Register
04:49 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Radioactive Material Sign

    ‘Deadly Forever’: Dangerous US Atomic Reactors May Be Subsidized by Ohio Bill

    © Flickr / Michael Kappel
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss House Bill 6, legislation supported by several lawmakers in the Ohio Senate to bail out two First Energy Solutions nuclear power plants – the Davis-Besse and Perry plants.

    "In the Ohio state legislature, there are hearings taking place. Proponents of a mega bailout, opponents of a mega bailout for old, degraded, dangerous atomic reactors, namely Davis-Besse near Toledo and Perry near Cleveland," Kamps told hosts Brian Becker and Nicole Roussell.

    ​"Both of these nuclear power plants are owned by First Energy. And this is about the sixth round of this fight over the past several years. There's a bill, House Bill 6, and long story short, it would provide about about $150 million a year for these two old reactors in Ohio, and it would be public money. So, there's a big coalition of opponents. Everybody would have to pay extra just to keep these uneconomic and dangerous reactors going," Kamps explained. 

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    ‘Playing With Fire': Secret US-Saudi Nuclear Power Negotiations Raise Red Flags

    House Bill 6 would establish a program within the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority that would subsidize the two nuclear power plants by awarding them $9 for every megawatt hour of carbon free energy they produce.

    However, according to Kamps, the nuclear reactors are extremely dangerous and should not be in operation.

    "[Davis-Besse is] one of the most dangerous atomic reactors, certainly in this country, and in that sense, perhaps worldwide,"

    "In 2002, Davis-Besse suffered what is now known as the ‘hole in the head' fiasco," Kamps explained. On March 5, 2002, maintenance workers found that corrosion had eaten a hole inside the reactor vessel head of the plant. The plant was shut down until March 2004, and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) fined First Energy more than $45 million for violations that resulted in the corrosion.

    "All nuclear power plants operate at high temperatures and pressures," the NRC writes on its website.

    "These conditions can cause cracking in some of the metal alloys used in reactor components. If the cracking is severe enough, cooling water can seep out of the reactor vessel head and evaporate. The evaporating cooling water leaves boric acid deposits behind (boric acid is added to the cooling water to help control the reactor). Under the right conditions, boric acid can corrode the reactor vessel head's metal. This corrosion caused the void in Davis-Besse's reactor vessel head," the NRC explained. 

    Indian police officers guard the site of the proposed Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project in Jaitapur in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Wednesday, April 20, 2011
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    US to Build 6 Nuclear Power Plants in India - Statement

    According to Kamps, the corrosion ate a hole as big as a football into the reactor lid of the power plant, leaving three-sixteenths of an inch of stainless steel liner.

    "It was a very near miss, and actually once the smoke settled, so to speak, the Department of Justice had things to say, and they called it the worst incident in the nuclear power industry since Three Mile Island," Kamps explained.

    "When they [Davis-Besse] had their near-meltdown in 2002, they had a very suspect containment that probably would have failed and released catastrophic amounts of radioactive material. Those are the kinds of risks they are taking at Davis-Besse every day, only they are getting worse with age-related degradation."

    The Three Mile Island incident was the partial meltdown of a nuclear power plant in south central Pennsylvania, which resulted in the release of radioactive gases into the atmosphere and is known as the worst commercial nuclear accident in US history.

    The nuclear bailouts being considered would also apply at Perry, a nuclear power plant about 40 miles east of Cleveland, Ohio. 

    The sights of Fukushima exclusion zone
    © Photo :
    Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Unaffected by New Quake

    "One of Perry's claims to infamy is that it has an epidemic of workers under the influence who are failing drug tests, who are failing alcohol tests. It's a reflection of very low morale at the nuclear power plant. Their workers are continually being over exposed to radiation, worse than most other nuclear power plants," Kamps explained.

    In addition, House Bill 6 is based on the premise that energy companies that generate little or no carbon pollution should be financially rewarded. However, that premise is based on faulty assumptions, according to Kamps.

    "Nuclear [is] being rewarded clean energy money because it is supposedly zero emissions. It only refers to carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases and yes, nuclear power may be low carbon, but it has lots of problems on its own. The emissions from nuclear power would include radioactivity and toxic chemicals at every stage of the uranium fuel chain and a pretty significant carbon impact when you look at the mining and milling of the uranium. What about the radioactive waste that is generated? Especially the high-level radioactive waste which is going to be deadly forever. If you have to manage something forever, you have to multiply the carbon output by infinity, because it is deadly forever," Kamps explained.

    Related:

    Erdogan, Putin Launch Construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (VIDEO)
    Turkey Issues Permit for Construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's 1st Unit
    Bangladesh’s First Nuclear Power Plant Likely to See Russia-India Collaboration
    Rosatom Expects to Sign Contract With Egypt to Build Nuclear Power Plant
    China Turns to Russia's 'Unique Technologies' to Build New Nuclear Power Plant
    Tags:
    Environment, radioactive waste, nuclear power, radioactive material, bill, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse