Register
11:00 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Villages in north-eastern Syria liberated from ISIL

    Sri Lanka Attacks: Christians are Targets Everywhere, Including Europe – CIA Vet

    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    232

    The Sri Lankan suicide bombing attacks have turned the spotlight on the problem of Christians facing persecution worldwide, including in Europe, analysts told Sputnik, stressing that the cases of discrimination and oppression remain largely neglected by politicians and media pundits.

    On 21 April, a series of blasts shattered the peaceful island nation of Sri Lanka, claiming the lives of more than 300 people. The primary targets of the attacks were Christian churches and hotels, as local congregations were celebrating Easter Sunday, one of the most sacred holidays for Christian believers.

    The Sri Lankan Christian minority is relatively small, constituting only 7.4 percent of the country's 21 million people.

    Commenting on the attack in an op-ed for The Guardian, Giles Fraser, a parish priest in London, called Christianity "the most persecuted religion" and openly wondered why the issue is being silenced. Indeed, in 2018, Pew Research Centre's figures indicated that Christians remain the most oppressed religious group in the world.

    'Christians are Targets Even in Countries Where They are Majority'

    According to Philip Giraldi, a former CIA counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer, there is more to the problem than meets the eye.

    "Christians are targets in countries where they are minorities, including in places like Israel that claim the contrary, and they are also unprotected in many European countries that are nominally majority-Christian", Giraldi told Sputnik. "Governments in France, Germany and Scandinavia are generally hostile to Christianity, although they would not describe it in those terms."

    Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Chamila Karunarathne
    Cui Bono? Analysts Explain Hidden Message Behind Sri Lankan Bloodbath
    The CIA veteran opined that this was due to "the fact that state churches were once part of the conservative political order that prevailed in Europe through the nineteenth century".

    However, currently, "Europe is post-Christian in terms of religious belief in general, with tiny congregations in the churches that still are open and operating", he opined, adding that "there is not a whole lot of sympathy for Christians and their interests are ignored".

    On 5 June 2018, European Parliament members held a panel discussion on intolerance against Christians in Europe. Speaking at the gathering, Ellen Fantini of the Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe pointed out over 2,200 cases of intolerance or discrimination recorded since 2006. The organisation's 2018 report shed light on more than 500 cases taking place in Europe in 2016 and 2017 alone.

    "Along with brutal attacks on Christians and Christian buildings, monuments, and cemeteries, we have also seen Christian-run businesses financially ruined, Christians being forced to choose between their moral values and their professions, Christian student groups silenced on campuses, and overreaching governmental interference with parental rights," Fantini underscored.

    'Christians Oppressed the Most in Places Attacked by US, NATO'

    There is yet another peculiar phenomenon related to the problem of the persecution of Christians, said Adam Garrie, a geopolitical analyst and director of Eurasia Future.

    He noted that while "Christianity historically has not been oppressed in Sri Lanka" it, surprisingly, had been the most oppressed "in places that the United States and its [NATO] colleagues have attacked".

    Notre Dame Cathedral engulfed in flames. Paris, France on 15 April, 2019
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Notre Dame in Flames: Top 5 Other Shocking Fires at Christian Cathedrals
    "Parts of the former Yugoslavia, including Kosovo, Libya, Iraq and parts of Syria under terrorist occupation are now some of the worst places on Earth for Christians, where prior to recent US and NATO attacks, this was certainly not the case", the geopolitical analyst underscored.

    Following the NATO intervention in Yugoslavia in 1999, Serbia's UNESCO-recognised historic and spiritual heritage was subjected to outright destruction in Kosovo and Methohija. According to the International Centre for Transitional Justice, 155 Serbian Orthodox churches and monasteries were demolished by Kosovo Albanians between June 1999 and March 2004.

    For its part, Aid to the Church in Need's report "Persecuted and Forgotten" on Christians oppressed for their faith between 2015 and 2017, sounded alarm about the exodus of Christians in Syria and Iraq and genocide committed by Daesh* against Middle Eastern congregations.

    "Governments in the West and the UN failed to offer Christians in countries such as Iraq and Syria the emergency help they needed as genocide got underway," the report underscored.

    'Religions Must Embrace Peace, Not Slaughter'

    Speaking to Sputnik, Tom McGregor, a Beijing-based political analyst and senior editor and commentator for China's national broadcaster CCTV, agreed with the disturbing statistics.

    "By citing statistics from the past 2,000 years, one could make the argument that Christianity 'is the most persecuted religion'," McGregor stressed.

    St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.
    © Photo: St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.
    Muslims in Sri Lanka Fear Retribution Following Attacks on Christian Churches
    However, the journalist pointed out that "other religious believers have been slaughtered in large scales throughout history, such as Jews, Hindus, and even Muslims".

    "Who is the 'most persecuted' is not such an important argument to make", he said. "What's more important is that religions must embrace peace, not slaughter. We have to encourage more dialogue and peace to resolve that".

    Commenting on the Sri Lanka bloodbath and other cases of persecution of Christians by Islamist radicals, he opined that "we must treat so-called Islamist terrorists as criminals, not victims".

    "They do not see themselves as victims, they just use the Islamophobia excuse to fool a gullible public and to prepare for more bloody crimes if they are set free from prisons," he noted.

    Meanwhile, Daesh* has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Easter terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. The country's authorities have urged the population to exercise caution, and are not ruling out the possibility of further attacks.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sri Lanka Mulls Burqa Ban In Wake Of Deadly Easter Attacks
    FBI to Assist Sri Lanka in Blast Probe - US Embassy in Colombo
    WATCH Sri Lanka Suicide Attack Suspect Patting Little Girl’s Head Before Blast
    India's Terror Plot Warning to Sri Lanka Based on Daesh Suspect Intel - Report
    In Wake of Bombings, ‘Growing Anger' in Sri Lanka Over Security Lapses
    Tags:
    persecution of Christians, Christians, Muslims, NATO, Daesh, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Europe, Libya, Syria, Iraq, United States, South Asia, Asia, Yugoslavia, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok