Venezuelan opposition forces.

    Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez presents evidence of “ultra-right plans to promote regime change involving key Venezuelan opposition leaders such as Juan Guaido, Roberto Marrero, and Leopoldo Lopez
    © YouTube screenshot
    US ‘War on Terror’ Doesn’t Extend to Guaido-backed Terrorist Cells

    Since January 23, opposition leader Juan Guaido has claimed to be Venezuela's interim president, an office not provided for under the country's constitution. While the US and several European and Latin American nations have recognized Guaido's claims, he is relatively unknown inside the country, and about three-quarters of the world's countries, along with numerous international organizations such as the United Nations and International Monetary Fund, continue to recognize President Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's leader. Maduro was re-elected in May 2018 by a large margin of votes in elections that were widely hailed at the time as free and fair.

    "We feel this is part of an orchestrated coup that can lead to a civil war and can lead to tremendous violence," said Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink. "We want to say stop."

    A photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez and a painting of Venezuelan independence hero Simon Bolivar sit in an office at the Venezuelan consulate, two days after it was taken over by supporters of self-declared interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, in New York, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. In Caracas, the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro denounced the forced and illegal occupation of some of its diplomatic headquarters in the United States.
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    ‘It’s None of Our Business’: US Anti-War Activists Oppose Guaido’s Seizure of Venezuelan Diplomatic Offices

    On Wednesday night, the last remaining Venezuelan diplomats at the facility, who represented Venezuela's permanent mission to the Organization of American States, departed the country as Venezuela leaves the organization. Protesters feared the diplomats' departure signalled the imminent entry of the facility by opposition forces working in conjunction with the US State Department.

    While dozens of activists have spent the night in the facility since April 10, they also staged a rally on the sidewalk in front of the embassy Thursday morning, explaining why they opposed both a takeover of the embassy as well as regime change in Venezuela.

    ​Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, a lawyer from the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund representing the collective, said at a press conference following the rally that "this is a lawful presence. Every person who is here, every person who has been inside, is here at the invitation of those lawfully in charge of this building, which is the Republic of Venezuela."

    Venezuela's President Maduro holds a replica of Venezuela's national hero Simon Bolivar's sword as Head of Rosneft Igor Sechin and Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of PDVSA Eulogio del Pino look on in Caracas
    © REUTERS/ Russia Picture Service
    ‘None of the US’ Business’: Venezuela is Sovereign, Can Make Deals As It Wishes

    In fact, she said, "everyone who is here is defending the rule of law and defending fundamental democracy. They are doing what [US President] Donald Trump, what [US Special Envoy to Venezuela] Elliott Abrams, what [US National Security Adviser] John Bolton, what [US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo, are not doing, which is standing up for international law, for human rights, for democracy and for rights here in the United States. Under the Vienna Convention, this property, a diplomatic compound, is inviolable. It doesn't matter if relations break down between the two countries; the property is inviolable. It cannot be seized by the government of the United States."

    "Importantly, many of the people who are here, who have been here for two weeks, have established a legal tenancy under the laws of the District of Columbia," Verheyden-Hilliard said. "There has been no due process, no notice of eviction, which would be required in order to remove people who have a legal tenancy from this building."

    Linda Winter, an activist who flew to DC from Chicago to participate in the protest, told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Thursday that "it was a privilege to be part of this action in solidarity with the Venezuelan people."

    ​Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed their claims, saying Thursday during a press conference at the United Nations that the building where the embassy is located, in Washington, DC's historic Georgetown district, is owned by the Venezuelan government, and the demonstrators are there at their invitation.

    Russian humanitarian aid for Venezuela in Caracas
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    US Shows ‘Double-Faced Nature’ By Demands Russia Respect Venezuelan Sovereignty

    "We have to protect that Venezuelan building," Arreaza said. "It would be crazy to take it over illegally, right? Have we proposed to do that in the US Embassy in Caracas? Never."

    Winter told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that a who's-who of police forces, from Metropolitan Police to the Secret Service, "had a huge presence outside the embassy" on Wednesday night, "with their vehicles and physically," including in the garden area behind the building, which is part of the embassy and thus also Venezuelan state property.

    "There were a lot of unknowns" in coming to DC to join the protest, Winter said. "Would I be going back home on my return flight, or would I be in jail?"

    Trump's election in November 2016 spurred Winter to become more politically involved; she quipped to Sputnik that "Trump radicalized me." However, she said that Democratic opposition has really dropped the ball on opposing Trump's policies that spurred her into action.

    The logo of Thomson Reuters (File)
    © AFP 2019 / Chris HONDROS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Reuters Corrects Venezuela Sanctions Article After Russian Rosneft’s Refute

    "Right now, the Democrats want to make war even more than the Republicans." she said. Seen up close, "politics looks a lot differently than I thought it did."

    Ariel Gold, the national co-director of Code Pink, carried the protest far from the embassy and into the halls of the hawkish Atlantic Council think tank on Thursday, where Abrams was speaking.

    ​"He should not be in charge of any government's future, especially given that he is a convicted liar and a war criminal," Gold told Sputnik about Abrams. "But that aside, he is talking about the future of Venezuela, and right now he is actively destroying the future of Venezuela."

    Russian humanitarian aid for Venezuela in Caracas
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Russia's 2nd Humanitarian Aid Shipment Under WHO Program Arrives in Venezuela - Source

    A report published Thursday by Jeffrey Sachs and Mark Weisbrot of the Center for Economic and Policy Research quantified some of that damage.

    "American sanctions are deliberately aiming to wreck Venezuela's economy and thereby lead to regime change. It's a fruitless, heartless, illegal, and failed policy, causing grave harm to the Venezuelan people," the economists wrote. "Among the results of broad economic sanctions implemented by the Trump administration since August 2017 [are] an estimated more than 40,000 deaths."

    The report further notes that due to an 85 percent shrinkage in the availability of essential medicines, "more than 300,000 people were at risk because of access to medicines or treatment. This includes an estimated 80,000 people with HIV who have not had antiretroviral treatment since 2017; 16,000 people who need dialysis; 16,000 people with cancer; and 4 million with diabetes and hypertension (many of whom cannot obtain insulin or cardiovascular medicine)."

    "These numbers by themselves virtually guarantee that the current sanctions, which are much more severe than those implemented before this year, are a death sentence for tens of thousands of Venezuelans," the report warns.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (456)

    Related:

    US Expects Billions of Dollars to Flow to Venezuela After Maduro Ouster - Abrams
    US Ready to Declare Venezuela Sponsor of International Terrorism - GRU
    Venezuela Arrests Five, Seeks Extradition of Three Others Over Power Outages
    Tags:
    medicine, shortages, economic sanctions, protest, tenants, defense, activists, anti-war, Loud and Clear, Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, Popular Resistance, Code Pink, ANSWER Coalition, Ariel Gold, Jorge Arreaza, Juan Guaido, Venezuela, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse