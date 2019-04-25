Register
    Pro-EU rallies held throughout Scotland as rest of the UK votes for Brexit

    Scotland Referendum Ultimatum Unlikely to Sway Brexit Negotiations - Author

    Opinion
    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will push for a second independence referendum before May 2021, saying Scotland should have the option of staying in the EU as a separate nation amid uncertainty over Brexit. Sputnik has discussed this with Rita Trehan, the CEO of Dare Worldwide, best-selling author and prominent Brexit adviser.

    Sputnik: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday announced plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence before 2021. What do you make of the timing of this announcement?

    Rita Trehan: As the Scottish National Party prepares for its upcoming Spring Conference this weekend, Nicola’s statement announcing plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence before 2021 seems timely. While she has openly stated that the current lack of progress on Brexit, makes it necessary for Scotland to have a say in its future, many parliamentary members have openly stated that this is merely a tactical move on her part. An attempt, in fact, to quieten the growing unrest and discord of her membership, who remain concerned that the opportunity for a second referendum will fade away.

    Sputnik: In 2016, during the referendum on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, 62% of Scottish residents voted to stay in the EU. In your opinion, how can this position affect Brexit negotiations?

    Rita Trehan: In the 2016 referendum, 62% of Scottish residents voted to stay in the EU. Out of the four UK nations, it was the most definitive vote for remaining in the European Union.

    Since that time, the SNP has been advocating keeping a close relationship with the EU. As Sturgeon’s frustration over the lack of influence the SNP has over Brexit has grown, it would seem from her latest statement that Sturgeon is shifting tactics by laying down the gauntlet to May to keep the UK in the EU or risk ending the union with Scotland that has been in existence for over 416 years. The ultimatum, however, is unlikely to have sway on the Brexit negotiations, as the majority of the opposition see Sturgeon's move merely as an appeasement strategy directed at her own party.

    Sputnik: In 2017 Nicola Sturgeon had rejected preparation for a second Scottish referendum until the Brexit details are known. In your view, why are they setting a date now?

    Rita Trehan: While the Brexit referendum provided a platform for SNP to campaign for a second referendum, the loss of 21 seats in the elections in 2017, saw the party reset their independence strategy.

    However, Nicola Sturgeon has been pledging to update Holyrood and her party on her independence strategy for more than 18 months and there has been little forthcoming on what this new strategy entails.

    Despite commentary a few months ago, where she stated that people needed to see some "emerging clarity around the consequences of Brexit" before seeking a second referendum, it is clear that under pressure from her party and her lack of ability to have a voice within parliament, that she has chosen this opportune moment to buy some time and show some semblance of progress towards following through on the commitment made in the party manifesto.

    But, we should not be fooled into thinking that beginning preparatory legislation, equates to another vote, it does not and without Westminster’s approval to hold another referendum, little can be accomplished.

    Sputnik: The second referendum also requires approval from the UK government, which has repeatedly rejected this idea. What is the Scottish government hoping for?

    Rita Trehan: The UK government has been firm in its decision that they will not give approval for a second referendum. Sturgeon has also stated that she would hold off on triggering a vote until she can get Westminster to back it. So, what is the reason behind this recent statement?  The Scottish government sees the current deadlock as an opportunity to retain the support of their members whilst at the same preparing a campaign in the event that the decision on Brexit provides them with a platform to seek independence from the UK and form their own relationship with the EU.

    In 2014, 55% of Scots voted against independence from the UK; at the same time, the Scottish government considers it necessary to hold a second referendum, in the wake of the “Brexit chaos”. What further developments can we expect?

    The latest announcement from Sturgeon continues to spotlight the divisions and fractions within the government. It is yet another example of parties seeking to serve their own political agenda’s versus serving what is in the nation’s best interest’s. Sadly, we can expect to see further wrangling for positions of power and in-fighting until there is some clarity from the leadership at the top to the fate of Brexit. The future outcome of Brexit remains as uncertain as ever.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

