Register
11:00 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. File photo

    Pelosi Brexit Speech ‘Way of Diverting Attention from the Mueller Report’ – Prof

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election did not find any evidence that President Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with Russian operatives.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Michael Springmann, an attorney, author and former diplomat from Washington, DC, described US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent remarks on Brexit as nothing but “a way of diverting attention from the disastrous Mueller report”.

    He spoke after Attorney General William Barr confirmed last week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report had not found evidence that any US citizen (including members of the Trump campaign) had been involved in any collusion with Russian authorities during the 2016 US presidential election.

    READ MORE: Trump: Brexit Deal Could Hurt UK-US Trade Relations

    “She and the rest of the Democrats had expected that Hillary Clinton and their view of [US President] Donald Trump being given the presidency by interference from Russia didn’t come to pass, as it’s nowhere proved in the 300 or 400-page document. So, they are looking for something else to get people’s attention and, unfortunately, the American public has about the attention span of a net. So, I think that’s the basics of it”, Springmann claimed.

    He also blamed Pelosi for being overwhelmed with “a will-to-power and a tremendous amount of arrogance” and for “directly interfering into the internal affairs of a foreign country”.

    “I think there’re a lot of things involved besides her arrogance and her will-to-power; it’s more an attempt to oppose Trump than to improve American-British commercial relations”, Springmann added.

    His comments come after Pelosi argued last week that there will be no chance of clinching a US-UK trade deal if Brexit “jeopardises” the 1998 peace accord between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    READ MORE: US Imposing Tariffs on UK in Post Brexit Situation 'Improbable', Professor Says

    “We must ensure that nothing happens in the Brexit discussions that imperils the Good Friday accord, including but not limited to the seamless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland,” Pelosi told the Irish MPs, adding that “if the Brexit deal undermines the accord, there will be no chance of a US-UK  agreement”.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S President Donald Trump before their meeting at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Pool Photo
    Bolton Says Trump Eager for US-UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal - Reports
    The UK's withdrawal from the EU may lead to a return of a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in potential violation of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which specifically stipulates that no physical border should exist between the two sides.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly reiterated London's push to stop the formation of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US 'Has Nothing to Gain' From Prolonged Brexit Stalemate - Ex-EU Consultant
    Theresa May Defends Brexit Deal After Trump Casts Doubt on Future of UK-US Trade
    Fire Sale: US Ambassador "Enthusiastic" About Trade With UK Amid Brexit Gaffe
    Tags:
    interference, authorities, collusion, evidence, Mueller's report, 2016 US Presidential election, Brexit, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse